furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM
152 Furnished Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,930
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,915
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Sheepshead Bay
14 Units Available
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,235
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,578
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,485
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 8 at 12:53pm
Gowanus
4 Units Available
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,298
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
855 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Fort Greene
11 Units Available
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,552
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
899 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Windsor Terrace
1 Unit Available
74 E 4th Street
74 East 4th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
700 sqft
TWO BRDROOM PLUS DEN WITH 2BATH AND SIDE TERRACE GARDEN WITH LAUNDRY AVAILABLE. FULLY FURNISHED UNIT AND IF NOT DESIRED FURNITURE CAN BE REMOVED. LOCATED ONE BLOCK FROM F AND G TRAIN LINES AND MINUTES FROM PROSPECT PARK AND RESTAURANTS .
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Flatlands
1 Unit Available
659 E 59 Street
659 E 59th St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
900 sqft
Large Two Bedroom With Extra Room For Rent In East Flatbush. This Unit Is Totally Furnished For Your Convenience And It Features Spacious Bedrooms And Huge Living Room & Dining Room Combo With A Small Office Space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Canarsie
1 Unit Available
1684 Rockaway Parkway
1684 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1548 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedrooms , Updated kitchen and bath. Tenant is responsible for paying own utilities.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Fort Greene
1 Unit Available
74 Adelphi Street
74 Adelphi Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1052 sqft
Historical Fort Greene! Fully furnished 2 bd / 2 ba with washer/dryer in unit. This beautiful, new construction, 1100 sq ft unit includes a private storage room, plus a well appointed 200 sq ft private roof deck with outdoor furniture and a grill.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Flatlands
1 Unit Available
659 East 59 Street
659 East 59th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
900 sqft
Large Two Bedroom With Extra Room For Rent In East Flatbush. This Unit Is Totally Furnished For Your Convenience And It Features Spacious Bedrooms And Huge Living Room & Dining Room Combo With A Small Office Space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bedford-Stuyvesant
1 Unit Available
1875 Atlantic Avenue
1875 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
Hi there, I am looking for someone to take over my lease that I will move in with my boyfriend. It is a perfect, affordable apartment for a roommate situation. One of the rooms has a full bathroom in it.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
454 Myrtle Ave
454 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,395
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning two bedroom AVAILABLE in Clinton Hill - Property Id: 264476 Call today 646-504-4483 Apartment-Chef's kitchen Hardwood flooring throughout-In-unit Bosch washer and dryer- Generous closet space Cosmopolitan style is the theme from the
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bedford-Stuyvesant
1 Unit Available
336 Chauncey St
336 Chauncey Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Stunning 1.5 beds 1 bath - Property Id: 281890 1.5 Bed / 1 Bath at 336 Chauncey St - Unit: 1D in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Ralph Av (A, C), Halsey St (J).
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Flatbush
1 Unit Available
147 Rockaway Pkwy 2R
147 Rockaway Pkwy, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
Gorgeous and Spacious 4 Bedroom Apt with laundry - Property Id: 289417 This is a GORGEOUS and SPACIOUS 4 bedroom apartment.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Windsor Terrace
1 Unit Available
563 Prospect Ave 1
563 Prospect Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1000 sqft
Sunny Windsor Terrace 2 Bd + Backyard - Property Id: 284611 SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL. Available May 2020 until Sept 1, 2020. Sunny 2-bedroom rental in Windsor Terrace with front porch and shared backyard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East New York
1 Unit Available
331 Schenck Ave 2
331 Schenck Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1200 sqft
Spacious 2 Bed, 2 Bath in East New York - Property Id: 283772 Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment minutes away from the Van Sicklen ave C. Large Kitchen fitted with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
533 Metropolitan Ave 2
533 Metropolitan Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
1064 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom Steps from the Subway - Property Id: 282503 Virtual walk through available - please contact for link. This unique and well-located 2 unit apartment building is steps from the subway (L/G) and less than 5 mins to Manhattan.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
40 N 4th St 4L
40 N 4th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,220
2 Bedrooms
Ask
40 N. 4TH ST 1 BEDROOM NO FEE - Property Id: 264103 NO BROKER FEE GROSS PRICE $3,450 One month free when signing 15-month lease "The Wave" is a unique building in the North side of Williamsburg.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Fort Greene
1 Unit Available
101 Lafayette Ave.
101 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,750
550 sqft
This apartment is for sublet. Will only rent to non-smokers. About: The apartment is a studio apartment with a separate kitchen. It has great light and treetop view.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Bedford-Stuyvesant
1 Unit Available
763 Jefferson Ave
763 Jefferson Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,129
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available for occupancy in June of 2020; this is a modern, fully furnished, two bedroom apartment inside a pre-war Brooklyn, Bed Stuy brownstone, originally built in 1899.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Carroll Gardens
1 Unit Available
492 Henry Street
492 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,550
Virtual tour coming soon! Welcome to Carroll Gardens luxury living! This sun-filled unit features an open chef's kitchen, huge living spaces, hardwood and opulence throughout.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Bedford-Stuyvesant
1 Unit Available
820 Marcy Ave
820 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
1 Month Free! FEATURING A PRIVATE FURNISHED BACKYARD! Welcome home to The Blossom! Modern living in Bed-Stuy.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
2 North 6th Place
2 N 6th Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,675
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sublease until August 30th, or take over the lease! SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM. MODERN & BRIGHT. Level, a new community located in the waterfront enclave of Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Boerum Hill
1 Unit Available
233 Pacific Street
233 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
A three-bedroom, two bathroom PH home with soaring ceilings of nearly 11 feet at the border of two of Brooklyns most coveted neighborhoods: Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
750 Driggs Avenue
750 Driggs Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Quaint and Charming South Williamsburg Pre-war 1 Bedroom with Livingroom/2nd Bedroom and Windows in Kitchen.Hardwood Floors, Massive ClosetsFirst floor, garden Facing. Prime AreaS1st and DriggsFurnished (optional)Lease Term Flexible
