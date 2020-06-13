Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

2649 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ

📍
Ridgefield Heights
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
12 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Ridgefield Heights
Contact for Availability
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Ridgefield Heights
1 Unit Available
767 Bergen Blvd
767 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN TWO FAMILY HOME. NEWLY PAINTED AND NEWLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. OPEN L-SHAPED LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS EAT-IN-KITCHEN WITH NEW REFRIGERATOR AND NEWER WALL OVEN, RANGE AND DISHWASHER.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Ridgefield Heights
1 Unit Available
675 Bergen Blvd
675 Bergen Boulevard, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM UNIT ON FIRST FLOOR STEPS AWAY FROM NYC TRANSPORTATION. LARGE EAT-IN-KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM. UNIT WILL BE FRESHLY PAINTED AND CLEANED. TENANT PAYS 1/3 OF HEATING FROM OCTOBER 15TH TO April 15th.
Results within 1 mile of Ridgefield

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
173 Kensington Drive
173 Kensington Drive, Fort Lee, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
2800 sqft
173 Kensington Drive - Property Id: 244687 Welcome to Kensington Park, an exclusive gated community on The Palisades.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 701
75 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee - Property Id: 220947 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
302 Gorge Road 302
302 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
BEST PRICES! UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221799 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
506 Gorge Road 506
506 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1847 sqft
TOWN HOME/ UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221800 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
201 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 506
201 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,678
1845 sqft
UP to 2 FREE MONTH! NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 221806 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 3 Bedroom/ 2.5 Bath TWO Level Town Home with Private Garage stating at $. Gross 3985. Net Effective $3678.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
97 Gorge Rd 3
97 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
NO BROKER FEE HIGH RISE! - Property Id: 106794 Amazing Apartments in Edgewater! NO BROKER FEE 2 MONTHs FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 14th. 1 MONTH FREE on select apartments with M/I by April 30th.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1285 15th St 19
1285 15th Street, Fort Lee, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! - Property Id: 171137 Popular high rise in the sought after area of Fort Lee, NJ.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
805 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ, USA 805
805 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1060 sqft
Amazing Views of NYC, NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 173941 NO FEE LUXURY APARTMENTS, TWO FREE MONTHS in 18 MONTHS LEASES! Transforming nature's natural energy into power which fuels life, in every condition and expression: this is the main aim of

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1008 Gorge Rd 1008
1008 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1060 sqft
NO BROKER FEE - Property Id: 163468 The most Amazing Views of NYC Skyline! Spacios Apartments Available, with Luxury Full Amenities, 24 Hours Concierge, Pool, Gym and much more! Please contact me today for the Best Apartment Options in the

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fairview
1 Unit Available
475 Park Avenue 2
475 Park Avenue, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
The Modern - Brand New ! - Property Id: 69938 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2401
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,420
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1/Bdrm Near NYC - Property Id: 271234 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
890 River Road 1
890 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
The Duchess Luxury Homes - Property Id: 60167 -No broker fee !!! -2 Months Free (SELECT UNITS/SUBJECT TO CHANGE ANYTIME) - $500 for applicants with good credit !! - Washer/Dryer in unit !!! - Brand New, Be the first to live in your next

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
226 Gorge Road 2
226 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,445
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2/Bed 2/Bath - For Rent - Property Id: 43131 - No broker fee!!! - 1 Month free (Subject to change) - $1000 security deposit - Laundry In Unit !! - Amenities included brand new olympic size luxury pool/ 24/7 expansive gym/ sauna & steam room -

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9003 SMITH AVE
9003 Smith Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT ON THE 2ND FL, GREAT LOCATION NICE AND QUIET DEAD END STREET, CLOSE TO TRANSPORTATION MAJOR HIGHWAYS, AND SHOPPING STORES, ALL UTILITIES ARE SEPARATED, ( GAS, ELECTRICITY, HEAT, WATER, HOT WATER AND SEWER).

