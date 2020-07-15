/
Saint Peter's
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:49 AM
1004 Apartments For Rent Near Saint Peter's
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
232 Units Available
The Waterfront
The BLVD Collection
425 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,292
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,631
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,688
1139 sqft
With stunning views of Manhattan, stellar service, and a continually evolving and expanding array of luxury amenities and features, the BLVD Collection offers more - three times more. Three times the comfort. Three times the service.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
31 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Pier
1 Harborside Pl, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,765
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,708
1274 sqft
Gorgeous waterfront apartment complex with stunning views of the Manhattan skyline. Easy access to NYC via the Path and NY Waterway. Hardwood floors, granite counters and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
60 Units Available
The Waterfront
VYV North
474 Warren St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,555
732 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,875
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,875
1127 sqft
Larger apartments with quartz and chrome finishes throughout. Apartments feature sustainable wood, chef's kitchens and large windows. Light rail right outside. Concierge service, on-site parking and outdoor decks. Private fitness studio and lounges.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
27 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,879
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,325
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
39 Units Available
The Waterfront
Portside Towers
155 Washington St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,252
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,433
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1297 sqft
Located only 10 minutes from Lower Manhattan and close to the NJ Path Station. Apartments include black granite countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Gym, tennis courts and media room all on site.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
61 Units Available
The Waterfront
Liberty Towers
33 Hudson St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,370
685 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,838
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,917
1261 sqft
Located close to the Upper Bay, I-78 and the Lincoln Tunnel, this green community offers easy access to New York City. Units are recently renovated. Property amenities include yoga, pool, garage parking and a concierge.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
28 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Windsor at Liberty House
115 Morris St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,590
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,135
1326 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom homes with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, and oversized windows for ample sunlight. A pet-friendly community with heated pools, fitness center, and barbecue stations. Close to Essex Street Light rail Station.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
72 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,565
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,595
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
48 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,412
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,690
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,918
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
58 Units Available
The Waterfront
Avalon Cove
444 Washington Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$3,615
1309 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,735
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1337 sqft
Very close to local attractions, including Liberty Science Center, Liberty State Park and the Museum of Russian Art. Units include stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and dishwasher. Luxury community boasts basketball, pool, tennis and racquetball.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
59 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,796
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,741
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,482
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 06:12 AM
44 Units Available
The Waterfront
Modera Lofts
350 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,123
461 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,674
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,471
1015 sqft
Blocks from the water and close to I-78 for a trip through the Holland Tunnel to NYC. 1-2 bedroom apartments with chic design and lots of storage. Dog park, playground and gym. 24-hour concierge service.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
45 Units Available
The Waterfront
Trump Bay Street
65 Bay St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,880
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,757
1112 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
36 Units Available
Downtown Jersey City
70 Greene
70 Greene St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,259
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,620
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,744
1063 sqft
Beautiful views of Manhattan and Lady Liberty accentuate this 48-story community. This luxury property also features 24-hour gym, game room, garage parking, pool and sauna. Units have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
16 Units Available
The Waterfront
Hudson Point
131 Dudley St, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,479
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,363
1231 sqft
Great riverside location adjacent to Liberty State Park. Granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances are a few of the luxury appointments in-unit. Community has gym, pool table, parking and more.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
27 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,309
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,650
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,477
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
48 Units Available
The Heights
The Enclave
675 Monmouth Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,970
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,865
1161 sqft
Just moments from Hoboken in Jersey City’s hottest new neighborhood, The Enclave boasts an unsurpassed location in harmony with the privacy and luxuries of a perfect home.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
27 Units Available
Journal Square
3 Journal Square
2935 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$1,986
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,332
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,123
1139 sqft
Beautiful common areas with dog run, yoga studio, lounge area and outdoor fire pit. Spectacular view of Manhattan skyline. Housekeeping, dry cleaning and 24-hour concierge services available.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 15 at 06:21 AM
16 Units Available
Southeast Hoboken
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,754
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,385
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,731
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
23 Units Available
Northwest Hoboken
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,975
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
33 Units Available
The Waterfront
Urby
200 Greene Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,450
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,800
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
919 sqft
Jersey City Urby is a bustling urban playhouse on the waterfront and minutes from Manhattan via the Exchange Place PATH or nearby ferry. Its everything a high-end, luxury apartment promises with way more character and charm.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
13 Units Available
Southwest Hoboken
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,843
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,443
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:01 AM
24 Units Available
The Waterfront
Southampton
20 River Court, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,420
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1313 sqft
Located in the heart of Newport, Southampton offers stunning views of the Manhattan skyline and luxurious homes. This upscale residence provides spacious layouts with open kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 10:43 AM
13 Units Available
The Waterfront
The Lively
321 Warren Street, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,465
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,995
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,670
1168 sqft
Inspired by a love of art and design, this boutique apartment community features refined apartment homes, a dynamic multi-arts center, and an unbeatable location in the heart of downtown Jersey City's vibrant Powerhouse Arts District.