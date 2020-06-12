/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:29 AM
190 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
$
Greenpoint
22 Units Available
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,025
1013 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Downtown Brooklyn
24 Units Available
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,865
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
Williamsburg
17 Units Available
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,407
835 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Brooklyn Heights
17 Units Available
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,234
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Downtown Brooklyn
34 Units Available
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,441
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated June 12 at 04:49am
$
Williamsburg
9 Units Available
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,915
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Downtown Brooklyn
77 Units Available
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,115
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
$
Downtown Brooklyn
71 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,660
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Downtown Brooklyn
43 Units Available
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,847
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Last updated June 11 at 11:53am
Sheepshead Bay
14 Units Available
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12am
Williamsburg
25 Units Available
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
910 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
Last updated June 10 at 11:11am
Downtown Brooklyn
16 Units Available
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,897
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Last updated June 10 at 06:01am
Downtown Brooklyn
12 Units Available
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,345
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Downtown Brooklyn
59 Units Available
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 03:28am
Boerum Hill
25 Units Available
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,319
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 8 at 12:57pm
$
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,475
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
$
Prospect Heights
6 Units Available
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,700
1086 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Last updated June 10 at 08:36am
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,850
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
60 S 8th St Apt 907
60 S 8th St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1052 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 60 S 8th St Apt 907 in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
260 North 9th Street
260 North 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$6,250
Welcome to PHB at 260 North 9th Street, a furnished 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom offering a spacious layout both indoors and outdoors! Enjoy stunning open views of the city skyline from both terraces in this 1,400-square-foot home.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Park Slope
1 Unit Available
675 Sackett Street
675 Sackett St, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
With nearly 1,100 sq. ft. of living space, this sun-drenched, south-facing two-bedroom, two-bath home is an urban retreat in a prime Park Slope location.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Park Slope
1 Unit Available
268 7th Street
268 7th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$5,250
Available July New renovation with private outdoor space in the center of Park Slope, one block to subway, zoned for PS 39 (nycenet.edu) and 20 feet from PS 118. Unit 1 offers a flexible duplex layout and exclusive use of the backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Greenwood Heights
1 Unit Available
270 21st Street
270 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
This sprawling modern 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home is on the 2nd floor of a modern, architect designed, energy efficient 3 story boutique condominium, on a serene tree-lined street on one of the prettiest blocks in Greenwood Heights.
Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
Crown Heights
1 Unit Available
1891 Pacific Street
1891 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
"GARDEN APARTMENT" Crown HwightsRenovated two Bedrooms, 1 Bath with Excluisive Large BackyardSpacious ApartmentRecess LightingCherry Hardwood Floors ThroughoutLarge Living RoomModern Galley kitchen with Granite Countertop, Stainless steel
