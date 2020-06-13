2208 Apartments for rent in Fort Lee, NJ

Apartment List
📍
Coytesville
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Coytesville
15 Units Available
The Point at Fort Lee
900 Crest Lane, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,018
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,429
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,087
1311 sqft
Spacious floor plans with easy access to Garden State Plaza Mall and historic Fort Lee. Community amenities include heated pool, basketball court, and yoga and zumba classes.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
50 Units Available
The Modern
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,635
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,705
1218 sqft
Located along the Hudson River and seconds from the Fort Lee Park, this community provides residents with a fitness center, internet cafe and spa lounge. Apartments have in-unit laundry, open kitchens and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1204 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
3 Units Available
Palisades Gardens Apartments
1452 Center Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,460
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Palisade Gardens Apartments offers spacious, upscale studio apartments, one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments all set on lovely, well cared for grounds.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
173 Kensington Drive
173 Kensington Drive, Fort Lee, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2800 sqft
173 Kensington Drive - Property Id: 244687 Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2006 Hudson St 2030
2006 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1119 sqft
Prime Location - Property Id: 153757 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 2 Bedroom/ 2 Bath BEST PRICES IN TOWN $3468. to $3800.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2051 Central Rd 2002
2051 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1143 sqft
Luxury Apartment near NYC - Property Id: 298787 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3600 per month.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
133 Main St 16
133 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1187 sqft
NEW LUXURY HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 176879 *NO BROKER FEE! *CURRENTLY OFFERING UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE!! BRAND NEW "Luxury Apartments" that feature floor to ceiling windows, Oak hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with quartz counter-tops &

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 19
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137 Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2014 Hudson St 2
2014 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
NO BROKER FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 171880 *NO BROKER FEE* Beautiful impeccably maintained luxury building in excellent location! Shuttle Service to/from NYC, Stopping at the 178th Street Subway Stop and GWB Port Authority Station All

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 Bruce Reynolds Blvd 2030-1
218 Bruce Reynolds Boulevard, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,660
727 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 180985 NO BROKER FEE! Wonderful 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath BEST PRICES IN Town! .

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Palisade Terrace
1450 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
1 BR CONDO with POOL - Property Id: 294442 GREAT LOCATION. NICE SIZE 1BR ON 4TH FLOOR WITH ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (GAS, HEAT, HOT WATER, ELECTRICITY). CLOSE TO ALL AND EASY COMMUTE TO NYC. ON-SITE SUPER, 24HR DOORMAN, SWIMMING POOL.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 2
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63963 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9 Main St 05
9 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,115
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Waterfront Studio -New & Spacious. Prime Location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
190 Main Street 3
190 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$6,850
3/BED 3/BATH - FOR RENT - Property Id: 43064 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
100 Park Avenue 0
100 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
$2,210
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Modern - Tower B - Property Id: 63960 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coytesville
1 Unit Available
800 Park Avenue 1
800 Park Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,595
1/Bed 1/Bath For Rent - High Rise - Property Id: 43021 -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY living!!! -Countless

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
15 Main Street 2
15 Main Street, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
The Oyster - 2 Bedroom - Property Id: 81937 - No broker fee. - 2 Months Free On (Select units) - Excellent Waterfront Location. - Only $500 Security Deposit if approved. - Stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2025 Hudson St 1203
2025 Hudson Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,350
Massive 3/Bedroom - Large Wrap Around Windows. - Property Id: 263072 -No broker fee ! - Hudson Lights is a modern community that offers very spacious apartments compared to it's competitors in the area.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Central Avenue 1
100 Central Ave, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,695
The Modern - Ultra Luxury Rentals - Property Id: 71914 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
100 Main Street 4
100 Main St, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,077
The Modern B - Penthouse - Property Id: 81047 -No broker fee ! - Brand New High-Rise ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2020 Central Rd 1012
2020 Central Road, Fort Lee, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1200 sqft
luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 266041 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $3540 per month.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 2010
160 Cedar St, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,740
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 266034 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2690 per month.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
160 Cedar St 511
160 Cedar Street, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,830
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartments Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 281973 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR ** BRAND NEW LUXURY BUILDING!!! ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** 1 & 2 MONTH FREE ON SELECTED UNITS!! Net effective price rent starting at $2700 per

Median Rent in Fort Lee

Last updated Sep. 2019
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Fort Lee is $2,027, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,414.
Studio
$1,825
1 Bed
$2,027
2 Beds
$2,414
3+ Beds
$3,113
City GuideFort Lee
Everyone thinks of Hollywood as “Tinseltown,” the glamorous place where all the movies stars live. But Fort Lee, N.J. was actually the nation’s film-making capital before Hollywood claimed the mantle, thanks to Fort Lee’s location just across the Hudson River from Manhattan.  

Today Fort Lee may not be known for making movies anymore, but as part of the metropolitan New York City area, its location in Bergen County, New Jersey is highly desirable. The famous George Washington Bridge connects New York City to Fort Lee, and is the world’s busiest motor vehicle bridge.  Fort Lee is a top choice for many people who have to work in Manhattan or one of NYC’s other four boroughs, but who want to get a bigger house for their money and have more of a traditional suburban place. Fort Lee is so close to New York City that some have even called it the city’s sixth borough.

Moving to Fort Lee

Fort Lee is where many successful NYC professionals choose to live to get away from some of the colorful elements of urban living. This is the place for people with serious jobs who need a good night’s rest.

Finding a Fort in Fort Lee

Although Fort Lee is more oriented to homes and families, you may still have some luck finding a Fort Lee apartment. Even three-bedroom apartments are available in Fort Lee for those who need to house a family, but other apartments for rent are certainly available as well. Some apartment complexes even offer incentives to move into one bedroom apartments and two bedroom apartments in Fort Lee, such as move-in specials or discounted deposits.

As with most rental housing, you’ll need to have a good employment history and most landlords expect your income to be at least two to three times higher than the monthly rent amount. Making sure your credit report is as cleaned up as possible is also helpful.

Fort Lee may be more affordable than New York City itself by quite a margin, but it’s still not the best place if you’re looking for inexpensive housing. However, you can definitely get a lot more bang for your buck in general compared to the city. An apartment locator can help you find just the right rental housing, which can especially save time if you have a busy life (just like we all do!)

Life in Fort Lee

The three most important words in real estate apply here too: location, location, location. Its position literally just across the river from Manhattan means that you merely have to cross the George Washington Bridge to be in the middle of one of the most exciting and fashionable cities in the world. Numerous airports and Amtrak routes are only five to ten miles away, as is the world-famous New York City subway system.

Residents of Fort Lee have easy access to all of the amazing restaurants, shopping options, sporting events and Broadway events as any NYC resident. Unlike the suburbs of some cities that are so far away that most people rarely venture into the city itself to take advantage of all its amenities, Fort Lee is almost as good as being in a brownstone or high-rise right in the heart of the city.

Fort Lee itself is also a pretty nice little enclave in itself and has shops, parks and restaurants. The number of people who work from home in Fort Lee is 43.4 percent greater than the national average, so obviously a lot of people enjoy living here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fort Lee?
In Fort Lee, the median rent is $1,825 for a studio, $2,027 for a 1-bedroom, $2,414 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,113 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Fort Lee, check out our monthly Fort Lee Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Lee?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Fort Lee include Coytesville.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fort Lee?
Some of the colleges located in the Fort Lee area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fort Lee?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fort Lee from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

