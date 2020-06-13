326 Apartments for rent in Edgewater, NJ📍
Edgewater occupies a strip of land along the Hudson River, just across the bridge from Manhattan. First of all, let's face the facts: the borough's main attraction is its closeness to the bright lights of the Big Apple, but don't be fooled into thinking that Edgewater doesn't have charms of its own. In fact, once you've spent a little time dealing with the frantic pace of Manhattan life, you might enjoy the thought of coming home to a slightly more peaceful place for a little rest and relaxation.
No, it's not Midtown, but it is pretty close. Edgewater is a hot location that is in high demand by people looking to rent an apartment close to the heart of the action. There are plenty of rental properties on the market, but they don't always hang around too long before someone snaps them up. That means that if you are the kind of person who likes to "umm" and "ahh" over every decision you make, you are going to have a frustrating time looking for places to live in Edgewater. The severely afflicted might need to take a decision-making class before they start their search.
To avoid the disappointment of having one near-perfect apartment after another whisked away from you before you can get your pen to the contract, you need to get all your ducks in a row. By which we mean, you need to contact your employer for proof of income (and possibly a character reference) and make sure you have a stash of cash big enough to pay the first month's rent, security deposit, pet deposit and any other fees the landlords can come up with. Yes, we know it's a pain to have to pay out so much at once, but your landlords want to be sure that you're not going to trash their valuable property. Behave yourself during the lease, and hopefully you'll get it all back...eventually.
Where you live in Edgewater can make a big difference to your daily commute into Manhattan (if that's something you're going to have to face), as you will have to go either north or south to cross the Hudson River by bridge. Alternatively, you can make the trip by boat from the Edgewater Ferry Landing, located by the Marina. Obviously, locating yourself close to one of the crossing points will cut down the time you spend traveling, so bear that in mind when you choose where to set down roots.
North Edgewater: The north end of Edgewater is conveniently close to George Washington Bridge, which is good news if you need to travel to Hudson Heights, the Bronx or Upper Manhattan. This area stretches from the Edgewater Ferry Landing right up to Fort Lee Historic Park, which has some great views over the water. It's also a good place to learn about the history of the region, thanks to the Fort Lee Museum, located in the park. Head here to find out about the battles that were fought on the river between the British and the American settlers. If all that sounds like your cup of tea, then set your sights on a two-bedroom apartment or studio for rent in this end of town.
South Edgewater: The more southern part of Edgewater extends down to the James J. Braddock North Hudson County Park, which is a great place to get down to some serious recreation. Bring your dog here to tire him out in the dog run or get your own spot of exercise by taking a jog around the lake. There's also a soccer field, just in case you feel like having a kick-around with some pals. South Edgewater also has some excellent restaurants to refuel you after your jaunts around the park, as well as a multiplex cinema for those times when you'd rather take your entertainment indoors (as well you might during the cold New Jersey winters!). You'll find plenty of high-rise complexes with serviced apartments here, although there are also a few larger houses available. Remember not to hang around if you want to bag a place you really want. Make a decision and act now!
This is one of the few parts of the U.S. where not having a car isn't a major problem. Public transportation will take you in and out of the city efficiently, and if not exactly quickly, at least no more slowly than you would experience trying to drive through the traffic around here. OK, so riding the bus might not be your idea of fun, but being pressed up against lots of other people is something you're going to have to get used to if you want to live in such a densely populated area. At least living in Edgewater gives you a little extra breathing space (and a little extra cash in your wallet) compared to renting an apartment in Manhattan.
June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Edgewater Rent Report. Edgewater rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Edgewater rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.
Edgewater rents declined slightly over the past month
Edgewater rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, and are down significantly by 2.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Edgewater stand at $3,594 for a one-bedroom apartment and $4,281 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Edgewater's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Edgewater
As rents have fallen significantly in Edgewater, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Edgewater is less affordable for renters.
- Edgewater's median two-bedroom rent of $4,281 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.6% decline in Edgewater.
- While rents in Edgewater fell significantly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Edgewater than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Edgewater is more than four-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.