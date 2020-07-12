540 Apartments for rent in Downtown Brooklyn, Brooklyn, NY
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,305
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,289
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,485
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,740
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,333
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,768
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,230
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,935
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,465
1 Bedroom
$3,160
2 Bedrooms
$4,730
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,510
1 Bedroom
$3,271
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,950
2 Bedrooms
$4,145
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 7 DEKALB AVENUE in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Nevins Street
10 Nevins Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,495
- Offering One Month Free on a 12-month lease (gross rent $5,994) - Private Storage Available - Virtual tour available upon request Offering outstanding eastern and western light, this thoughtfully planned two bedroom, 2 bath offers sweeping
343 Gold Street
343 Gold Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,300
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renting for two month apart until may 1 st
42 Duffield Street
42 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Massive Duplex No board approval and a very easy application! Available August 1. Enter the first floor of this beautiful duplex which features 11 foot ceilings, natural light and sleek finishes.
225 Schermerhorn Street
225 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,923
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning, modern one bedroom with an open layout and over-sized windows in a full-service, amenity-rich building at the charismatic convergence of Boerum Hill and Downtown Brooklyn.
265 State Street
265 State St, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$6,495
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Residence 1111 is an oversized two-bedroom, two-bathroom home boasting an intelligent layout and protected southern views of Boerum Hill from both bedrooms and the living/dining area.
53 Duffield Street
53 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,350
1 Bedroom
Ask
New on the market this amazing Alcove Studio / convertible 1 bedroom located on the best tree lined street, easy walk to Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown.
41 Duffield Street
41 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Occupy the entire 3rd floor of this beautiful, 20 foot wide, brick townhouse on a charming block in Bridge Plaza, Downtown Brooklyn; at the nexus of DUMBO, Vinegar Hill and Fort Greene.
173 Concord Street
173 Concord Street, Brooklyn, NY
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
6 Month Lease Available for $25,000/Month Enjoy pristine designer living spaces and the perfect Brooklyn location in this meticulously renovated five-bedroom townhouse at the border of Downtown and Vinegar Hill.
189 Bridge Street
189 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,895
*CONTACT EXCLUSIVE AGENT FOR VIDEO & VIRTUAL TOUR * * NO BROKER FEE SPRAWLING 2 BEDROOM * A true split two bedroom / two bathroom with HUGE BALCONY at an INCREDIBLE value in one of DUMBO / Downtown Brooklyn luxury buildings.
63 Schermerhorn Street
63 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,077
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to 63 Schermerhorn St, an elevator building located right in the heart of Brooklyn Heights / Downtown Brooklyn.
111 Livingston St
111 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,208
An Outstanding 2 BR Apartment! - Property Id: 180348 This 2 bedroom apartment features bamboo floors, Professional-grade appliances and more! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
85 Livingston Street
85 Livingston Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,300
1 Bedroom
Ask
Apartment therapy! Step into this bright, high-floor studio with harbor views, and begin imagining your new life. Apt 14J is bigger than some one-bedrooms; here, there's a place for everything.
55 Duffield Street
55 Duffield Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,300
New on the market this amazing apartment can easily function as a 1 bedroom or an large open alcove studio. This residence is located on the best tree lined street, easy walk to Dumbo, Brooklyn Heights and Downtown.
270 Jay Street
270 Jay Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,850
*NO feeRarely available 600 sq ft Concord Village 1 bed rental. Spectacular skyline, park views & morning sun. Full service, soundproof bldg.
175 Willoughby Street
175 Willoughby Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
1125 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!Fort Greene 3BR with Parking in a full-service building.
