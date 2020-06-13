Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

134 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ

📍
Pamrapo
Constable Hook
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
39 Units Available
Harbor Pointe
302 Constitution Ave, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,660
554 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1229 sqft
Newly renovated homes with views of New York Harbor. Amenities including a fitness center, business center, concierge service and executive business lounge. LEED-certified building. Upscale interiors with open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Pamrapo
7 Units Available
Park Bayonne
1040 J. F. Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,600
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,070
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1286 sqft
Beautiful location next to Stephen R. Gregg Bayonne Park. In-unit laundry, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Outdoor area with fire pit and grills for socializing.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Pamrapo
48 Units Available
Bay One
957 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,875
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1144 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Pamrapo
15 Units Available
Woodmont Bay Club at Bayonne
190 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,960
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,320
1460 sqft
All Charm. All Access. All in Bayonne. Opening Specials. Brand new apartments with fabulous Opening Specials! Surrounded by water, park and city views, Woodmont Bay Club represents urban charm at its best.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Constable Hook
30 Units Available
19 East
19 East 19th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
$1,740
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,848
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,638
1113 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR LEASING SPECIALS! WE CURRENTLY HAVE 1 & 2 BEDROOMS STARTING AT $1736!* Welcome to 19 East. Casual luxury created with convenience in mind. Here, you'll enjoy the best of contemporary living on a truly personal level.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Pamrapo
12 Units Available
Boulevard Gardens
1143 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
805 sqft
Bayonne is a community that retains many of the elements of a small town. Located in the heart of the City, with views of Newark Bay and the Bayonne Bridge, Boulevard Gardens Apartments sets the standard for comfortable living.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
89 E 25th St 13
89 East 25th Street, Bayonne, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL RAILROAD 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 272154 **BEAUTIFUL RAILROAD 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Closet space *Stainless steel appliances *Granite counter tops *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
662 Avenue A Apt 14
662 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
17 East 52nd Street
17 East 52nd Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
975 sqft
Bayonne NJ ......Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment on second floor of 3 family home. New kitchen , tile floors in living and dining area, laminate & wood floors in bedrooms. Tenant pays electric & gas utilities.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
46 E 14th St 1
46 E 14th St, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
SPACIOUS RENOVATED 2 BR APT IN BAYONNE - Property Id: 194229 --NO BROKER FEE-- --FREE NETFLIX-- --FULLY RENOVATED-- --HARDWOOD FLOORS-- --CLOSET AND STORAGE SPACE-- --SPACIOUS AND SUNNY-- --NEAR TRANSPORTATION-- --EASY PROCESS-- --SMALL PET

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
554 Avenue C Apt 4C
554 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
552 Avenue C Apt 5
552 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
589 Kennedy Blvd Apt 1B
589 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
162 Avenue C 34
162 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,349
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 237784 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Heat and hot water included *Granite Counter Tops *Plenty of windows *Hardwood flooring *Near transportation *Tons of

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
176 Broadway Apt 1
176 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice Junior 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
403 Avenue C Apt 4
403 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
3 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
399 Avenue C # 10
399 Avenue C, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
131 W 54th St Apt 5
131 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
731 ave a 11
731 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,395
2 Bedrooms
Ask
fully renovated 1 br apt for rent in bayonne nj - Property Id: 257130 to view apartment call/text joe845-201-9774 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/257130 Property Id 257130 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5688659)

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
1204 Kennedy Blvd Apt 25A
1204 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
125 W 54th St Apt 3R
125 West 54th Street, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
**NO BROKER FEE** Welcome to Bayonne! Nice 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath! Available for immediate move in...This nice apartment is located in the highly transient neighborhood, walking distance to restaurants, shops, transportation...

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pamrapo
1 Unit Available
30 W 44th St 11
30 West 44th Street, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1000 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 299443 **BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of windows *Spacious and airy *Hardwood

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
783 Kennedy Blvd 24
783 Kennedy Blvd, Bayonne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,494
850 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 297786 **BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Modern kitchen *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Spacious and airy *Dishwasher *Microwave *Tons of

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Constable Hook
1 Unit Available
367 Ave A 1
367 Avenue a, Bayonne, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Unit 1 Available 07/01/20 Stunning 3 Bedroom on the 1st floor - Property Id: 126627 Stunning 3 Bedroom Apartment in a Great Area. Near G. Thomas DiDomenico Park Washer/Dryer in basement This 1st Floor Unit will NOT last.

Median Rent in Bayonne

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Bayonne is $1,211, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,442.
Studio
$1,090
1 Bed
$1,211
2 Beds
$1,442
3+ Beds
$1,860
City GuideBayonne
"And so I carry on to Bayonne, Bayonne, Bayonne." (Little Comets, 'Bayonne')

Bayonne has come a long way since a certain Henry Hudson stopped at what he called “Bird’s Point” in 1609, but the city retains its roots. Perhaps no other hyper-urbanized settlement retains its small-town character, offering residents the best of all worlds. Situated at the tip of the peninsula jutting out into Newark Bay, Bayonne traces its origin as a trading post soon overwhelmed by industrialization. Today, with a multicultural population of 63,722 dwelling in well-kept Victorian style small apartment buildings and houses, Bayonne is a teeming and bustling maritime city in Hudson County, New Jersey.

