Apartment List
/
NJ
/
edgewater
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

326 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ

📍
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 701
75 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
51 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Murray
51 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
790 sqft
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 179698 In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA Houston
33 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,525
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
No Broker Fee. Best Prices in Town - Property Id: 163098 In the Heart of Edgewater walking distance to Oyster, View, City Place Mall Shops and Supermarkets, Spacious Studios.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
45 River Road 01
45 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
$2,170
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Oyster - Property Id: 54140 - No broker fee!!! - 2 Months Free !! (Select Units) - $1000 security deposit (Prospects with good credit) - Washer/Dryer In unit !! - New stainless steal appliances/hardwood floors and balcony !!! - EZ Commute to

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
660 River Road 3
660 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,758
The Duchess - Property Id: 52774 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
890 River Road 1
890 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess Luxury Homes - Property Id: 60167 -No broker fee !!! -2 Months Free (SELECT UNITS/SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME) - $500 for applicants with good credit !! - Washer/Dryer in unit !!! - Brand New, Be the first to live in your next

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
115 River Road 1
115 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,715
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Duchess - Property Id: 91939 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
840 River Road 4
840 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,860
3/Bed 3/Bath For Rent - Property Id: 44514 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
250 River Road 5
250 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58386 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
840 River Road 3
840 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,490
2 Bed / 2 Bath For Rent - Property Id: 44513 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
660 River Road 5
660 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess - No Broker Fees - Property Id: 58388 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:52am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1203 River Road
1203 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,950
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1203 River Road Apt #19K, Edgewater, NJ 07020 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Theresa Lee, Elite Real Estate Group, (201) 944-9000. Available from: 06/11/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
234 THE PROMENADE
234 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1496 sqft
Enjoy direct Hudson River & NYC views from this beautifully appointed 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom home in The Promenade.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
190 Old River Rd
190 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,050
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 months free on 24 month lease.4th floor unit with excellent south view and lots of sunlight all day. Hardwoood flooring thruout in this unit.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
30 COLUMBIA TER
30 Columbia Terrace, Edgewater, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great and spacious apartment with 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and laundry room. The master bedroom is located in the ground floor along with a master bath. There is plenty of street parking space.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
21 BEVERLY PL
21 Beverly Pl, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Welcome to this quiet and spacious 2 bedroom 1.5 bath apartment that offers great space for entertaining. This townhouse like unit is conveniently situated near public transportation, the ferry, eateries, and shopping plazas.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
9 SOMERSET LANE
9 Somerset Ln, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
1467 sqft
A former model home condo with a huge outdoor patio overlooking Manhattan at the sought after Pearl Complex!! The style is the "modern rural" Eastern exposure, high ceilings an oversized windows.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
2102 CITY PL
2102 City Place, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1351 sqft
Enjoy the sunrise from this beautifully appointed 2 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in The Peninsula at City Place! This home features wood flooring throughout and is approx 1,351 sqft.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
338 The Promenade
338 The Promenade, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1500 sqft
Top Floor End Unit at the Promenade is flooded with natural right. Enjoy north views at this 1500 sq ft apartment with a balcony. Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, all white baths, hardwood floors and carpets, washer/dryer in unit.

Median Rent in Edgewater

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Edgewater is $3,593, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $4,280.
Studio
$3,236
1 Bed
$3,593
2 Beds
$4,280
3+ Beds
$5,519
City GuideEdgewater
Edgewater is home to a community of Monk Parakeets, who can be seen hanging out in Memorial Park. The birds are regarded as pests by farmers, but some residents love seeing the bright green birds and fight for their right to live in the borough without their nests being disturbed.

Edgewater occupies a strip of land along the Hudson River, just across the bridge from Manhattan. First of all, let's face the facts: the borough's main attraction is its closeness to the bright lights of the Big Apple, but don't be fooled into thinking that Edgewater doesn't have charms of its own. In fact, once you've spent a little time dealing with the frantic pace of Manhattan life, you might enjoy the thought of coming home to a slightly more peaceful place for a little rest and relaxation.

