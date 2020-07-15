232 Studio Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY
Last updated July 15 at 01:00 AM
6 Units Available
Fort Greene
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,620
372 sqft
Lots of space for the area. This new boutique building features hardwood flooring, white cabinetry, high-efficiency appliances and walk-in closets. On-site rooftop garden and lounge, community lounge, bike room, concierge, and a conservatory.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
45 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,318
463 sqft
Transportation is easy at this community thanks to several nearby Metro stops and I-278. Valet parking is available so residents can hurry upstairs to the rooftop lounge. Units feature hardwood flooring and granite countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
10 Units Available
Greenpoint
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,212
490 sqft
Located in the thriving Williamsburg neighborhood. Spacious apartments with oversized windows and lofty ceilings. Residents enjoy access to a fitness center with workout patio, game room with billiards, and rooftop deck with skyline views.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
93 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,305
524 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
92 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
552 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
43 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,825
507 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
9 Units Available
Sheepshead Bay
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,255
507 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Last updated July 14 at 05:36 AM
6 Units Available
Clinton Hill
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,550
Your laundry, utilities, household essentials, professional cleanings, and WiFi are covered under one all-inclusive rate.
Last updated July 15 at 06:32 AM
25 Units Available
Williamsburg
247 N7
247 N 7th St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,827
457 sqft
Fantastic Manhattan skyline views. Trendy community that's newly finished. Fabulous upgrades including white oak flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, lots of storage, and private terraces. Rooftop deck, courtyard, and yoga room.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
32 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,220
469 sqft
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Welcome to where the charm and comfort of Fort Greene meet the energy and connectivity of downtown Brooklyn.
Last updated July 15 at 02:33 AM
9 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
10 City Point
10 City Pt, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,465
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10 City Point in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
86 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,670
477 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hub in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 07:00 AM
9 Units Available
Prospect Heights
461 Dean
461 Dean St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,486
715 sqft
Convenient to the Atlantic Terminal Mall and Oxford Park, this pet-friendly community offers a fitness center, yoga studio, valet laundry and sky lounge. Apartments feature walnut flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, solar shades and custom cabinetry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
36 Units Available
Greenpoint
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,760
497 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
11 Units Available
Williamsburg
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,795
614 sqft
Near East River State Park and close to Kent Avenue Citi Bike station. Apartments offer kitchens with stainless steel appliances and bathrooms with soaking tubs. On-site rooftop lounge boasting waterfront views of Manhattan.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
15 Units Available
Williamsburg
34 Berry
34 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,465
517 sqft
Fully equipped apartment kitchens have gas ranges, microwaves and garbage disposal. Abundant closets offer extensive storage space. Enjoy access to a coffee lounge and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located near McCarren Park.
Last updated July 13 at 11:50 AM
19 Units Available
Downtown Brooklyn
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,510
The spirit of Brooklyn reigns supreme at Hoyt & Horn, where life is lived all in.
Last updated July 14 at 05:33 AM
13 Units Available
Gowanus
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,650
Think about this: no last minute runs to the laundromat, no fighting over who cleaned community spaces. Free WiFi, in-suite laundry, gym, coworking space, and more are covered in one all inclusive rate.
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
26 Units Available
Boerum Hill
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,574
449 sqft
Enjoy all sorts of amenities in a community close to the Boerum Hill neighborhood. Gym, concierge and clubhouse on site. Air-conditioned apartments have in-unit laundry. E-payments allowed. Pets welcome.
Last updated June 30 at 06:30 AM
15 Units Available
Williamsburg
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,126
506 sqft
Say hello to 50 North 5th: refined residences for urban living. Located in Williamsburg, the hippest neighborhood in Brooklyn, 50 North 5th is energy in motion. At 50 North 5th, you will find sleek and contemporary spaces that serve you well.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Bensonhurst
1521 70 Street
1521 70th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$850
300 sqft
Newly renovated office space New Utrecht Ave 70th Street traffic area at Ground store. Approximately 300 sqft.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Greenwood Heights
159 22 Street
159 22nd Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$10,800
5000 sqft
5,000 SF Commercial Warehouse Property For Lease. Located In the Quintessential South Slope/Greenwood Heights/Sunset Park Section Of Brooklyn NY.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Sunset Park
774 55 Street
774 55th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$8,000
1100 sqft
New Very Busy Location by 8th Ave. Great for any kind of business. Approx. 1,100 Sq. Ft. High ceiling, central air conditioning and lots of lights.
Last updated July 15 at 07:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Canarsie
1309 Rockway Parkway
1309 Rockaway Parkway, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$5,000
2000 sqft
Community Facility or Medical Office For Rent in Canarsie, Brooklyn NY 11236. This commercial space is totaling in 2,000 Sq Ft of space, that is situated in 2 Story New Elevator Building. Landlord will build the interior to suit the tenant.
