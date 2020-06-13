/
/
palisades park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:04 PM
1706 Apartments for rent in Palisades Park, NJ📍
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
99 WEST EDSALL BLVD
99 West Edsall Boulevard, Palisades Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Commuter's Dream! Awesome location!! Close to NYC buses, easy access to major highways, shops and restaurants! Brand New first floor... be the first one live in this new home! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
67 HENRY AVE
67 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
GREAT LOCATION! SPACIOUS FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER. OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! WASHER / DRYER AND STORAGE ROOMS IN BASEMENT.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
65-69 HENRY AVE
65 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1000 sqft
LOVELY SPLIT LEVEL GARDEN STYLE 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT..! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT, HOT WATER. FEATURES LARGE LIVING ROOM, EAT IN KITCHEN, SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE THROUGHOUT THE APARTMENT... HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT..
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
215 9th St
215 9th Street, Palisades Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated apartment on a quiet residential street in a highly desirable section of Palisades Park.
Results within 1 mile of Palisades Park
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
50 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Ridgefield Heights
Contact for Availability
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
173 Kensington Drive
173 Kensington Drive, Fort Lee, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2800 sqft
173 Kensington Drive - Property Id: 244687 Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 19
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137 Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
727 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! .
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
805 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 805
805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 173941 NO FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS, TWO FREE MONTHS in 18 MONTHS LEASES! Transforming nature's natural energy into power which fuels life, in every condition and expression: this is the main aim of
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Palisade Terrace
1450 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 BR CONDO with POOL - Property Id: 294442 GREAT LOCATION. NICE SIZE 1BR ON 4TH FLOOR WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS, HEAT, HOT WATER, ELECTRICITY). CLOSE TO ALL AND EASY COMMUTE TO NYC. ON-SITE SUPER, 24HR DOORMAN, SWIMMING POOL.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 Gorge Rd 1008
1008 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1060 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163468 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment Options in the
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 2
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63963 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2401
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,420
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1/Bdrm Near NYC - Property Id: 271234 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 2
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/Bed 2/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43131 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 2010
160 Cedar St, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 266034 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2690 per month.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Palisades Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,640.
Some of the colleges located in the Palisades Park area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Palisades Park from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NYUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJSuffern, NY