111 Apartments for rent in Fairview, NJ📍
Located in Bergen County, NJ, Fairview is sometimes considered a suburb of New York City. Lots of commuters live there, and they make the commute back and forth from the Big Apple for work or play. Fairview is a relatively quiet town, which is why many folks venture to New York for their entertainment. Still, the city has a nice suburban feel, and there are plenty of amenities and activities in town that make living there a worthwhile venture.
Are you thinking about renting an apartment in Fairview? If so, gather your leasing documents. These include bank statements, tax returns, letters of employment, and other proof of income. Basically, when looking for a home for rent, landlords of apartment complexes will want to make sure that you're going to be a good renter! Also, be prepared to put down a deposit to secure your apartment. This can be as much as three months' rent up front, so be sure to save up before you make the decision to move!
Not sure where you should find an apt for rent in Fairview? It can be helpful to do your research about neighborhoods before you go. After all, who wants to waste time looking at places in an area where you wouldn't actually be happy?
Western Fairview: This part of town has Route 9 running through it, so it's noisy and has a lot of traffic. That being said, it's great for commuters because of its convenience, and it has tons of handy restaurants, stores and businesses. The Boulevard Diner is a local's favorite.
Eastern Fairview: This is the most sought-after residential area. Lots of NYC commuters live here, and it has typical tree-lined suburban streets. It's a great contrast to the chaos of the Big Apple.
Fairview is a commuter town, where most people go into and out of New York City. Want a more peaceful place to rest your head at night when you're not in the Big Apple working or playing? This is a good budget-friendly option. Fairview has every suburban amenity you could think of, including shops, restaurants, grocery stores, doctors, and more. It also has its own small park, Zalewski Park, so you can spend some time in the greenery. You can have a car here, and many people do. But luckily, there is also bus service -- better for the environment as well as your stress levels!