Finding an Apartment

The good news: vacancy rates in most neighborhoods hover around 10% and the stock is fairly large. The bad news: the high vacancy rates are mostly seasonal. The student community has a special liking for Bayonne, and the liking extends to most neighborhoods. So if your apartment hunt coincides with the summer break, be prepared to hustle and jostle with the crowd to grab the apartment of your choice. Hunting for an apartment isn’t easy anywhere, so why should it be any different in Bayonne?

How Much Does it Cost?: A house in Bayonne does not come cheap. However, the rates compare favorably with other upmarket communities in New Jersey and there are pockets of affordable housing in there as well.

What Do You Need?: Luck, and loads of it. However, it pays if you manufacture your own luck rather than wait for a (unlikely) supernatural intervention. Bayonne is spread out fairly large, and each neighborhood has its unique characteristics, advantages and disadvantages. Start your apartment hunt well in advance, so that you have adequate time to research, compare options and look out for a good deal. It pays to approach the hunt professionally, impress the landlord with credentials and references and close the deal as quickly as possible. Even when there may be many apartments going abegging, value for money apartments are rare, and good bargains are even rarer. So have the checkbook ready, and if you really like an apartment, sign first and ask questions later.

Neighborhoods in Bayonne

Kennedy Boulevard/W. 63rd Street: Streets lined with grand Victorian mansions make this neighborhood sought after. Lucky for you or anyone else on a budget, rentals here tend to be slightly down to earth. You can easily move into an apartment in a renovated Victorian mansion without a mansioneer’s salary. $$$

Kennedy Boulevard/W. 48th Street: Tired of dealing with partying college kids but don't want to give up the charm of living in a historic home turned into apartments? Then skip down the numbered streets to this section of town. $$$

Avenue A/W. 29th Street: Live near the waterfront on your shoe-string budget. You might have to forgo snazzy apartment amenities, but you'll find yourself in a completely walkable neighborhood with a pleasant breeze coming off the water. Not too bad, huh? $$

Kennedy Boulevard/W. 20th Street: In what counts as an urban, densely populated neighborhood in this town, residents in this 'hood like to proclaim their eco-friendly virtues by eschewing cars for bikes and using the carpool lane. $$$

Kennedy Boulevard/W. 12 Street: You are likely to live with a whiff of history here, with most of the buildings dating back to the 1940s. W. 12th Street is a relatively upmarket stretch of Kennedy Boulevard. $$$$

Bergen Point: If you carry a briefcase to work and would never imagine removing the Bluetooth from your ear, you'll feel right at home with the other go-getters and fancy executives of this area as your neighbors. More than half the working population in this neighborhood have executive jobs, yet average rental values remain modest. $$$

Broadway/E. 44th Street: If your idea of a good life is fixing up an old colonial or Victorian home set in its pristine charm, in a street line up with many such residences, this is the neighborhood for you. If nothing else, this neighborhood stands out for the sheer number of historic residences. Six out of every ten residential real estate here date back to 1939 or even earlier. $$$

Broadway/E. 41st Street: You can score a pad overlooking the bay if you search hard enough. Just understand that college students call the shots here, so be prepared for a life of excitement and lots of corner stores selling pizza. $$

Avenue C/W. 17th Street: The demo skews young here -- really young -- so as long as you're OK with that and that the most creative culinary cuisine involves pizza and falafels, you should be fine here. The diversity and vibrancy come at relatively cheap rentals, and you're more likely to land an apartment here, as most residences are renter-occupied rather than owner-occupied. $$

Lexington Avenue/E. 5th Street: Do not be deluded by the relatively low rentals here. This, and a higher than average vacancy rates are for a reason. Unlike most other neighborhoods, this is far from convenient public transportation. But alas, those are probably the two most exciting aspects of this neighborhood. $$

Port Johnson: Ahh, this is the neighborhood everyone aspires to. If you want to flaunt your money (and you'll need lots of it!), make a beeline for this nautical nabe where all your neighbors just ooze wealth. $$$$$

Life in Bayonne

College students have a special liking most neighborhoods of Bayonne. So if you are planning to move in during the pre-semester rental rush, be ready to race it out to write the advance check.

As a new Bayonnite, you could find yourself spending much less in gas than you're used to thanks to the public transportation such as trains and buses that makes commuting a breeze.

Bayonne thrives on its diversity and a large number of immigrants. If you prefer to live with people of Italian, Irish, Polish, Arab or Dominican ancestry, this place is for you. About one in four residents are born in another country.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Bayonne?
In Bayonne, the median rent is $1,090 for a studio, $1,211 for a 1-bedroom, $1,442 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,860 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Bayonne, check out our monthly Bayonne Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Bayonne?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Bayonne include Pamrapo, and Constable Hook.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Bayonne?
Some of the colleges located in the Bayonne area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Bayonne?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bayonne from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

