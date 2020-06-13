/
1817 Apartments for rent in Kearny, NJ📍
Vermella West
113 Passaic Avenue, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,695
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,970
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
GO BIG, GO WEST. When you combine lavish amenity spaces, comfort of convenience, sleek features, and industrial elements, you get Vermella West - A swank- new development along the Passaic waterfront in the Kearny, NJ.
Vermella Crossing
302 Bergen Ave, Kearny, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,760
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,405
1227 sqft
Well-appointed interiors with 360-degree views of the city and lake. Fitness center with cardio and weight training. Grilling area. Balconies, designer kitchens, and energy efficient appliances. In-unit washer and dryers.
625 Elm Street Apartments
625 Elm St, Kearny, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
619 sqft
Situated in a residential neighborhood near the heart of Kearny's main shopping area, a beautifully paved courtyard entrance greets you as you enter the Apartments at 625 Elm Street.
625 Schuyler Ave 2
625 Schuyler Avenue, Kearny, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
Fully renovated 3 bedroom one and a half bath. - Property Id: 159417 Fully renovated spacious 3 bedroom one and a half bath. Hardwood floors throughout. All new appliances. Conveniently local to all public transportation.
64 FOREST ST
64 Forest St, Kearny, NJ
Studio
$1,750
RECENTLY RENOVATED, FRESHLY PAINTED, BRIGHT 2 BR APARTMENT ON THE 1ST FLOOR IN A 2-FAMILY HOUSE.
Harrison Urby
777 S 3rd St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,902
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,230
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,781
893 sqft
Harrison Urby is your ideal New Jersey home, located in the heart of a vibrant, up-and-coming community. With top-notch amenities, gorgeous apartments, and an unbeatable location close to the PATH train into New York City or Newark.
221 Bergen Street
221 Bergen St, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,885
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,090
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,790
1124 sqft
Large apartments near I-280 north of Newark. All residents can enjoy community features, including a resident lounge with free coffee and a furnished rooftop terrace. Apartments have quartz counters and high ceilings.
Cobalt Lofts
1200 5th Avenue, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$2,050
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,475
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cobalt Lofts in Harrison. View photos, descriptions and more!
One Harrison
1 Harrison Ave, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,690
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,645
1117 sqft
BNE Real Estate Group proudly introduces its newest jewel along the Harrison waterfront, One Harrison.
Water's Edge
301 Dey Street, Harrison, NJ
Studio
$1,710
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,800
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1154 sqft
Good news! The BNE Leasing Teams are now taking on-site tours by appointment only. In order to qualify for an on-site tour, you must first complete a virtual tour with one of our associates.
Rivet
23 University Place Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,250
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1178 sqft
Shuttle to PATH station
1062 West Side Avenue 45
1062 West Side Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 240441 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~NET RENT AMOUNT ADVERTISED~ ~APT Features~ *Brand new kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Modern
14 Bennett St 507
14 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1064 sqft
Breathtaking 2 Bed, 2 Bath Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 55517 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
241 Duncan Ave 16
241 Duncan Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,524
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 268851 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Closet space *Stainless steel appliances *Microwave *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of
364 Ege Ave 306
364 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1320 sqft
New Construction 2 Bed For Rent: NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 54813 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
360 Ege Ave 412
360 Ege Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1212 sqft
Massive 2 Bed Rental: No Fee, Private Shuttle - Property Id: 142633 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
10 Bennett St 511
10 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big 2 Bed For Rent No Fee, Private Shuttle to PATH - Property Id: 142640 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
12 Bennett St 313
12 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1064 sqft
Wow This Building Has It All. Luxury Living in JC! - Property Id: 55677 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
130 Corbin Ave 32
130 Corbin Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,490
650 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 235788 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Laundry in building *Closet space *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near
20 Bennett St 410
20 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2+ Den, No Fee, Luxury Apartment Rental - Property Id: 56212 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
22 Bennett St 306
22 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1050 sqft
Stunning 2 Bed, 2 Bath Rental With No Broker FEE - Property Id: 55497 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
1062 Westside Ave 45
1062 W Side Ave, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 240399 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Net rent amount advertised* *Granite Counter Tops *Microwave *Dishwasher *Modern bathroom *Plenty of windows *Hardwood
6 Bennett St 216
6 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1673 sqft
3 bed, 2 bath, West Side, Jersey City... NO FEE - Property Id: 56216 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
18 Bennett St 310
18 Bennett Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1506 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2+ Den, 2 Bath... NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 56209 This keyless building offers tenants all the modern luxuries of an upscale apartment without sacrificing square footage. Massive living spaces to match with high end finishes.
