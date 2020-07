Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge dog park 24hr gym yoga elevator garage parking pool bbq/grill bike storage e-payments hot tub package receiving playground smoke-free community

Avalon Willoughby Square features brand new studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments in Brooklyn. These pet friendly, apartment homes come equipped with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances, and in-home washer/dryer. Select apartments come with balconies and city skyline views. Community amenities include 24/7 fitness center with yoga room, pet spa and outdoor dog run, indoor playroom, 58th floor rooftop terrace, and 24 hour concierge. Avalon Willoughby Square is in the heart of Downtown Brooklyn near the Barclays Center, restaurants, nightlife, shopping, and parks.