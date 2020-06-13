246 Apartments for rent in Guttenberg, NJ

/
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7004 Kennedy Blvd East 4A
7004 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,200
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! SOUGHT AFTER APARTMENTS! - Property Id: 233830 Galaxy Towers: Bright and large 979 sqft 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath, living, dining / home office space available for rent.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7000 BLVD EAST
7000 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1337 sqft
SPACIOUS 2 BEDRM + 2 FULL BATHS W BEAUTIFUL VIEWS GW BRIDGE, NYC, and HUDSON RIVER ALL RMS! OPEN PLAN KITCHEN W CUSTOM CABINETS,STAINLESS APPLIANCES,GRANIT COUNTERTOPS & BREAKFAST ISLAND,1ST BEDROOM IS OVERSIZED W SOLARIUM,MASTER SUITE
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7008 MADISON ST
7008 Madison St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,275
941 sqft
Modern Mix-Newer Boutique Luxury Building-1 Bedroom 1 Bath with Picturesque NYC Skyline Views is available for Rent. The Enormous Open concept floor plan offers a generous 1100+- sq. ft.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
6912 JACKSON ST
6912 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Very spacious 2 bedroom apartment, each room with a private full bath. Stove included in kitchen. Tenant pays utilities, landlord pays water. Very good location near NYC transportation, various bus stops, shopping centers, and recreational parks.
1 Unit Available
78 LYDIA DR
78 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,650
1482 sqft
Lavish and visually stunning, this gracious south-facing 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom townhouse accentuates a suburban feel with its Bergen Model layout. Few units face South which allows for great sunlight all day long.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
6714 ADAMS ST
6714 Adams St, Guttenberg, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1858 sqft
Pristine, sun-filled duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac. This 3 bedroom/3 full bathroom home is over 1850sq. ft.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7014 JACKSON ST
7014 Jackson St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 1st July 2020, Top Floor Unit in Newer Luxury Building, Gourmet Kitchen with santa cecila granite countertops espresso cabinets & stainless steal appliances, modern grey oak flooring this unit also features washer /drier hookup so you can
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
75 70TH ST
75 70th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
**HALF BROKER FEE PAID BY OWNER**This completely renovated 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home is only steps away from Boulevard East! Featuring hardwood flooring throughout and shared backyard.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
218 68TH ST
218 68th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,985
Welcome home to this beautifly renovated, spacious and clean two bedroom apartment equipped with new stainless steel appliances. HEAT Included. NO FEE!! Available Now!!
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
422 68TH ST
422 68th St, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,100
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1bed, 1 bath plus Den apartment close to transit into the city. Granite Countertops, stainless appliances, Jacuzzi tub in master, washer/dryer in unit, PLUS parking and gym and shared roof deck included in the rent! PLUS, NO BROKER FEE!!
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7100 BLVD EAST
7100 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,195
750 sqft
Make this stylish and very modern beautiful 1br apartment for rent your new home at The 7100! ALL utilities (including cable/wi-fi) and amenities included (outdoor swimming pool, workout room, 24hr doorman).
1 Unit Available
41 LYDIA DR
41 Lydia Dr, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1444 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this EXTREMELY RARE, corner unit, with DIRECT EAST VIEWS! This impeccable 2 bedroom 2.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
7002 BLVD EAST
7002 John F Kennedy Boulevard East, Guttenberg, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,000
758 sqft
Live in Style and enjoy everything the Galaxy has to offer. This Fully Furnished Condo was renovated approximately 2 years ago with new Hardwood floors, Kitchen Cabinets, SS Appliances, Back Splash, Granite Countertops etc.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
23 68TH ST
23 68th Street, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Location Location Location! Only 1/2 block from Blvd East where you can enjoy fantastic river and Manhattan views. Bus stop at corner with 24/7 service to midtown for a great 20min commute.
Guttenberg
1 Unit Available
5817 JEFFERSON ST
5817 Jefferson St, Guttenberg, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
590 sqft
Clean and spacious 3 bedroom and 2 baths for rent. This unit comes with GE SS appliances, 2 parking space, gym, recreation room and laundry in unit. Close to everything.
Upper West Side
43 Units Available
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,478
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,765
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,269
1088 sqft
This complex in western Manhattan houses modern apartments of various sizes with great views of the Hudson River. Riverside Park is right on the doorstep, and dozens of shops and restaurants are just minutes away.
Upper West Side
29 Units Available
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd, New York, NY
Studio
$2,561
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,971
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,113
1299 sqft
Tucked into the Upper West Side along Riverside Park South. Offers parking, 24-hour concierge, courtyard, and gym. Recently renovated apartments offer steel appliances, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Upper West Side
24 Units Available
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr, New York, NY
Studio
$2,609
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,396
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,931
1194 sqft
Upper West Side high-rise overlooking Riverside Park South. On-site restaurants, groceries and gym for convenience. Apartments feature walk-in closets in-unit laundry and amazing views. Courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats allowed.
Upper West Side
21 Units Available
Parc Coliseum
228 W 71st St, New York, NY
Studio
$2,154
329 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,901
566 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,948
719 sqft
Upper West Side, blocks from 72nd Street Subway. Enjoy luxury features such as steel appliances, hardwood floors and walk-in closets, as well as on-site laundry and 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Edgewater
17 Units Available
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,620
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,095
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Upper West Side
10 Units Available
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street, New York, NY
Studio
$3,365
1 Bedroom
$5,031
2 Bedrooms
$7,103
A supreme location on the Upper West Side. New apartments that feature designer finishes and chef-grade appliances. Exceptional amenities from a stylish, 24-hour attended lobby to a landscaped rooftop lounge.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Guttenberg rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,570.
Some of the colleges located in the Guttenberg area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Guttenberg from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
