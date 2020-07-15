Apartment List
/
NJ
/
fairview
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:39 PM

111 Apartments for rent in Fairview, NJ

📍

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
475 Park Avenue 2
475 Park Avenue, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
The Modern - Brand New ! - Property Id: 69938 -BRAND NEW !! -No broker fee ! -Two months free rent!!! -Only 1,000 security deposit! -Heat and Hot Water Included!!!! -Pets ok!! -The PREMIER building in ALL of NJ for TRUE LUXURY

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
110 SHALER AVE
110 Shaler Avenue, Fairview, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Clean and beautiful one bedroom for rent. Close to school, restaurant, churches, retails shop. Tenant responsible for utilities and NO pets.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
520 Cliff St
520 Cliff Street, Fairview, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1105 sqft
Available 08/01/20 LOVELY 2 BEDROOM APARTMENT **NO BROKER FEES** - Property Id: 318045 520Views is a green, eco-friendly building located at 520 Cliff Street, in Fairview NJ.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
16 Units Available
Half Moon Harbour
7912 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location on River Road minutes away from the Hudson River with views of Manhattan. Units feature washer/dryer, granite counters and spacious layouts. Community has a pool, tennis court and gym.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
9 Units Available
Edgewater
Infinity
340 Old River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,585
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
1328 sqft
Our Edgewater apartments for rent near North Bergen, NJ put convenience, simplicity, and seamless living at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 05:32 PM
$
38 Units Available
Edgewater
Riello
99 Gorge Road, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
1006 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,656
1207 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,079
1932 sqft
Incredible views of the Hudson River and close to Downtown Manhattan. On-site business center, kids playroom, concierge service, and steam room. Fabulous interiors with gourmet kitchens and lots of natural light.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 01:51 PM
21 Units Available
Edgewater
The River Club Apartments
105 Light House Ter, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,114
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,443
1100 sqft
Spacious homes just 10 minutes away from NYC. Dogs and cats allowed. Enjoy a pool and gym on site. Close to the Lincoln Tunnel. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
13 Units Available
Edgewater
Avalon at Edgewater
100 River Rd, Edgewater, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,560
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,335
1238 sqft
Stylish homes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and in-unit laundry. Recently updated. Residents get access to a courtyard, gym and garage. Views of New York City. Near North Hudson Park.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 06:42 PM
14 Units Available
Hillside Village Apartments
659 Shaler Blvd, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
833 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hillside Village Apartments in Ridgefield. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
$
31 Units Available
The Duchess
7601 River Rd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,675
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,895
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,455
1378 sqft
Overlooking the Hudson River and the New York City skyline, The Duchess offers chic modern apartments that combine the finest in urban style with the relaxed atmosphere of Edgewater.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Gardens
932 Banta Place, Ridgefield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Ridgefield Gardens features spacious apartments in a serene landscaped setting in suburban Ridgefield, NJ. Walk easily to local shopping and restaurants and enjoy the convenience of a NYC bus line right at your corner.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Ridgefield Heights
Hillside Village
596 Bruce St, Ridgefield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
858 sqft
Hillside Village is located right in the center of the action in suburban Ridgefield, NJ.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodcliff
9060 PALISADE AVE
9060 Palisade Avenue, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,995
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
All utilities included it !!!!! A bright, spacious condo, fully renovated with high end finishes all around including bathroom, kitchen, hard wood floors, designer exposed brick walls and south side views.

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7561 River Rd 7912-2
7561 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1125 sqft
Waterfront Luxury Apartment,NO FEE, - Property Id: 153775 Spacious 2Bedroom/2 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. ONE FREE MONTH SPECIAL (Prices and Promotions change daily) Net Effective Price has been advertised $3027. Gross Price $3279.

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7418 River Rd 7912-1
7418 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,400
719 sqft
BEST PRICES IN TOWN! NO BROKER FEE! - Property Id: 154540 Spacious 1Bedroom/1 Bath in Luxury Community! NO BROKER FEE. Prices and Promotions change daily. NYC VIEWS. Full Amenities and 24 Hour Concierge. FREE SHUTTLE TO PORT IMPERIAL FERRY.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7302 River Rd 3
7302 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
727 sqft
No Broker Fee. - Property Id: 194299 ** NO BROKER FEE **** $1000.

