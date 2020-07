Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator hardwood floors granite counters oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking garage package receiving 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard lobby

NO BROKER FEES. 180 Montague Apartments sits in the heart of historic Brooklyn Heights on Montague Street near dining and retail. We are conveniently located just one block to the Court Street and Borough Hall subway stations with access to the 2, 3, 4, 5 & R trains. Our apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, kitchens with custom cabinetry and tile floors, plenty of closet space and spectacular views of Manhattan, the Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, Park Slope and Cobble Hill. Residents will enjoy great amenities including, concierge service, a spacious sundeck, 24-hour fitness center, on-site grocery, and 24-hour concierge services.