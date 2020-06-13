Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM

103 Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 3
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106794 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
805 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 805
805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 173941 NO FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS, TWO FREE MONTHS in 18 MONTHS LEASES! Transforming nature's natural energy into power which fuels life, in every condition and expression: this is the main aim of

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 Gorge Rd 1008
1008 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1060 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163468 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment Options in the

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2401
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,420
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1/Bdrm Near NYC - Property Id: 271234 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 2
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/Bed 2/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43131 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
181 COTTAGE LN
181 Cottage Place, Cliffside Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
COMPLETELY RENOVATED SINGLE FAMILY HOME FEATURES 4BR AND 2 FULL BATH. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED FOR A QUICK COMMUTE TO NYC. FULL FINISHED GROUND LEVEL BASEMENT WITH BEDROOM AND FULL BATH.HARDWOOD FLOOR THROUGHOUT. PRIVATE BACKYARD.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6 MARION AVE
6 Marion Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
2800 sqft
This New construction townhome boasting over 2,800 Square feet. This 3 full bedroom, 3 full bathroom, & 2 half bathroom is highlighted by a grand entrance and open concept main living area.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
410 GORGE RD
410 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
Recently renovated apartment, freshly painted, new kitchen with new appliances (refrigerator & stove). Tenant responsible for heat, gas, and electric. Landlord provides water. Sorry, no pets.

Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
455 Columbia Ave
455 Columbia Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH 2 BEDROOMS, FULL FINSHED BASEMENT WITH FULL BATH, KITCHEN WITH DOOR TO YARD AND GARAGE WHICH IS INCLUDED. WALK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION, SHOPS AND MUCH MORE.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
300 Winston Dr
300 Winston Dr, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,000
981 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Doorman Condo Renovated - Property Id: 211095 Enjoy Resort Style Luxury Living 20 min from NYC. Well Maintained Completely Renovated Condo in a Luxury High-Rise Elevator Building. Perfect Layout with Spacious Rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cliffside Park
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
Edgewater
20 Units Available
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,218
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,481
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
Edgewater
2 Units Available
Mariners Landing
312 Portside Dr, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,755
1539 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments, with patio or balcony offering impressive view of Hudson River. Green community with smoke-free apartments. Fully accessible to the disabled. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Edgewater
7 Units Available
Windsor at Mariners
100 Tower Dr, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,650
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1460 sqft
Pet-friendly community located 15 minutes from Manhattan. Residents have access to round-the-clock doorman service, a revamped health club and a modern fitness center. Homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and granite countertops in kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,284
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,842
1537 sqft
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
32 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,875
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,975
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,555
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Ridgefield Heights
Contact for Availability
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7561 River Rd 7912-2
7561 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, - Property Id: 153775 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) Net Effective Price has been advertised $3027. Gross Price $3279.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7418 River Rd 7912-1
7418 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
719 sqft
BEST PRICES IN TOWN! NO BROKER FEE! - Property Id: 154540 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
173 Kensington Drive
173 Kensington Drive, Fort Lee, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2800 sqft
173 Kensington Drive - Property Id: 244687 Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades.
City GuideCliffside Park
If you get a sense of deja vu while walking through Cliffside Park, you might not be losing your mind at all. Chances are you just go to the movies a lot. The borough of Cliffside Park was featured in the movie_ Big,_ starring Tom Hanks, and Cop Land, with Sylvester Stallone, Harvey Keitel, and Ray Liotta.

Since 1895, Cliffside Park has been making history in the state of New Jersey as one of over 26 boroughs of Bergen County. This is the former home of the infamous Palisades Amusement Park, referenced in the 1960s song by Freddy Cannon. Close to the excitement of New York City and the Edgewater waterfront, you might say Cliffside Park has a little something for everyone.

Living Atop the Palisades

As one of the residents of Cliffside Park, you can look forward to a variety of amenities. Cliffside Park is just minutes away from Lincoln Tunnel and the city life of Manhattan. With less than one square mile of real estate, most of the places for rent offer a view of the New York City skyline and the Hudson River.

Cliffside Park provides a mix of culture and small town life. This is one of many boroughs in New Jersey popular among artists. Give yourself six months to find the right home in Cliffside Park. With the borough's close proximity to New York City, property owners will be taking security precautions. You will need to provide a photo ID, proof of employment and possibly references to rent in this area, as well as a security deposit.

The Neighborhoods of Cliffside Park

Cliffside Park consists of four distinctive communities. Together they form a key-shaped design that primarily covers the eastern edge of New Jersey.

Anderson Ave / Lawton Ave: On the western side of the borough is the neighborhood of Anderson Ave./Lawton Ave. This is the only part of Cliffside Park that protrudes away from the state border. Look for both small apartment complexes and high-rise city apartments here.

Borough Center: The Borough Center neighborhood starts on Glen Avenue and ends by Undercliff Ave. Potential renters can expect to find anything here from a studio to 3 bedroom apartments, as well as single family houses.

Winston Dr / Palisade Ave: Tucked away in the northeastern corner is the community of Winston Dr./Palisade Ave. The division hosts small apartment complexes, high-rise buildings and single family homes.

Gorge Rd / Jersey Ave: The tail of the key includes the region of George Rd./Jersey Ave. As with most of Cliffside Park, you will find a variety of rental homes here, including studios, 1 bedroom apartments, and houses.

Park It in Cliffside Park

For fine cuisine and shopping, explore the area Cliffside Park residents call "The Avenue." You are less than two miles away from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow in the Meadowlands, where you can take in a movie at the 14-screen Kerasotes Theatres complex or visit a trade show at the convention Center.

Any town this close to Manhattan is bound to offer a range of transportation options. New Jersey Transit provides bus service into New York or to Jersey City, for example. To the north, you can get on the George Washington Bridge or go south to enter the Lincoln Tunnel, both from Palisade Ave.

New Jersey is full of little boroughs like Cliffside Park that give residents a chance to enjoy small town life and still live within driving distance of New York City. When you choose Cliffside Park as your home, you are getting the best of both worlds.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Cliffside Park?
The average rent price for Cliffside Park rentals listed on Apartment List is $3,060.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Cliffside Park?
Some of the colleges located in the Cliffside Park area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Cliffside Park?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Cliffside Park from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

