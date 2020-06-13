103 Apartments for rent in Cliffside Park, NJ

Living Atop the Palisades

As one of the residents of Cliffside Park, you can look forward to a variety of amenities. Cliffside Park is just minutes away from Lincoln Tunnel and the city life of Manhattan. With less than one square mile of real estate, most of the places for rent offer a view of the New York City skyline and the Hudson River.

Cliffside Park provides a mix of culture and small town life. This is one of many boroughs in New Jersey popular among artists. Give yourself six months to find the right home in Cliffside Park. With the borough's close proximity to New York City, property owners will be taking security precautions. You will need to provide a photo ID, proof of employment and possibly references to rent in this area, as well as a security deposit.