326 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ

Neighborhoods in Edgewater

Where you live in Edgewater can make a big difference to your daily commute into Manhattan (if that's something you're going to have to face), as you will have to go either north or south to cross the Hudson River by bridge. Alternatively, you can make the trip by boat from the Edgewater Ferry Landing, located by the Marina. Obviously, locating yourself close to one of the crossing points will cut down the time you spend traveling, so bear that in mind when you choose where to set down roots.

North Edgewater: The north end of Edgewater is conveniently close to George Washington Bridge, which is good news if you need to travel to Hudson Heights, the Bronx or Upper Manhattan. This area stretches from the Edgewater Ferry Landing right up to Fort Lee Historic Park, which has some great views over the water. It's also a good place to learn about the history of the region, thanks to the Fort Lee Museum, located in the park. Head here to find out about the battles that were fought on the river between the British and the American settlers. If all that sounds like your cup of tea, then set your sights on a two-bedroom apartment or studio for rent in this end of town.

South Edgewater: The more southern part of Edgewater extends down to the James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park, which is a great place to get down to some serious recreation. Bring your dog here to tire him out in the dog run or get your own spot of exercise by taking a jog around the lake. There's also a soccer field, just in case you feel like having a kick-around with some pals. South Edgewater also has some excellent restaurants to refuel you after your jaunts around the park, as well as a multiplex cinema for those times when you'd rather take your entertainment indoors (as well you might during the cold New Jersey winters!). You'll find plenty of high-rise complexes with serviced apartments here, although there are also a few larger houses available. Remember not to hang around if you want to bag a place you really want. Make a decision and act now!