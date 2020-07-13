/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 PM
447 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY with pool
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
45 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,490
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
8 Units Available
Sheepshead Bay
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,188
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
85 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
568 Union Avenue
568 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,248
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to 568 Union Avenue 3B in Williamsburg a spacious one-bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn.
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Crown Heights
1310 Sterling Place
1310 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Freshly updated and painted 2 bedroom + bonus room, rent stabilized apartment. Heat and hot water included. Great location close to 3,4,5 train, restaurants and St.
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Brooklyn
10 Nevins Street
10 Nevins Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,495
- Offering One Month Free on a 12-month lease (gross rent $5,994) - Private Storage Available - Virtual tour available upon request Offering outstanding eastern and western light, this thoughtfully planned two bedroom, 2 bath offers sweeping
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Brownsville
254 Amboy St
254 Amboy Street, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1697 sqft
1st floor has toilet, plus shower room , living room , morning room, bedroom, porch in the front, backyard parking available 2nd floor , bathroom , 3 bedrooms basement with windows , laundry room w/d hookup, has huge play room, office and more space
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bedford-Stuyvesant
627 Dekal Avenue
627 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,650
657 sqft
NO FEE. Location! Brand new Luxury Condominium elevator building defined by its pre-war Brooklyn charm with today's luxury living.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
60 S 8th St Apt 731
60 S 8th St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,250
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful top floor 1Bed/1.5Baths overlooking the courtyard now available! This unit is spacious, a great layout, west facing for amazing light during the day and exceptional sunset lit afternoon/evenings.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
500 Metropolitan Ave
500 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,430
2 Bedrooms
Ask
? Washer Dryer In Unit ? Queen Sized Bedroom ? 14th floor Penthouse w/ unobstructed views Welcome to the residences at 500 Met; the areas most upscale and exciting new destination has arrived. Some will check in; you can move into boutique luxury.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Heights
52 Clark Street
52 Clark Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime Brooklyn Heights Location 52 Clark Street, Apt 6M NO FEE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST ABOUT THE APARTMENT: Open Sky Views (From Both Bedroom AND Living Room!), King-Size Bedroom, Stainless Steel Windowed Kitchen, Whirlpool
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cobble Hill
88 Atlantic Ave
88 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Gorgeous Brand New 3 Bedroom with 2 Baths! **NO FEE** Location. Light. Design. You can't ask for more with this beautifully renovated three-bedroom, two bath home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cobble Hill
92 Atlantic Ave
92 Atlantic Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,025
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous Brand New DUPLEX with 2 Baths! *NO FEE* Location. Light. Design. You can't ask for more with this beautifully renovated DUPLEX, with full two baths. With its thoughtful design and well appointed finishes, 92 Atlantic is like no other.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
260 North 9th Street
260 North 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
Welcome to PHB at 260 North 9th Street, a furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom offering a spacious layout both indoors and outdoors! Enjoy stunning open views of the city skyline from both terraces in this 1,400-square-foot home.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Greenpoint
470 Manhattan Avenue
470 Manhattan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,830
$1500 Signing Bonus for Leases starting Imm-July! No Fee! NO SECURITY DEPOSIT AT LEASE SIGNING! Free Amenities for the First Year!* *Limited Time Offer Start and end your day with a gorgeous walk through McCarren park to the L subway line, 10
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Park Slope
268 7th Street
268 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available mid-July New renovation with private outdoor space in the center of Park Slope, two blocks to the subway, zoned for PS 39 Bristow (nycenet.edu) and 20 feet from PS 118 Sendak.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Boerum Hill
92 Wyckoff Street
92 Wyckoff Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,400
Welcome home to this spacious and unique studio in Boerum Hill! This apartment is situated on the second floor of a privately owned townhouse.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Bedford-Stuyvesant
137 Decatur Street
137 Decatur Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,000
Bright, white high-style studio in prime Bedford Stuyvesant with shared lush garden and pool. A pool with a Brooklyn apartment? You bet! Fully furnished, this 3rd floor apartment is available for medium- and long-term rentals.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
135 North 11th Street
135 North 11th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,725
Furnished or Un-furnished options available for a beautiful 1-BED/1-BATH modern Williamsburg condo located just 1 block from McCarren Park and a few blocks from the L and G trains.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
164 Kent Avenue
164 Kent Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1120 sqft
Perched on the 27th floor of Williamsburg's premiere luxury building 2 Northside Piers, with showstopping views! Apartment 27N is a massive 1,396 square foot home with two large bedrooms plus a perfect home office, two and a half bathrooms, and a
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
100 Maspeth Avenue
100 Maspeth Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Olive Park - your own piece of a picture-perfect parkside setting, located directly across from Cooper Park.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
22 North 6th Street
22 North 6th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,900
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
*contact me to view multiple videos*Welcome to the EDGE, the most sought after full service building in Williamsburg, simply the most amenitized luxury high-rise in Brooklyn: 24h doorman and concierge, residents' lounge with WiFi, library, movie
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
80 Metropolitan Avenue
80 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
Rarely available this true two bedroom loft like apartment combines space and the high quality finishes and services of one of Williamsburg's premier condo buildings.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Bushwick
342 Eldert St 401
342 Eldert Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,235
342 Eldert St 4 bedroom - Property Id: 296430 $500 VISA GIFT CARD BEING OFFERED OR THE $500 CAN BE APPLIED TO THE 1 MONTH DEPOSIT (the advertised price is with the discount factored in)!!! 1 month rent free with a July 1 move in Gross rent
