/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:02 PM
622 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
Greenpoint
23 Units Available
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,010
1013 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Downtown Brooklyn
24 Units Available
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,860
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 04:49pm
$
Brooklyn Heights
18 Units Available
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,234
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 04:49pm
$
Downtown Brooklyn
35 Units Available
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,441
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 04:49pm
$
Williamsburg
10 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Brooklyn
76 Units Available
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,885
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Brooklyn
43 Units Available
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,010
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Sheepshead Bay
14 Units Available
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,515
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 10 at 06:01am
Downtown Brooklyn
12 Units Available
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,345
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Williamsburg
17 Units Available
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,407
835 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Williamsburg
25 Units Available
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
910 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 08:51am
Downtown Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,897
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 12 at 05:02pm
Fort Greene
11 Units Available
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
899 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Downtown Brooklyn
58 Units Available
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Boerum Hill
25 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 8 at 12:57pm
$
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 8 at 12:53pm
Gowanus
4 Units Available
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
855 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 01:01pm
$
Prospect Heights
6 Units Available
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 8 at 12:44pm
Gowanus
6 Units Available
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,314
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 08:35am
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 05:31pm
Flatbush
1 Unit Available
618 Marlborough Road
618 Marlborough Road, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
700 sqft
2 BEDROOM APARTMENT. GREAT LOCATION, QUIET STREET, STEPS TO NEWKIRK PLAZA BROOKLYN COLLEGE.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Fort Greene
1 Unit Available
115 ST FELIX STREET
115 Saint Felix Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,900
Gorgeous duplex 2 bedrooms brownstone in Fort Greene with WORKING A FIREPLACE and private garden. This lovely apartment is located on beautiful tree lined street, located stone throw from B.A.M. Apartment will be available for July move-in.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
454 Lorimer
454 Lorimer Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
For video tours of all our apartments go to instagram @BrokeringBrooklyn Bright, corner, cozy 2 Bedroom Gem in Prime Williamsburg With huge Private Terrace! Apartment features well appointed kitchen, with two equally sized bedrooms with closets,
Similar Pages
Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn 3 BedroomsBrooklyn Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Apartments with Balcony
Brooklyn Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrooklyn Apartments with ParkingBrooklyn Apartments with Pool