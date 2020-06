134 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ

Neighborhoods in Bayonne

Kennedy Boulevard/W. 63rd Street: Streets lined with grand Victorian mansions make this neighborhood sought after. Lucky for you or anyone else on a budget, rentals here tend to be slightly down to earth. You can easily move into an apartment in a renovated Victorian mansion without a mansioneer’s salary. $$$

Kennedy Boulevard/W. 48th Street: Tired of dealing with partying college kids but don't want to give up the charm of living in a historic home turned into apartments? Then skip down the numbered streets to this section of town. $$$

Avenue A/W. 29th Street: Live near the waterfront on your shoe-string budget. You might have to forgo snazzy apartment amenities, but you'll find yourself in a completely walkable neighborhood with a pleasant breeze coming off the water. Not too bad, huh? $$

Kennedy Boulevard/W. 20th Street: In what counts as an urban, densely populated neighborhood in this town, residents in this 'hood like to proclaim their eco-friendly virtues by eschewing cars for bikes and using the carpool lane. $$$

Kennedy Boulevard/W. 12 Street: You are likely to live with a whiff of history here, with most of the buildings dating back to the 1940s. W. 12th Street is a relatively upmarket stretch of Kennedy Boulevard. $$$$

Bergen Point: If you carry a briefcase to work and would never imagine removing the Bluetooth from your ear, you'll feel right at home with the other go-getters and fancy executives of this area as your neighbors. More than half the working population in this neighborhood have executive jobs, yet average rental values remain modest. $$$

Broadway/E. 44th Street: If your idea of a good life is fixing up an old colonial or Victorian home set in its pristine charm, in a street line up with many such residences, this is the neighborhood for you. If nothing else, this neighborhood stands out for the sheer number of historic residences. Six out of every ten residential real estate here date back to 1939 or even earlier. $$$

Broadway/E. 41st Street: You can score a pad overlooking the bay if you search hard enough. Just understand that college students call the shots here, so be prepared for a life of excitement and lots of corner stores selling pizza. $$

Avenue C/W. 17th Street: The demo skews young here -- really young -- so as long as you're OK with that and that the most creative culinary cuisine involves pizza and falafels, you should be fine here. The diversity and vibrancy come at relatively cheap rentals, and you're more likely to land an apartment here, as most residences are renter-occupied rather than owner-occupied. $$

Lexington Avenue/E. 5th Street: Do not be deluded by the relatively low rentals here. This, and a higher than average vacancy rates are for a reason. Unlike most other neighborhoods, this is far from convenient public transportation. But alas, those are probably the two most exciting aspects of this neighborhood. $$

Port Johnson: Ahh, this is the neighborhood everyone aspires to. If you want to flaunt your money (and you'll need lots of it!), make a beeline for this nautical nabe where all your neighbors just ooze wealth. $$$$$