103 Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ📍
Since 1895, Cliffside Park has been making history in the state of New Jersey as one of over 26 boroughs of Bergen County. This is the former home of the infamous Palisades Amusement Park, referenced in the 1960s song by Freddy Cannon. Close to the excitement of New York City and the Edgewater waterfront, you might say Cliffside Park has a little something for everyone.
As one of the residents of Cliffside Park, you can look forward to a variety of amenities. Cliffside Park is just minutes away from Lincoln Tunnel and the city life of Manhattan. With less than one square mile of real estate, most of the places for rent offer a view of the New York City skyline and the Hudson River.
Cliffside Park provides a mix of culture and small town life. This is one of many boroughs in New Jersey popular among artists. Give yourself six months to find the right home in Cliffside Park. With the borough's close proximity to New York City, property owners will be taking security precautions. You will need to provide a photo ID, proof of employment and possibly references to rent in this area, as well as a security deposit.
Cliffside Park consists of four distinctive communities. Together they form a key-shaped design that primarily covers the eastern edge of New Jersey.
Anderson Ave / Lawton Ave: On the western side of the borough is the neighborhood of Anderson Ave./Lawton Ave. This is the only part of Cliffside Park that protrudes away from the state border. Look for both small apartment complexes and high-rise city apartments here.
Borough Center: The Borough Center neighborhood starts on Glen Avenue and ends by Undercliff Ave. Potential renters can expect to find anything here from a studio to 3 bedroom apartments, as well as single family houses.
Winston Dr / Palisade Ave: Tucked away in the northeastern corner is the community of Winston Dr./Palisade Ave. The division hosts small apartment complexes, high-rise buildings and single family homes.
Gorge Rd / Jersey Ave: The tail of the key includes the region of George Rd./Jersey Ave. As with most of Cliffside Park, you will find a variety of rental homes here, including studios, 1 bedroom apartments, and houses.
For fine cuisine and shopping, explore the area Cliffside Park residents call "The Avenue." You are less than two miles away from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow in the Meadowlands, where you can take in a movie at the 14-screen Kerasotes Theatres complex or visit a trade show at the convention Center.
Any town this close to Manhattan is bound to offer a range of transportation options. New Jersey Transit provides bus service into New York or to Jersey City, for example. To the north, you can get on the George Washington Bridge or go south to enter the Lincoln Tunnel, both from Palisade Ave.
New Jersey is full of little boroughs like Cliffside Park that give residents a chance to enjoy small town life and still live within driving distance of New York City. When you choose Cliffside Park as your home, you are getting the best of both worlds.