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7606 River Rd 508
7606 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1200 sqft
Luxury Apartment Virtual Tour Near NYC - Property Id: 277915 WATERVIEW LUXURY 201-932-0700 **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE!!! ** FITNESS CENTER & FULL AMENITIES!!! ** PET FRIENDLY NO RESTRICTION!!! ** HEATED LOUNGED POOL & HOT TUBE!!! ** STEAM ROOM,

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
575 River rd 206
575 River Road, Edgewater, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,950
The Alexander: Edgewater's Best 2 Bedroom Flats - Property Id: 6458 Dan Silverman and Mike Reichel of the Silverman-Reichel Team, of Liberty Realty are the Hudson County area's premier luxury rental managers.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7701 Marine Rd 0
7701 Marine Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
$2,500
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Duchess Homes - Property Id: 118535 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
6650 River Road 5
6650 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,700
1900 sqft
The Duchess - Penthouse - Property Id: 81029 -No broker fee !!! - 1.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
7900 River Rd 709
7900 River Road, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,215
728 sqft
Half-Moon Harbour - Property Id: 294725 *No Broker Fee *$1,000 Security Deposoit (Applicants with good credit) Located between the George Washington Bridge and the Lincoln Tunnel, these apts.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
90 Gorge Rd 2202
90 Gorge Road, Cliffside Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,979
1900 sqft
3/Bdrm - Penthouse - NYC & River Views ! - Property Id: 271240 - No Broker Fee - $1,000 Security Deposit. - Up to 2 Months Free (Depending On Lease Term) - Washer / Dryer In Unit.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Edgewater
75 Gorge Road 5
75 Gorge Rd, Edgewater, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,220
780 sqft
No Broker Fee/ Reduce Security Deposit - Property Id: 220954 No Broker Fee / Reduce Security Deposit 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath stating at $2220. Gross.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
7508 PARK AVE
7508 Park Ave, North Bergen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,500
WALKING DISTANCE TO BLVD WITH A MAYOR VIEW OF THE CITY ONLY BLOCK AWAY TO NY BUSES. NEAR PARK AND RESTAURANTS AND GROCERIES ON BROADWAY AVE.
City GuideFairview
"It's a big, big long road / Costs about 14 dollars / That's in tolls / A New Jersey turnpike" -- "Big Road," The Jon Spencer Blues Explosion

Located in Bergen County, NJ, Fairview is sometimes considered a suburb of New York City. Lots of commuters live there, and they make the commute back and forth from the Big Apple for work or play. Fairview is a relatively quiet town, which is why many folks venture to New York for their entertainment. Still, the city has a nice suburban feel, and there are plenty of amenities and activities in town that make living there a worthwhile venture.

Moving to Fairview

Are you thinking about renting an apartment in Fairview? If so, gather your leasing documents. These include bank statements, tax returns, letters of employment, and other proof of income. Basically, when looking for a home for rent, landlords of apartment complexes will want to make sure that you're going to be a good renter! Also, be prepared to put down a deposit to secure your apartment. This can be as much as three months' rent up front, so be sure to save up before you make the decision to move!

Neighborhoods in Fairview

Not sure where you should find an apt for rent in Fairview? It can be helpful to do your research about neighborhoods before you go. After all, who wants to waste time looking at places in an area where you wouldn't actually be happy?

Western Fairview: This part of town has Route 9 running through it, so it's noisy and has a lot of traffic. That being said, it's great for commuters because of its convenience, and it has tons of handy restaurants, stores and businesses. The Boulevard Diner is a local's favorite.

Eastern Fairview: This is the most sought-after residential area. Lots of NYC commuters live here, and it has typical tree-lined suburban streets. It's a great contrast to the chaos of the Big Apple.

Living in Fairview

Fairview is a commuter town, where most people go into and out of New York City. Want a more peaceful place to rest your head at night when you're not in the Big Apple working or playing? This is a good budget-friendly option. Fairview has every suburban amenity you could think of, including shops, restaurants, grocery stores, doctors, and more. It also has its own small park, Zalewski Park, so you can spend some time in the greenery. You can have a car here, and many people do. But luckily, there is also bus service -- better for the environment as well as your stress levels!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Fairview?
Apartment Rentals in Fairview start at $1,650/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Fairview?
Some of the colleges located in the Fairview area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Fairview?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Fairview from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.

Similar Pages

Fairview Cheap Places