Last updated June 13 2020

354 Apartments for rent in Hoboken, NJ

Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:01pm
$
Southeast Hoboken
10 Units Available
Observer Park
51 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,748
604 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,301
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,874
1082 sqft
Spacious modern homes with ample storage, hardwood floors and views. Newly re-imagined kitchens with stainless steel appliances and black granite or quartz counters. High ceilings and private terraces available.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
The Rivington
1130 Grand St, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,230
1000 sqft
Upscale apartments right near the Hudson River. Fully furnished. Pet friendly. Ample community amenities, including a grill area and business center. A stone's throw from Columbus Park.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
77 Park Avenue
77 Park Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,514
675 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,582
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,327
1216 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and views of Manhattan. Tenants have access to a garage, 24-hour gym and laundry center. Easy access to the Hoboken Terminal and Holland Tunnel.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
20 Units Available
1000 Jefferson
1000 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,965
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,730
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,065
1414 sqft
Luxury apartment community with over 200 residences. Beautiful swimming pool, 24-hour gym and covered parking. Apartments have spacious floor plans with soaring nine-foot ceilings and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
31 Units Available
Avalon Hoboken
800 Madison St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,759
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,923
1714 sqft
Upper Grand neighborhood with walking access to Hoboken's shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has a swimming pool and hot tub, yoga studio and media room. Units feature patio/balcony, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
North East Hoboken
23 Units Available
Park & Garden
1450 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,261
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,012
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,329
1393 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful view of the Hudson River and easy access to Legion Park. There's a dog spa, fitness center and car garage for residents to utilize. Apartments feature breakfast bars and bamboo flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
Northwest Hoboken
4 Units Available
1125 Jefferson Apartments
1125 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,684
1217 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,896
1461 sqft
Near NJ Transit, Bow Tie Cinemas, and NY Waterway Ferry service. Trendy community with architectural detailing, open floor plans, and gourmet kitchens. Rooftop deck, state-of-the-art fitness center, and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
22 Units Available
The Bexley
1300 Clinton St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,435
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,575
1165 sqft
Excellent location in Hoboken, just steps from the PATH train and minutes from New York City. Amenities include fitness center, residents' lounge and shuffleboard. Luxurious homes have plank flooring and central heating and air.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
27 Units Available
Courtyard at Jefferson
800 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,691
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,736
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,296
1238 sqft
Apartments with spacious floor plans include in-unit laundry and on-site parking spaces. The community's landscaped courtyard features barbecue grills. Located near the Lincoln Tunnel and I-78.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
North East Hoboken
4 Units Available
Roosevelt
180 10th Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,335
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1075 sqft
Stylish homes combine with impressive on-site amenities at Roosevelt to bring you a new standard of living in Hamilton Park. Layouts provide sophisticated open kitchens with breakfast bars in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
10 Units Available
Harlow
1330 Willow Ave, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,100
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1152 sqft
Contemporary style including white gloss vanities, frameless glass-enclosed showers, stainless steel appliances and white Caesarstone countertops. Close to Hoboken High School and Wallace No. 6 Elementary.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Southwest Hoboken
17 Units Available
7 Seventy House
770 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
Studio
$2,660
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,395
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,005
1069 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! We invite you to experience Hoboken living as you've never seen it before.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Northwest Hoboken
8 Units Available
Vine
900 Monroe St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,893
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,747
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,597
1483 sqft
Lease the Luxury. Own the Lifestyle. Located on Monroe Street only steps from the Light Rail, the Vine boasts an unparalleled convenience for commuters while maintaining a sense of exclusivity.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:40pm
Northwest Hoboken
3 Units Available
The Artisan Series
1100 Jefferson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,808
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Soaring ceilings, solid wood doors and natural oak hardwood floors. In-home washer and dryer. Contemporary kitchens with walnut cabinets, wine rack, stainless steel pulls and soft close drawers.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
82 Jackson Street 23
82 Jackson Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
795 sqft
Two bed, Two Bath For Rent IN Hoboken - Property Id: 61766 Amazing 2bed/2bath duplex, features hardwood floors, central A/C, multiple closets and private outdoor space for relaxing. First floor features kitchen, living room, bedroom, full bath.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
259 12th st A
259 12th Street, Hoboken, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bed Apartment Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 85259 The Santa Fe Condominiums! Quintessential Hoboken two bedroom (on opposite ends), two baths with exposed brick and tall ceilings.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
159 Newark St C
159 Newark Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
753 sqft
Perfect One Bedroom Steps To Hoboken PATH! - Property Id: 173413 Premier location!! 1 bed/ 1 bath minutes from the path in sought after Downtown Hoboken.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
523 Park Ave C
523 Park Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Massive One Bed Rental In The HEART of Hoboken!!! - Property Id: 172509 Brand new kitchen w/Old world charm details thru-out. This is a Large 1300 SQ Ft apartment. Windows in all main rooms. Large bedrooms and extra office area. High Ceilings.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
314 Garden St 2B
314 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,258
700 sqft
PERFECT One Bed Rental In Downtown Hoboken! - Property Id: 173440 WOW!!! GREAT LOCATION....TERRIFIC VALUE.... BONUS ROOM FOR OFFICE/DEN!! BUILDING IS BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southwest Hoboken
1 Unit Available
712 Willow Ave D
712 Willow Avenue, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 Bed Rental In PRIME Central Hoboken - Property Id: 174784 Fantastically modernized and upgraded one bedroom.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
808 garden st c
808 Garden St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
800 sqft
Beautiful One Bed Rental On Tree Lined - Property Id: 61614 **FULL BROKER FEE PAID IF RENTED BY JUNE 1*** Hoboken Charm at its best! You don't want to miss this Large 1 Bed plus den/dining room w/high ceilings and amazing light.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North East Hoboken
1 Unit Available
1107 Washington St 5E
1107 Washington Street, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
One Bed On Hoboken's Main Drag, Washington St - Property Id: 172527 Gorgeous and quiet 1 bedroom with a bonus loft located on Washington and 11th Street with laundry in unit! This apartment features a kitchen with modern cabinetry, stainless steel

