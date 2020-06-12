/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:32 PM
459 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brooklyn, NY
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 12 at 10:13pm
$
Greenpoint
23 Units Available
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$9,380
1377 sqft
Sweeping Manhattan views frame this full floor of amenity spaces, designed by Gachot Studios with modern comfort and maximum enjoyment in mind. Entertain friends, hang out with neighbors and enjoy this extra living space.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Brooklyn
76 Units Available
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,155
1295 sqft
Residents love the fire pit, 24-hour gym, and beautiful views of Manhattan and Brooklyn provided at this community. Interstate 278 and several Metro stations are nearby. Units feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. On-site parking provided.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
Downtown Brooklyn
72 Units Available
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
1298 sqft
Convenient location in the heart of downtown Brooklyn close to the A/C, F and R trains at Jay Street-Metro Tech station. Luxury building offers elevator, courtyard and bathtub. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Downtown Brooklyn
43 Units Available
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$5,715
1495 sqft
Modern layouts with updated kitchens. Stainless steel appliances, tile backsplashes and quartz stone counters. In-unit washer and dryer in all homes. City skyline views. On-site parking garage.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Sheepshead Bay
14 Units Available
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,093
1358 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 09:48pm
$
Brooklyn Heights
19 Units Available
180 Montague
180 Montague St, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,393
1225 sqft
With two nearby subway stations and views of Manhattan and the Statue of Liberty, this property's proximity to the Upper Bay isn't all that's impressive. Units include walk-in closets, and on-site parking is provided.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 8 at 12:57pm
$
Williamsburg
3 Units Available
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Kin on UnionBk in Brooklyn. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Gowanus
1 Unit Available
519 CARROLL STREET
519 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
Gorgeous and impeccably designed apartment now available on Carroll Street in South Slope/Gowanus. Two large bedrooms each with enough room for king bed with furniture and spacious closets.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bedford-Stuyvesant
1 Unit Available
820 Marcy Ave
820 Marcy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Month Free! Welcome Home to The Blossom! Modern living in Bed-Stuy. Completely renovated 5 bedroom/3 Bathroom with hardwood flooring throughout, Chef's Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Marble Baths and In-unit Washer/Dryer.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Boerum Hill
1 Unit Available
233 Pacific Street
233 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,995
A three-bedroom, two bathroom PH home with soaring ceilings of nearly 11 feet at the border of two of Brooklyns most coveted neighborhoods: Cobble Hill and Boerum Hill.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
239 South 1st Street
239 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Sunny Large 3 Bedroom on South 1st StreetNew Elevator, 4th Floor, Separate Kitchen Area with Breakfast Bar, Ample Living Room and High Ceilings3 Queen Size Bedrooms with Closets (Bedroom Dimensions: 11.5 X 8, 10 X 9.5, 10 X 8.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bushwick
1 Unit Available
1297 Bushwick Avenue
1297 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
IMPECCABLY RENOVATED DUPLEX IN A BRIGHT BUSHWICK BROWNSTONECharm meets comfort and convenience in this 3 BR / 2.5 BA duplex. The stately facade, with stacked bay windows, retains crated original details from the days of yore.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bushwick
1 Unit Available
35 Beaver Street
35 Beaver Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
No Fee 3 Bedroom 1 bath with Yard! This renovated three bedroom 1 bathroom has three large size bedrooms, an eat in kitchen with separate living room and updated bathroom with tub.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Greenwood Heights
1 Unit Available
357 21st Street
357 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
Amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex apartment in Greenwood Heights, Brooklyn! Come live on a very quiet street with your very own entrance. The apartment boasts an amazing kitchen with Viking appliances and dishwasher.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
East New York
1 Unit Available
621 Hegeman Avenue
621 Hegeman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This newly renovated 4 bedroom apartment is located in a quiet East New York neighborhood, featuring new stainless steel appliance and hardwood floors throughout. This apartment is near to public transportation and shopping.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Bedford-Stuyvesant
1 Unit Available
4 Herkimer Court
4 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
NO FEE ! Single family brick townhouse for rent on quiet Herkimer Court in Bed Stuy with two car parking right at your back door!This recently renovated three bedroom, three &1/2 baths two story townhouse has three floors of living space.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Park Slope
1 Unit Available
848 Carroll Street
848 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY
A light-filled revival townhouse nestled on an elegant Park Slope lane, this stunning 4-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom upper triplex unit is a tasteful fusion of contemporary utility and turn-of-the-century charm.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bedford-Stuyvesant
1 Unit Available
256 Tompkins Ave 2
256 Tompkins Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 Luxury 3 bedroom in the heart of brooklyn/ NO FEES - Property Id: 300270 This is a gut-renovated 3 bedroom ,1 bathroom luxury apartment located on a iconic bedstuy Avenue. The apt is completely renovated with all.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ocean Hill
1 Unit Available
90 Thomas S Boyland St 4A
90 Thomas S. Boyland Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
Ask
LARGE 4 BEDROOM APT IN BEDSTUY- AVAILABLE NOW! - Property Id: 217026 im renting a newly renovated 4 bedroom, 1 bathroom apt in bedford stuyvesant in brooklyn. This apt has 4 bedroom with windows and closets and a large living room.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cypress Hills
1 Unit Available
26 Richmond St
26 Richmond Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Stunning 3br 1.5bath in Williamsburg - Property Id: 287995 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath at 26 Richardson St - Unit: 3R in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Small Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Metropolitan Av (G), Lorimer St (L).
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East New York
1 Unit Available
50 Fountain Ave 2
50 Fountain Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
Spacious recently renovated apt in Cypress hills - Property Id: 274172 5 min walk to both A & J train. 10 mins to JFK via car. 20 mins to Downtown Brooklyn via train. Recently renovated apt. Lots of natural light, storage and closet space.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
86 Knickerbocker Ave
86 Knickerbocker Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,299
RENOVATED 3 BED IN BUSHWICK NO FEE!! - Property Id: 298264 Beautiful 3 bedroom /1.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bedford-Stuyvesant
1 Unit Available
28 Kane Pl
28 Kane Place, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Stunning 3 beds 2 baths - Property Id: 291501 3 Bed / 2 Bath at 28 Kane Pl - Unit: 2 in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. Cats Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Ralph Av (A, C).
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Williamsburg
1 Unit Available
132 Meserole St
132 Meserole Street, Brooklyn, NY
Stunning 4 beds 2 baths in Williamsburg - Property Id: 288062 4 Bed / 2 Bath at 132 Meserole St - Unit: 4L in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. All Pets Allowed. Nearby subway stations include: Broadway (G), Montrose Av (L), Lorimer St (J, M).
