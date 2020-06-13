/
accessible apartments
82 Accessible Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY
Boerum Hill
27 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,368
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
$
Prospect Heights
7 Units Available
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,651
715 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,651
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,130
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
$
Williamsburg
11 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,045
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,566
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Downtown Brooklyn
60 Units Available
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Downtown Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,897
1 Bedroom
$3,730
2 Bedrooms
$4,897
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Williamsburg
25 Units Available
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,944
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,643
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
910 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
$
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Sunset Park
1 Unit Available
4016 9 Avenue
4016 9th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,500
1575 sqft
Sunset Park Walk-in office for rent. Ideal for any kind of professional offices: doctor’s office, law office or day care etc. Located near Maimonides hospital and public transportation.
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
115 Stanwix Street
115 Stanwix St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,383
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury studio in Bushwick - Property Id: 289534 0 Bed / 1 Bath at 115 Stanwix St - Unit: 418 in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Pets Upon Approval. Nearby subway stations include: Morgan Av (L), Flushing Av (J, M).
Bensonhurst
1 Unit Available
8023 19th Avenue
8023 19th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to 8023 19TH AVENUE.Beautiful office space for RENT, in one of the most sought-after buildings in the Bensonhurst area. Perfect for a Dentist, Physical Therapy, or Medical office.
Clinton Hill
1 Unit Available
504 Myrtle Avenue
504 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,860
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Now with 2 weeks free for a limited time. No broker fee!Welcome to The Posthouse, Clinton Hill's eye-catching new rental development, bringing to the borough the epitome of contemporary chic.
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn
$
Financial District
5 Units Available
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,598
428 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,321
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,911
764 sqft
Stylish and modern apartment living in Manhattan's financial district. On-site cafe and landscaped rooftop deck. Spacious, upscale interiors, and multiple floor plans. Near several subway lines.
Long Island City
8 Units Available
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave, Queens, NY
Studio
$2,765
1 Bedroom
$3,247
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Maximilian is a modern luxury rental residence that pays homage to the rich history of its Long Island City surroundings. Here, understated elegance meets warm industrial style in a location that radiates sophistication, quality and character.
Financial District
13 Units Available
70 Pine
70 Pine Street, New York, NY
Studio
$2,933
1 Bedroom
$3,616
2 Bedrooms
$5,706
1 MONTH FREE ON A 12-MONTH LEASE OR 1.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn
Downtown Jersey City
62 Units Available
Soho Lofts
273 Sixteenth St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,815
769 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,660
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,565
1322 sqft
So Welcoming. So Luxurious. So You. The residences at Soho Lofts exceed expectations at every turn.
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
22 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,730
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,392
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,767
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
$
Downtown Jersey City
51 Units Available
Cast Iron Lofts
837 Jersey Ave, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,543
823 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,545
1304 sqft
Loft-style apartments with high ceilings and panoramic views in a high rise Jersey City building. 10 minutes' drives to Manhattan via the I-78. Clubroom with bar, fitness center and heated pool on site.
$
Southwest Hoboken
9 Units Available
The Juliana
600 Jackson St, Hoboken, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,065
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,418
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with balconies, modern kitchens and bathrooms and beautiful views. Community features a landscaped courtyard, putting green, playground and fire pit. Located close to the PATH train and NJ Transit.
Koreatown
28 Units Available
The Dylan
309 5th Ave, New York, NY
Studio
$2,813
466 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,710
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,963
1015 sqft
Residents can look out their windows and see the NYC skyline. Theaters, libraries, museums and shopping are all nearby. This green community offers 24-hour gym and concierge along with a doorman. Hardwood flooring in units.
$
The Waterfront
33 Units Available
The Morgan at Provost Square
160 Morgan St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,525
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,872
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,853
1143 sqft
Smoke-free apartments in the Powerhouse Arts District of Jersey City just a few blocks from NYC. This pet-friendly community features an on-site pool, gym and parking. Apartments include private patios, hardwood floors and granite countertops.
The Waterfront
22 Units Available
Lenox
207 Van Vorst St, Jersey City, NJ
Studio
$2,501
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,818
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,016
1178 sqft
Spacious, newly constructed luxury apartments near the Hudson. Enjoy landscaped courtyard and rooftop deck, dog park, pool, fitness center, and more. Walk to restaurants and bars like Amelia's Bistro and Zeppelin Hall Beer Garden.
NoMad
55 Units Available
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY
Studio
$2,801
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,757
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,259
1092 sqft
Stylish apartments located near Madison Square Park. Sophisticated kitchens boast granite counters and stainless steel appliances. At the end of a long day, you'll enjoy relaxing in your marble bathtub.