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Southeast Hoboken
1 Unit Available
528 Washington St 1A
528 Washington St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
PRIME LOCATION: One Bed Rental In Hoboken - Property Id: 102520 Spacious 1 bedroom, 1 bath plus den with heat and hot water included in Hoboken! Very bright and airy with high ceilings. Modern kitchen and bath.

Median Rent in Hoboken

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hoboken is $2,284, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $2,721.
Studio
$2,057
1 Bed
$2,284
2 Beds
$2,721
3+ Beds
$3,509
City Guide: Hoboken
Having trouble with Craigslist Hoboken? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Hoboken, New Jersey

Looking for an apartment with a view of the New York City skyline, but don't want to pay for a $2,000 closet? Well then, take the train over to Hoboken, because if it was good enough for Frank Sinatra, then it's probably good enough for you, too!

Fun Fact Alert! The first recorded baseball game in history was played in this city, at the Stevens Institute of Technology. Other than a history that makes baseball fans stare off blankly in nostalgic awe, Hoboken also has an awesome downtown with good eats, eclectic shops, and an amazing nightlife. For a daily welcome home party, just plan to step off the train at happy hour, when all the young professionals flood the bars for cocktails and microbrews, and when all the hipsters and weirdos wake up for another day of play.

Finding an apartment that’s convenient to downtown, groceries, and the train to New York is not hard in a city where everything’s within walking distance. What will be hard is balancing your priorities of price and luxury, because this city has some freaking awesome apartments, condominiums, and chic lofts that offer endless lists of amenities. Things like hot tubs, swimming pools, saunas, game rooms, theaters, top floor clubhouses, and concierge services can be tempting, however, you’ll be paying top dollar. And, if you want to park a car at your apartment, many places will charge an extra $200 a month for a space.

Amenities and parking aside, the typical Hoboken apartment can be as cheap as $1,000 or as expensive as $6,000. In the $1,000 to $2,000 range, there are plenty of beautiful, roomy rentals, many in old, historic buildings. Apartments charging more than $2,000 are more modern, spacious, and luxurious. Creative interior design, hardwood floors, a fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, and a stunning loft-style living room with extremely high ceilings and walls of windows are worth a little extra money, if you've got it. Not to mention, the amenities become more plentiful. If you've got a lot of extra money, you can look at those $3,000+ apartments fit for a king, or maybe a Jersey Shore celebrity.

In recent years, Hoboken has become a very safe little city. It’s one of the safest areas outside Manhattan, with very few incidents in a very, very small part of town. Though safety isn't so much an issue, you’ll still have to worry about those drunken bar hoppers and petty thefts. Families may want to look away from the main downtown area to keep those kiddos from getting trampled under roving packs of drunks, hipsters, and other breeds of the nightlife variety.

With a great selection of very nice, spacious apartments, amazing river and skyline views, a quick train ride into Manhattan, and tons of local culture to boot, it just seems silly to look anywhere else. Welcome home!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hoboken?
In Hoboken, the median rent is $2,057 for a studio, $2,284 for a 1-bedroom, $2,721 for a 2-bedroom, and $3,509 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hoboken, check out our monthly Hoboken Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Hoboken?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Hoboken include Southwest Hoboken, Northwest Hoboken, North East Hoboken, and Southeast Hoboken.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hoboken?
Some of the colleges located in the Hoboken area include Stevens Institute of Technology, LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, and CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hoboken?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hoboken from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

