apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:38 PM
586 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
25 Units Available
Williamsburg
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,827
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,805
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,359
875 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
32 Units Available
Greenpoint
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,760
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,495
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,035
1045 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
31 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,230
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
48 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,338
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,768
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,066
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
9 Units Available
Greenpoint
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,212
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the thriving Williamsburg neighborhood. Spacious apartments with oversized windows and lofty ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center with workout patio, game room with billiards, and rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 10:47pm
$
9 Units Available
Williamsburg
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,795
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,286
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,116
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:04am
3 Units Available
Williamsburg
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
47 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,420
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,715
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
26 Units Available
Boerum Hill
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,574
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
103 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,310
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,289
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
95 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
8 Units Available
Sheepshead Bay
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,280
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,848
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,163
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 12:13pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,510
1 Bedroom
$3,271
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
8 Units Available
Fort Greene
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,594
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,030
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
899 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 07:00pm
$
9 Units Available
Prospect Heights
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,486
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,193
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 10 at 12:48pm
7 Units Available
Clinton Hill
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Your laundry, utilities, household essentials, professional cleanings, and WiFi are covered under one all-inclusive rate.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
1 Unit Available
Carroll Gardens
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
335 Carroll features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as five duplex units. Open kitchens - outfitted with Bosch appliances - feature unique touches like marble tile back splashes and wood detailing.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
17 Units Available
Williamsburg
34 Berry
34 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,465
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,315
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1074 sqft
Fully equipped apartment kitchens have gas ranges, microwaves and garbage disposal. Abundant closets offer extensive storage space. Enjoy access to a coffee lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located near McCarren Park.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated July 2 at 09:57am
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 30 at 06:30am
15 Units Available
Williamsburg
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,126
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,643
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
910 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn Heights
146 Pierrepont Street
146 Pierrepont Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$9,231
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse luxury at The Pierrepont in beautiful Brooklyn Heights. Come home to this bright 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom apartment to enjoy the views and relax in style. 1 month free on a 13 month term lease with No Broker Fee.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
DUMBO
70 Washington Street
70 Washington Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$4,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Voluminous 1,217sf loft with fantastic views of the Brooklyn Bridge at 70 Washington. Huge living room with 11' ceilings and bamboo floors.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 09:48pm
1 Unit Available
Clinton Hill
85 Clermont Avenue
85 Clermont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,477
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KPM1cf4tD8IIntroducing 81 Clermont - a 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom garden duplex in Fort Greene. Situated on the first two floors of a 22.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brighton Beach
3440 Guider Ave 2F
3440 Guider Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
783 sqft
Joli on Guider - Property Id: 162589 Beautiful, modern apartments! Granite counters, gorgeous bathrooms! Gym on site. Doorman. Beautiful outdoor area with entertaining space. Gorgeous lobby with fireplace and lounge area.
