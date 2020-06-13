568 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY

Fuhgeddaboutit! That's the message you'll see on the "Welcome to Brooklyn" sign as you head into the borough from Manhattan on the Brooklyn Bridge. But it's doubtful that you'll forget about this magical place anytime soon.

Brooklyn is known for being Manhattan's little lesser-known brother, but in recent years, it has actually developed a reputation completely its own - and a well-deserved one at that! Brooklyn is home to some of the best music, art and culture that you can find anywhere in the country, and with a population of 2.6 million people, it has very much become its own city. The area has unique neighborhoods that have become enclaves of culture and residents display enormous pride for their beloved borough.

