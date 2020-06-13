568 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY
Fuhgeddaboutit! That's the message you'll see on the "Welcome to Brooklyn" sign as you head into the borough from Manhattan on the Brooklyn Bridge. But it's doubtful that you'll forget about this magical place anytime soon.
Brooklyn is known for being Manhattan's little lesser-known brother, but in recent years, it has actually developed a reputation completely its own - and a well-deserved one at that! Brooklyn is home to some of the best music, art and culture that you can find anywhere in the country, and with a population of 2.6 million people, it has very much become its own city. The area has unique neighborhoods that have become enclaves of culture and residents display enormous pride for their beloved borough.
Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Brooklyn that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.