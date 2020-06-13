134 Apartments for rent in Bayonne, NJ

Finding an Apartment

The good news: vacancy rates in most neighborhoods hover around 10% and the stock is fairly large. The bad news: the high vacancy rates are mostly seasonal. The student community has a special liking for Bayonne, and the liking extends to most neighborhoods. So if your apartment hunt coincides with the summer break, be prepared to hustle and jostle with the crowd to grab the apartment of your choice. Hunting for an apartment isn’t easy anywhere, so why should it be any different in Bayonne?

How Much Does it Cost?: A house in Bayonne does not come cheap. However, the rates compare favorably with other upmarket communities in New Jersey and there are pockets of affordable housing in there as well.

What Do You Need?: Luck, and loads of it. However, it pays if you manufacture your own luck rather than wait for a (unlikely) supernatural intervention. Bayonne is spread out fairly large, and each neighborhood has its unique characteristics, advantages and disadvantages. Start your apartment hunt well in advance, so that you have adequate time to research, compare options and look out for a good deal. It pays to approach the hunt professionally, impress the landlord with credentials and references and close the deal as quickly as possible. Even when there may be many apartments going abegging, value for money apartments are rare, and good bargains are even rarer. So have the checkbook ready, and if you really like an apartment, sign first and ask questions later.