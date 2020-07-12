/
williamsburg
260 Apartments for rent in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, NY
Last updated July 12 at 12:42pm
10 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,795
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,281
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,011
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Last updated July 12 at 12:13pm
23 Units Available
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,827
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,805
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,359
875 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Last updated July 10 at 11:04am
3 Units Available
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
34 Berry
34 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,465
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,315
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1074 sqft
Fully equipped apartment kitchens have gas ranges, microwaves and garbage disposal. Abundant closets offer extensive storage space. Enjoy access to a coffee lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located near McCarren Park.
Last updated July 2 at 09:57am
1 Unit Available
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 30 at 06:30am
15 Units Available
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,126
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,643
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
910 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
435 Graham Ave 3R
435 Graham Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
Unit 3R Available 07/15/20 Huge One Bedroom! - Property Id: 316805 No Broker Fee! Large one bedroom right on Graham! Right near L and G trains. Fully updated apartment.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
364 Leonard St 3L
364 Leonard St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,800
1000 sqft
Unit 3L Available 07/15/20 Nice One Bedroom! - Property Id: 313106 NO BROKER FEE! LARGE ONE BEDROOM PRIME LOCATION MUST SEE CONTACT ASAP! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313106 Property Id 313106 (RLNE5905504)
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
115 Stanwix St
115 Stanwix St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury smart one bedroom in Bushwick - Property Id: 273122 1 Bed / 1 Bath at 115 Stanwix St - Unit: 501 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Morgan Av (L), Flushing Av (J, M).
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
248 MCKIBBIN ST 3J
248 Mckibbin Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NO FEE 248 MCKIBBIN ST #3J - Property Id: 296195 NO BROKER FEE: Rent advertised reflects 1.5 months free on 13 month lease $1000 rent credit Gross price is $4,150 1.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
76 N 7th St 2L
76 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
700 sqft
Amazing Location! - Property Id: 128258 No Broker Fee! Super prime Williamsburg! Fully renovated, surrounded by everything. Granite counter tops Dishwasher! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
239 N 9th St
239 North 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,950
1055 sqft
NO FEE!! STUNNING CONDO STYLE UNIT IN WILLIAMSBURG - Property Id: 177856 Amazing door man building in the Heart of Williamsburg Brand new appliances and hardwood floors. Marble bathroom, high ceiling, great lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
305 Humboldt St
305 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Recently Renovated 3 bedroom; 1 Bath, Kitchen, Living Room And Storage Room On 1st Floor, and 3 bedrooms On 2nd Floor. Close To Transportation. Awaiting New Windows For Home.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
231 Berry Street
231 Berry Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,750
1 Bedroom
Ask
Your very own apartment in Prime Williamsburg! This adorable unit has all the old world charm of Historic Williamsburg, with original tin ceilings and hardwood floors, and a killer private outdoor space.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
150 South 1st Street
150 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
150 S 1st St. Unit 3B is a beautiful, oversized 1 BR 1 BA in the heart of Williamsburg. This lovely boutique condo building offers a perfectly central location and generous oversized living space.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
69 Maujer
69 Maujer Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A true oasis in Williamsburg's South Side. Renovated 1 bedroom with open chef's kitchen that includes a dishwasher, private patio, and shared yard. Pets welcome on approval!
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
330 Rodney St
330 Rodney Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Prime Williamsburg True 3 bedroom! * Immediate - August 1 Move In Come live in this recently renovated 3-bedroom in a fantastic part of Williamsburg. Situated just 2.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
119 South 2nd Street
119 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
Available Immediately One-Month Broker Fee. 119 South 2nd Street offers 1,700 square feet of interior space as a duplex apartment with an additional 700 square feet of private outdoor space.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
55 Hope Street
55 Hope St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FREE MONTH with 8/1/2020 lease start. 55 Hope is a timeless nod to mid-20th century Brooklyn.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
97 North 4TH ST.
97 North 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Prime Williamsburg 2 bedroom Apartment, original details throughout, hardwood floors, tin ceilings, Eat in kitchen with built in the wall cabinets, Lovely bathroom with cast iron tub, Spacious living room, windows in all rooms, heat & water
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
21 Powers Street
21 Powers Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,155
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Industrial chic meets an intimate boutique new development. Brand new condo for rent, you will be the first person to live in this 10-ft ceiling 1 bedroom. South-facing, the unit is drenched in sunlight and looks onto beautiful tree-lined streets.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
57 Orient Avenue
57 Orient Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,295
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment 2A offers a two bedroom, two bath residence overlooking picturesque Orient Avenue, queen size bedrooms and in unit washer/dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
568 Union Avenue
568 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,248
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 568 Union Avenue 3B in Williamsburg a spacious one-bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn.
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
587 Lorimer Street
587 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUESTFive bed three bath duplex with shared backyardFURNISHED AND UNFURNISHED OPTIONS AVAILABLE