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9249 KENNEDY BLVD
9249 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,150
977 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern large one bedroom apartment with a den. Hardwood floors throughout in an elevator building, just steps to NYC transportation. Conveniently located in the racetrack area and close to beautiful park, Braddock park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
99 WEST EDSALL BLVD
99 West Edsall Boulevard, Palisades Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Commuter's Dream! Awesome location!! Close to NYC buses, easy access to major highways, shops and restaurants! Brand New first floor... be the first one live in this new home! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, eat-in kitchen, washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
67 HENRY AVE
67 Henry Ave, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
GREAT LOCATION! SPACIOUS FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST FLOOR 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT. NEW KITCHEN AND BATHROOM! LANDLORD PAYS HEAT AND HOT WATER. OVER SIZED LIVING ROOM AND BEDROOM! PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE! WASHER / DRYER AND STORAGE ROOMS IN BASEMENT.
City GuideRidgefield
Man Ray, the Dada and Surrealist photographer and painter, relocated to partake in the art community in Ridgefield in 1913. From that point onward, his work was influenced by artists such as Wassily Kandinsky, Pablo Picasso, and Marcel Duchamp.

The borough of Ridgefield is located in Bergen County, New Jersey. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just over 11,000. The highest average annual temperature is 84 degrees in July, while the lowest average yearly temperatures, around 25 degrees, occur in January, which means you'll get plenty of sun in the summer but be prepared for the snow in the winter!

Moving to Ridgefield

Moving to Ridgefield isn't too complicated as long as you take into consideration the time of the year. You're not going to want to move in when there's two inches of snow, are you?

When to Begin Looking

You should allow at least four weeks to relocate to a rental home in Ridgefield. There's a good amount of availability of one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, and premier apartments, but it's still wise to come prepared to place a deposit on your dream home to avoid it being snatched away rapidly from your grasp.

What you Need

You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a rental apartment or rental housing in the Ridgefield vicinity. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit, to be in a healthy position to seal a deal with landlords.

Neighborhoods in Ridgefield
There's a decent choice of rentals available in Ridgefield. Nevertheless, don't be tempted to hang around when you do find a suitable place. Instead, hand over the deposit and complete the necessary paperwork, and you'll be good to go!

Fairview Terrace and N. 10th Street: With 11 schools in close proximity and no less than seven grocery stores, one gas station, two banks, and 20 restaurants, the area around Fairview Terrace and N. 10th Street really does offer prospective tenants a whole lot of choice. The WalkScore for the area is a 77 on a scale of 100, while the crime rate scores a perfect zero!

Edison Street: Edison Street makes for a very solid location when considering renting furnished apartments in Ridgefield. There is one grocery store in the immediate vicinity, together with four gas stations, a bank, and 13 restaurants. The WalkScore is a healthy 66, while the crime rating is zero.

Clark Avenue: For a house rental in Ridgefield, you may wish to consider Clark Avenue. The WalkScore is 74, and there are no less than two grocery stores, four gas stations, a bank, and 20 restaurants close by. Patsy's Restaurant will serve you will when you not up for cooking at home. Cafe Tivoli Ristorante is close by in case you get a hankering for some Italian.

Kingsland Avenue: Kingsland Avenue offers no less than three banks, two grocery stores, and 20 restaurants, all in close proximity. For your morning coffee, stop by one of the two Dunkin' Donuts in this area.

Life in Ridgefield
Getting Around

The New Jersey Turnpike -- Interstate 95 -- passes straight through Ridgefield. Furthermore, U.S. Routes 1-9, 46, 63, 93, and 5 travel through Ridgefield, so car drivers really are spoiled for choice. The local bus service, provided by New Jersey Transit, travels from Ridgefield to Midtown Manhattan on bus routes 127, 154, 165, 166, 168, as well as 321. The 83 route takes bus travelers to Jersey City. The closest airport to Ridgefield is La Guardia Airport in New York, serving passengers with both domestic and international flights. The airport is only 15 miles away.

Keeping Busy

What do folks who reside in Ridgefield do to keep themselves entertained? Ridgefield does offer a number of excellent dining opportunities to its residents. Among them is Sparta Taverna on Main Street at Ridgefield Park. Sparta serves Greek / Mediterranean fare in large, extremely tasty proportions!

MK Valencia, also on Main Street, may sound like the name of a Spanish soccer team, but instead it's one of Ridgefield's top restaurants, offering its clientele a "contemporary" dining experience in the Spanish style.

For an Italian flavor, look no further than Luka's Italian Cuisine on River Road, Ridgefield. The cuisine is relatively eclectic with a fine blend of Italian-meets-seafood, if you will.

If you're ready for a night out in the city however, you can be in the East Village in half an hour!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Ridgefield?
The average rent price for Ridgefield rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,940.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Ridgefield?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Ridgefield include Ridgefield Heights.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Ridgefield?
Some of the colleges located in the Ridgefield area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Ridgefield?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Ridgefield from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

