Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:08 AM

302 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brooklyn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
34 Units Available
Greenpoint
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,760
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,475
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,035
1045 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
33 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,220
469 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,960
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,615
1180 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
92 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,860
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,810
942 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
102 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,305
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,775
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,289
1116 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
45 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,485
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,135
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,740
1139 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Sheepshead Bay
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,183
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
$
17 Units Available
Brooklyn Heights
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,893
609 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,925
1070 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,333
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,768
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,133
1002 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Greenpoint
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,212
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,400
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the thriving Williamsburg neighborhood. Spacious apartments with oversized windows and lofty ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center with workout patio, game room with billiards, and rooftop deck with skyline views.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:41pm
$
10 Units Available
Williamsburg
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,795
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,281
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,011
924 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
23 Units Available
Williamsburg
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,827
457 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,805
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,359
875 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 10 at 12:41pm
12 Units Available
Gowanus
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,650
1 Bedroom
$3,175
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 12:13pm
19 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,510
1 Bedroom
$3,271
2 Bedrooms
$4,763
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:04am
3 Units Available
Williamsburg
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,295
2 Bedrooms
$4,750
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in New York is grand. Towering buildings, brilliant lights, and endless possibilities.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Williamsburg
34 Berry
34 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,465
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,315
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1074 sqft
Fully equipped apartment kitchens have gas ranges, microwaves and garbage disposal. Abundant closets offer extensive storage space. Enjoy access to a coffee lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located near McCarren Park.
Verified

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
86 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,223
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,775
1085 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
25 Units Available
Boerum Hill
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,574
449 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,285
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,404
950 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:00pm
7 Units Available
Fort Greene
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,620
372 sqft
1 Bedroom
$4,030
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,590
899 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
Carroll Gardens
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
335 Carroll features studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as five duplex units. Open kitchens - outfitted with Bosch appliances - feature unique touches like marble tile back splashes and wood detailing.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 2 at 09:57am
1 Unit Available
Williamsburg
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 30 at 06:30am
15 Units Available
Williamsburg
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,126
506 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,643
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,395
910 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 12:41pm
6 Units Available
Gowanus
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$3,142
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,958
855 sqft
Meet your perfect home, Common Baltic West, completely compatible with your lifestyle and personal needs. Your own private space in a friendly home. Expect beautifully designed rooms and studios at Common.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Bedford-Stuyvesant
4 Herkimer Court
4 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
NO FEE ! Approx.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Bath Beach
8696 21st Ave 3
8696 21st Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Unit 3 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful large 4 br 2 full bath on 3rd floor - Property Id: 304377 Beautiful huge 4 bedroom 2 full bath on 3rd floor available Parking available for additional $$$ Tenant responsible for utilities Showing today
City Guide for Brooklyn, NY

Fuhgeddaboutit! That's the message you'll see on the "Welcome to Brooklyn" sign as you head into the borough from Manhattan on the Brooklyn Bridge. But it's doubtful that you'll forget about this magical place anytime soon.

Brooklyn is known for being Manhattan's little lesser-known brother, but in recent years, it has actually developed a reputation completely its own - and a well-deserved one at that! Brooklyn is home to some of the best music, art and culture that you can find anywhere in the country, and with a population of 2.6 million people, it has very much become its own city. The area has unique neighborhoods that have become enclaves of culture and residents display enormous pride for their beloved borough.

Having trouble with Craigslist Brooklyn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Brooklyn, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Brooklyn apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

