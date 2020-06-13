354 Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ

Hoboken, New Jersey

Looking for an apartment with a view of the New York City skyline, but don't want to pay for a $2,000 closet? Well then, take the train over to Hoboken, because if it was good enough for Frank Sinatra, then it's probably good enough for you, too!

Fun Fact Alert! The first recorded baseball game in history was played in this city, at the Stevens Institute of Technology. Other than a history that makes baseball fans stare off blankly in nostalgic awe, Hoboken also has an awesome downtown with good eats, eclectic shops, and an amazing nightlife. For a daily welcome home party, just plan to step off the train at happy hour, when all the young professionals flood the bars for cocktails and microbrews, and when all the hipsters and weirdos wake up for another day of play.

Finding an apartment that’s convenient to downtown, groceries, and the train to New York is not hard in a city where everything’s within walking distance. What will be hard is balancing your priorities of price and luxury, because this city has some freaking awesome apartments, condominiums, and chic lofts that offer endless lists of amenities. Things like hot tubs, swimming pools, saunas, game rooms, theaters, top floor clubhouses, and concierge services can be tempting, however, you’ll be paying top dollar. And, if you want to park a car at your apartment, many places will charge an extra $200 a month for a space.

Amenities and parking aside, the typical Hoboken apartment can be as cheap as $1,000 or as expensive as $6,000. In the $1,000 to $2,000 range, there are plenty of beautiful, roomy rentals, many in old, historic buildings. Apartments charging more than $2,000 are more modern, spacious, and luxurious. Creative interior design, hardwood floors, a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, and a stunning loft-style living room with extremely high ceilings and walls of windows are worth a little extra money, if you've got it. Not to mention, the amenities become more plentiful. If you've got a lot of extra money, you can look at those $3,000+ apartments fit for a king, or maybe a Jersey Shore celebrity.

In recent years, Hoboken has become a very safe little city. It’s one of the safest areas outside Manhattan, with very few incidents in a very, very small part of town. Though safety isn't so much an issue, you’ll still have to worry about those drunken bar hoppers and petty thefts. Families may want to look away from the main downtown area to keep those kiddos from getting trampled under roving packs of drunks, hipsters, and other breeds of the nightlife variety.

With a great selection of very nice, spacious apartments, amazing river and skyline views, a quick train ride into Manhattan, and tons of local culture to boot, it just seems silly to look anywhere else. Welcome home!

-By Katy Comal