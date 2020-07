Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge elevator gym game room on-site laundry parking garage package receiving bbq/grill internet access lobby pool table smoke-free community

NO BROKER FEES. Atelier Apartments ups the ante for modern Brooklyn living. Admire the contemporary design concept that was inspired by New York's historical industrial scene. Our spacious studios, one- and two-bedrooms are bathed in natural light thanks to the over-sized windows and tall ceilings. Atelier Apartments' collection of amenities will exceed all expectations. Work out in the state-of-the-art fitness center, relax in the resident lounges and play in the game room. Finish each day atop the incredible rooftop deck, looking out across the dramatic views of the New York City skyline.