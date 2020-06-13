2649 Apartments for rent in Ridgefield, NJ📍
The borough of Ridgefield is located in Bergen County, New Jersey. From the 2010 census, the population was estimated to be just over 11,000. The highest average annual temperature is 84 degrees in July, while the lowest average yearly temperatures, around 25 degrees, occur in January, which means you'll get plenty of sun in the summer but be prepared for the snow in the winter!
Moving to Ridgefield isn't too complicated as long as you take into consideration the time of the year. You're not going to want to move in when there's two inches of snow, are you?
When to Begin Looking
You should allow at least four weeks to relocate to a rental home in Ridgefield. There's a good amount of availability of one-bedroom apartments, two-bedroom apartments, and premier apartments, but it's still wise to come prepared to place a deposit on your dream home to avoid it being snatched away rapidly from your grasp.
What you Need
You ought to have the typical renter's arsenal readily at your disposal when you're out looking for a rental apartment or rental housing in the Ridgefield vicinity. Prospective tenants should be able to provide references, proof of employment and income, as well as the aforementioned deposit, to be in a healthy position to seal a deal with landlords.
Fairview Terrace and N. 10th Street: With 11 schools in close proximity and no less than seven grocery stores, one gas station, two banks, and 20 restaurants, the area around Fairview Terrace and N. 10th Street really does offer prospective tenants a whole lot of choice. The WalkScore for the area is a 77 on a scale of 100, while the crime rate scores a perfect zero!
Edison Street: Edison Street makes for a very solid location when considering renting furnished apartments in Ridgefield. There is one grocery store in the immediate vicinity, together with four gas stations, a bank, and 13 restaurants. The WalkScore is a healthy 66, while the crime rating is zero.
Clark Avenue: For a house rental in Ridgefield, you may wish to consider Clark Avenue. The WalkScore is 74, and there are no less than two grocery stores, four gas stations, a bank, and 20 restaurants close by. Patsy's Restaurant will serve you will when you not up for cooking at home. Cafe Tivoli Ristorante is close by in case you get a hankering for some Italian.
Kingsland Avenue: Kingsland Avenue offers no less than three banks, two grocery stores, and 20 restaurants, all in close proximity. For your morning coffee, stop by one of the two Dunkin' Donuts in this area.
The New Jersey Turnpike -- Interstate 95 -- passes straight through Ridgefield. Furthermore, U.S. Routes 1-9, 46, 63, 93, and 5 travel through Ridgefield, so car drivers really are spoiled for choice. The local bus service, provided by New Jersey Transit, travels from Ridgefield to Midtown Manhattan on bus routes 127, 154, 165, 166, 168, as well as 321. The 83 route takes bus travelers to Jersey City. The closest airport to Ridgefield is La Guardia Airport in New York, serving passengers with both domestic and international flights. The airport is only 15 miles away.
Keeping Busy
What do folks who reside in Ridgefield do to keep themselves entertained? Ridgefield does offer a number of excellent dining opportunities to its residents. Among them is Sparta Taverna on Main Street at Ridgefield Park. Sparta serves Greek / Mediterranean fare in large, extremely tasty proportions!
MK Valencia, also on Main Street, may sound like the name of a Spanish soccer team, but instead it's one of Ridgefield's top restaurants, offering its clientele a "contemporary" dining experience in the Spanish style.
For an Italian flavor, look no further than Luka's Italian Cuisine on River Road, Ridgefield. The cuisine is relatively eclectic with a fine blend of Italian-meets-seafood, if you will.
If you're ready for a night out in the city however, you can be in the East Village in half an hour!