west new york
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:10 PM
321 Apartments for rent in West New York, NJ📍
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
12 Units Available
The Landings at Port Imperial
4 Ave at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,098
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,367
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,757
1189 sqft
Smoke-free, pet friendly community with spacious floor plans, in-unit washer and dryer, stunning views. Community amenities include 24-hour, fully equipped fitness center and outdoor swimming pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
54 Units Available
RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial
1100 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,435
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,395
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,411
1147 sqft
Welcome to luxury on the edge of the Hudson River. Here, a lifestyle that befits the city that never sleeps is waiting. A place to engage with your surroundings, explore, and truly connect with the city. It is RiverHouse 11 at Port Imperial.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
48 Units Available
RiverTrace at Port Imperial
11 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,267
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,303
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1143 sqft
Wind. Water. Life. Style. Positively balanced. RiverTrace at Port Imperial Luxury Apartments is an apartment community where everything has come together.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
21 Units Available
RiverParc at Port Imperial
1300 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,285
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,350
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,429
1201 sqft
Are you seeking an apartment that caters to your every want? Were talking about a pool that's available in winter. A view that never stops impressing. A location on the river, steps from your favorite places to dine.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
39 Units Available
RiversEdge at Port Imperial
1500 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,055
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,365
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,160
1139 sqft
Overlooking the Manhattan skyline, RiversEdge at Port Imperial is located across the Hudson River in Weehawken, New Jersey. Just steps from the NY Waterway Ferry Terminal and Light Rail. A spectacular place to live...
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
42 Units Available
55 Riverwalk Place
55 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
Studio
$2,015
584 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,830
1113 sqft
Service with a lifestyle! 55 Riverwalk Place at Port Imperial is a dynamic urban community located at the edge of the Hudson River.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
49 Units Available
Riverbend at Port Imperial
24 Avenue at Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,185
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience true convenience at Riverbend at Port Imperial, a refined waterfront community located along the Hudson River in West New York, NJ.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
226 66th St 5
226 66th St, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,394
500 sqft
**STUNNING STUDIO** - Property Id: 232730 **STUNNING STUDIO** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *One month free rent *Brand new modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite countertops *Spacious and airy *Dishwasher *Microwave *Tons of
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6208 Palisade Ave 22
6208 Palisade Ave, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
650 sqft
**STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 253152 **STUNNING 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Laundry in unit *Hardwood flooring *Modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite counter tops *Dishwasher *Microwave *Near
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 Ave At Port Imperial 8
10 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO BROKER FEE WATERFRONT APARTMENT FOR RENT! - Property Id: 100367 *NO BROKER FEE* *1 MONTH FREE* *Spacious 1BR* Ultra modern "Luxury Waterfront Mid-Rise" that features hardwood floors, modern "Open-Style" kitchen with granite counter-tops &
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
110 61st St 17
110 61st Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,595
650 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM FULLY RENOVATED ** - Property Id: 284917 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM FULLY RENOVATED ** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Brand new modern kitchen *Stainless steel appliances *Granite countertops *Spacious and
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
45 Riverwalk Pl 209
45 Riverwalk Pl, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,450
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 285142 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 ** NO BROKER FEE!!! ** $1000 SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY BUILDING!!! ** RESORT STYLE POOL & BARBECUE AREA!! **
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
28 Ave At Port Imperial
28 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,550
773 sqft
This is a beautiful, neatly kept and furnished house in Clinton, NJ (Hunterdon County) - rated as the 6th best small towns in the USA in 2019 by Architectural Digest, in a picturesque, quiet neighborhood, 3 minutes from the historic Clinton downtown
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
1 Unit Available
11 Avenue at Port Imperial
11 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,460
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious unit - 815 sf.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6050 BLVD EAST
6050 Kennedy Blvd E, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,900
1538 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An OASIS in the Sky!!! By far, one of, if not, THE NICEST units in the entire building. Totally gut renovated lest than 6 months ago, this is a MASSIVE well appointed modern unit. Comprised of 2 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
417 60TH ST
417 60th Street, West New York, NJ
Studio
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT REQUIRED! Lovely spacious 2 bed 1 bath unit in this lovely multi-family home right across from City Hall! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, and transportation into NYC. Less than 20 minutes commute into NY Port Authority.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6609 PALISADE AVE
6609 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
Absolutely gorgeous 3 bedroom 2 bath apartment in desirable location of Hudson County. Property is located just a few blocks away from blvd east and shopping areas such as Bergenline Avenue.
Last updated June 13 at 01:44pm
1 Unit Available
5005 Palisade Avenue - Unit 408
5005 Palisade Avenue, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5005 Palisade Avenue is a 30-unit, luxury apartment building located in beautiful West New York, NJ near the towns of Weehawken, Union City, Hoboken, Guttenberg and North Bergen, NJ.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
430 52ND ST
430 52nd Street, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury, Location, Convenience, Next to Light Rail ! gourmet kitchen espresso cabinets, santa cecila granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, grey Harbour 6" flooring, washer/drier hookup ,lavish tiled bathrooms, pre wired (fios availble).
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9 AVENUE AT PORT IMPERIAL
9 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
1510 sqft
Discover the most premier and luxurious new construction building along the NJ Gold Coast. This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full baths, modern designed home has all the finest finishes & the most breathtaking DIRECT EAST views of NYC & Hudson River.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
129 67TH ST
129 67th Street, West New York, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
BEAUTIFUL & BRIGHT 1st floor 2 bedroom apartment for rent with private balcony. Close to everything, parks, schools, places of worship, shops, bike & walking path along Hudson River in WNY.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
438 ALBANY CT
438 Albany Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,995
2268 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom + Loft/3.5 Bathroom Essex style townhouse located in highly sought after Jacobs & Bulls Ferry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
479 BUFFALO CT
479 Buffalo Ct, West New York, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
2341 sqft
Discover pure luxury in this exclusive 3 Bedroom/3.5 Bathroom Fanwood model townhouse nestled within prestigious Jacobs & Bulls Ferry. This four level residence accommodates luxury living with inspiring NYC views.
Last updated June 13 at 01:56pm
1 Unit Available
26 Avenue at Port mperial
26 Ave At Port Imperial, West New York, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great one bedroom rental available at a full service waterfront community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In West New York, the median rent is $1,204 for a studio, $1,337 for a 1-bedroom, $1,592 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,053 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in West New York, check out our monthly West New York Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the West New York area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to West New York from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.