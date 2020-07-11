523 Apartments for rent in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn, NY
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,550
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Your laundry, utilities, household essentials, professional cleanings, and WiFi are covered under one all-inclusive rate.
275 Park Avenue
275 Park Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,323
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Fee + *1 Month Free Spacious and fully renovated Authentic Factory Alcove Loft with large windows and in-unit laundry.All Open Houses are by appointment only.Experience authentic loft living at the redesigned 275 Park Avenue.
85 Clermont Avenue
85 Clermont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,477
VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/KPM1cf4tD8IIntroducing 81 Clermont - a 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom garden duplex in Fort Greene. Situated on the first two floors of a 22.
125 Lefferts Place
125 Lefferts Place, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,550
850 sqft
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST Enjoy this Modern Design 4 Bedroom 2 Bath in the heart of beautiful Clinton Hill, BK Kitchen modern design with granite counters Stainless steel appliances Hardwood floors Roof Deck Access with breathtaking
109 Clinton Avenue
109 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,450
1 flight up this special home is set back on Clinton Avenue.
242 Greene Avenue
242 Greene Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This incredible 1200SF 1 bedroom LOFT has it all! The ceilings are amazingly high at 13ft and every room is spacious.
265 Saint James Place
265 Saint James Place, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,200
Settle into this charming one bedroom apartment in a beautiful historic Clinton Hill. The apartment is quiet and sunny, has exposed brick walls, hardwood floors, and high ceilings.
906 Fulton Street
906 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$8,000
1004 sqft
Rare opportunity to lease a corner with maximum exposure in the Historic District of Clinton Hill. Located on Fulton/Washington Avenue Corner. This 1st floor location has windows on both side of the building with great visibility.
84 Lefferts Place
84 Lefferts Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,500
For August 1st! Classic Brownstone Living Meets Modern-Day Luxury! Welcome to Lefferts Place, located in one of the most desirable sectors of Clinton Hill.
69 Grand Avenue
69 Grand Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated two bedroom apartment with modern stainless steel appliances and beautiful finishes. Apartment boasts bedrooms at either end. Plenty of closets. Let's not forget about the backyard space. This one is not to be missed.
139 Emerson Place
139 Emerson Place, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing and renovated and spacious 1 bedroom. Rent includes Heat and Hot Water and Cooking Gas. Rent Stabilized Renovated Lofts in this gem of a building in Clinton Hill. Minutes to Pratt and G on Classon.
334 Lafayette Avenue
334 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,750
*July 15th OCCUPANCY* Currently set up as 1 Bedroom Floor Through Brownstone Clinton Hill. Easily can be a SPLIT two bed with all brand new kitchen and bathroom.
936 Fulton St
936 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,900
*VIDEO TOURS AND A LIMITED NUMBER OF IN-PERSON TOURS NOW AVAILABLE -- PLEASE INQUIRE WITH JAMES* *No Fee* This perfectly-appointed one-bedroom apartment features a newly-renovated kitchen and bathroom and is located in the rear of a pre-war
283 Clermont Avenue
283 Clermont Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,795
Enjoy this Vintage studio on one of the best blocks in Fort Greene with a loft bed and high ceiling. The apartment contains hardwood floor and a large antique mirror. Landlord pays heat and hot water.
81 Clifton Place
81 Clifton Place, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,495
Welcome to the Knitting Factory Lofts at 79-81 Clifton Place! Please inquire for a virtual tour.
387 Myrtle Avenue
387 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
Massive, one-of-a-kind apartment in the heart of Fort Greene. Abundant original details, super sunny, great location. The landlord has installed central AC and a washer/dryer.
127 Lefferts Place
127 Lefferts Place, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$4,121
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1 Stunning and newly renovated Five bedroom Two full bathrooms in Clinton Hill just around the corner from the A/C train on Atlantic and Franklin. Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout.
8 Vanderbilt Avenue
8 Vanderbilt Ave, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Penthouse True Three Bedroom with huge PRIVATE Terrace + soaring 9'8" ceilings! This exquisite top-floor corner-loft features dazzling open views from the oversized windows, and from the enormous terrace off the living room.
913 Fulton Street
913 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,895
NO FEE! AVAILABLE 8/1. VIRTUAL SHOWING AVAILABLE. VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/XNBmaiNjkFY Sorry no pets! Good credit & income required. Spacious, bright 2.
195 Saint James Place
195 Saint James Pl, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,000
Sunny 1BR on the top floor of a beautifully renovated carriage house in Clinton Hills. Very close to transportation with only fifteen minutes from Wall St. and twenty minutes to mid-town.
56 Downing Street
56 Downing Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,200
Perched on a tree-lined street in the heart of Clinton Hill, this chic and expansive sun-filled three-bedroom, 1.5 bath upper duplex has a quintessential Brooklyn aesthetic.
596 Washington Avenue
596 Washington Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
Virtual Tour Available Upon Request PHOTOS ARE OF ACTUAL APARTMENT Modern New Development Ideally located between Prospect Heights and Clinton Hill, 596 Washington is close to Pratt Institute, Brooklyn Museum, Barclays Center and much, much more! A
372 De Kalb Avenue
372 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Chelsea comes to Clinton Hill.. NO BROKER FEE! Huge, sun-filled classic loft - 1BR, 2 full BA w/ soaring 11' ceilings.
572 Myrtle Avenue
572 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
572 Myrtle Avenue is a brand new renovation featuring custom kitchen with huge quartz island and breakfast bar, stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher, and custom details throughout.
