1 bedroom apartments
489 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Downtown Brooklyn
35 Units Available
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,048
714 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Brooklyn Heights
18 Units Available
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,109
609 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Greenpoint
14 Units Available
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,833
642 sqft
Located in the thriving Williamsburg neighborhood. Spacious apartments with oversized windows and lofty ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center with workout patio, game room with billiards, and rooftop deck with skyline views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Williamsburg
11 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,536
761 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,914
742 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Brooklyn
78 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,885
700 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Downtown Brooklyn
44 Units Available
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,161
760 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Sheepshead Bay
13 Units Available
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,578
656 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Boerum Hill
29 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,108
749 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Downtown Brooklyn
61 Units Available
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Greenpoint
23 Units Available
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,820
626 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Prospect Heights
7 Units Available
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,651
567 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Downtown Brooklyn
24 Units Available
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,010
639 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Last updated June 12 at 08:51am
Downtown Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,730
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Last updated June 12 at 08:35am
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,675
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
Last updated June 10 at 06:01am
Downtown Brooklyn
12 Units Available
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,175
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Williamsburg
16 Units Available
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,442
626 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Williamsburg
11 Units Available
34 Berry
34 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,315
720 sqft
Fully equipped apartment kitchens have gas ranges, microwaves and garbage disposal. Abundant closets offer extensive storage space. Enjoy access to a coffee lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located near McCarren Park.
Last updated June 8 at 12:53pm
Gowanus
4 Units Available
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,298
566 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Last updated June 8 at 12:44pm
Gowanus
6 Units Available
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,514
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Williamsburg
25 Units Available
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,643
629 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
423 Humboldt St 3
423 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,500
700 sqft
Spacious Williamsburg 1 bedroom - Property Id: 300996 Huge 1 bedroom living room dining room separate office plenty of storage near train available immediately Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Crown Heights
1 Unit Available
1703 Dean St 2A
1703 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,015
Unit 2A Available 07/01/20 1705 Dean Street - Property Id: 299460 Luxury 1 bed/1 bath apt with Private Balcony! Full Amenity Bldg!! Available July 1st. HOT UNIT WILL GO FAST!!! Must have excellent credit and annual income at least 82k.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Prospect Heights
1 Unit Available
670 Pacific St
670 Pacific St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,230
Luxury 1 bedroom in Prospect Heights - Property Id: 271666 1 Bed / 1 Bath at 670 Pacific St - Unit: 102 in Prospect Heights, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval.