Moving to Edgewater, NJ

No, it's not Midtown, but it is pretty close. Edgewater is a hot location that is in high demand by people looking to rent an apartment close to the heart of the action. There are plenty of rental properties on the market, but they don't always hang around too long before someone snaps them up. That means that if you are the kind of person who likes to "umm" and "ahh" over every decision you make, you are going to have a frustrating time looking for places to live in Edgewater. The severely afflicted might need to take a decision-making class before they start their search.

To avoid the disappointment of having one near-perfect apartment after another whisked away from you before you can get your pen to the contract, you need to get all your ducks in a row. By which we mean, you need to contact your employer for proof of income (and possibly a character reference) and make sure you have a stash of cash big enough to pay the first month's rent, security deposit, pet deposit and any other fees the landlords can come up with. Yes, we know it's a pain to have to pay out so much at once, but your landlords want to be sure that you're not going to trash their valuable property. Behave yourself during the lease, and hopefully you'll get it all back...eventually.

Neighborhoods in Edgewater

Where you live in Edgewater can make a big difference to your daily commute into Manhattan (if that's something you're going to have to face), as you will have to go either north or south to cross the Hudson River by bridge. Alternatively, you can make the trip by boat from the Edgewater Ferry Landing, located by the Marina. Obviously, locating yourself close to one of the crossing points will cut down the time you spend traveling, so bear that in mind when you choose where to set down roots.

North Edgewater: The north end of Edgewater is conveniently close to George Washington Bridge, which is good news if you need to travel to Hudson Heights, the Bronx or Upper Manhattan. This area stretches from the Edgewater Ferry Landing right up to Fort Lee Historic Park, which has some great views over the water. It's also a good place to learn about the history of the region, thanks to the Fort Lee Museum, located in the park. Head here to find out about the battles that were fought on the river between the British and the American settlers. If all that sounds like your cup of tea, then set your sights on a two-bedroom apartment or studio for rent in this end of town.

South Edgewater: The more southern part of Edgewater extends down to the James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park, which is a great place to get down to some serious recreation. Bring your dog here to tire him out in the dog run or get your own spot of exercise by taking a jog around the lake. There's also a soccer field, just in case you feel like having a kick-around with some pals. South Edgewater also has some excellent restaurants to refuel you after your jaunts around the park, as well as a multiplex cinema for those times when you'd rather take your entertainment indoors (as well you might during the cold New Jersey winters!). You'll find plenty of high-rise complexes with serviced apartments here, although there are also a few larger houses available. Remember not to hang around if you want to bag a place you really want. Make a decision and act now!

Living in Edgewater

This is one of the few parts of the U.S. where not having a car isn't a major problem. Public transportation will take you in and out of the city efficiently, and if not exactly quickly, at least no more slowly than you would experience trying to drive through the traffic around here. OK, so riding the bus might not be your idea of fun, but being pressed up against lots of other people is something you're going to have to get used to if you want to live in such a densely populated area. At least living in Edgewater gives you a little extra breathing space (and a little extra cash in your wallet) compared to renting an apartment in Manhattan.

June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Edgewater rents declined slightly over the past month

Edgewater rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edgewater stand at $3,594 for a one-bedroom apartment and $4,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Edgewater's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Edgewater

    As rents have fallen significantly in Edgewater, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Edgewater is less affordable for renters.

    • Edgewater's median two-bedroom rent of $4,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% decline in Edgewater.
    • While rents in Edgewater fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Edgewater than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Edgewater is more than four-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Edgewater?
    In Edgewater, the median rent is $3,236 for a studio, $3,593 for a 1-bedroom, $4,280 for a 2-bedroom, and $5,519 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Edgewater, check out our monthly Edgewater Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Edgewater?
    Some of the colleges located in the Edgewater area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Edgewater?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Edgewater from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

    Similar Pages

    Edgewater 1 BedroomsEdgewater 2 Bedrooms
    Edgewater Apartments with ParkingEdgewater Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Edgewater Pet Friendly Places