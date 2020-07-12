/
sheepshead bay
1027 Apartments for rent in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn, NY
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
8 Units Available
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$2,270
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,183
993 sqft
Brand-new apartments with modern kitchens, quartz stone countertops and stainless steel appliances. Stunning views from the Sky Lounge and pool with cabanas. Pet spa and pet run on premises.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2325 Ocean Ave 1D
2325 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,475
1 Bedroom
Ask
2325 Ocean Ave studio - Property Id: 286194 This STUDIO apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2675 East 21 Street
2675 East 21st Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1720 sqft
Duplex apartment in Prime Sheepshead Bay for rent.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1636 East 14 Street
1636 East 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$4,500
1800 sqft
Commercial space for lease...Medical facility great for Doctors, 12 Rooms, Reception area, Waiting room, 2 bathrooms, Kitchen area, Handicapped Accessibility...Multiple Entrance
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
714 Aveune U
714 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,400
600 sqft
Office space for rent on the 2nd floor, 3 rooms and a bathroom with a shower, great for any type of office like accounting or insurance office, very busy convenient location, close to buses, shopping, etc.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2966 Avenue R
2966 Avenue R, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
850 sqft
Spacious and affordable 2 Bed 1 Bath - Basement Apartment with separate entrance is available July 20th. Inside the apartment, you will find tile floors throughout the living room, kitchen, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1870 E 12th St
1870 East 12th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
MINT condition, fully renovated, HUGE 3 bedroom 2 bath rental in Homecrest, Brooklyn. Top of the line stainless steel appliances. Open concept kitchen/dining area that leads to a large, private outdoor deck. Large living room & 3 large bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2750 Homecrest Ave 409
2750 Homecrest Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
985 sqft
Renovated 2 bedroom in Brighton Beach - Property Id: 311256 NO BROKER FEE...
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1711 East 15th Street
1711 East 15th Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
725 sqft
Nice modern two bedroom apartment in a quiet building located in a great area of Midwood. Close to all your shopping needs and walking distance to all transit More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2315 Avenue U
2315 Avenue U, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$3,750
1178 sqft
Busy location at Homecrest (Ave U and Ocean Ave) storefront For Lease, 19x62 (1,178 Sqft) storefront with basement. The rent is $3750 /month INCLUDING TAXES, increase every year 3% only.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1616 Voorhies Avenue
1616 Voorhies Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$8,500
2900 sqft
Prime Sheepshead Bay, Medical Office For Lease, 2900 Sqft Storefront, Totally Finished And renovated. 10 exam rooms, 5 bathrooms, 2 large offices , front Desk ,Waiting Room. The rent is $8500 /month INCLUDING TAXES ,increase every year 3% only.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1705 East 17th Street
1705 E 17th St, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
This is the net effective rent after two free months are applied! The actual rent is $3,600. If there has ever been a time to put LOCATION in a description this is it! Welcome to 1705 E.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1212 Kings Highway
1212 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
Renovated 3 BedroomModern Fresh RenovationsPrime LocationProfessional Management*Pictures are of a similar unit in building**Email Only***Net effective rent offered.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1679 East 19th Street
1679 East 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$4,300
Welcome home to this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom apartment in prime Homecrest. The unit features central A/C, W/D in unit, master ensuite bathroom, and a walk-in closet.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2442 Ocean Avenue
2442 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$24,500
3867 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Community Space available for lease. Duplex space with 7355 total square footage! Cellar floor level 5500 SQFT has a half bath. Ground floor level 1855 SQFT with doors leading to outdoor.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1672 East 22nd Street
1672 East 22nd Street, Brooklyn, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
No Fee Beautiful 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom on the 6th floor of an elevator building! This spacious Two Bedroom Two bathroom Apartment in The Madison has approximately 1000sqft of living space and 2 balconies.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2714 E 19th St
2714 East 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1200 sqft
Near all transportation, restaurants, shops, totally renovated large 3 bedroom 1.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1618 East 14th Street
1618 East 14th Street, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$4,300
1618 E 14th Street #1 medical office. Newly renovated medical office in Kings Highway, Midwood. In the front you will find a waiting area followed by a large receptionist desk.
Last updated May 4 at 07:22pm
1 Unit Available
2197 Ocean Avenue
2197 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2197 Ocean AvenueLarge 3 bedroom (or 2 bedroom with large living room)Heat and hot water includedHardwood floors throughoutNew white appliancesAvailable ASAP
Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
1 Unit Available
2828 Kings Hwy d2
2828 Kings Highway, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,720
2828 Kings Highway Brooklyn, NY1 bedroom $1,720 - Property Id: 112217 This apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2701 Ocean Ave 4F
2701 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2701 Ocean Ave 1 bedroom - Property Id: 285707 This apartment is located in an elevator/laundry room building.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1808 Ave P
1808 Avenue P, Brooklyn, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,495
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*VIDEO TOURS AND A LIMITED NUMBER OF IN-PERSON TOURS NOW AVAILABLE* *No Fee & One Month Free* *Top floor one bedroom with a separate home office. Enjoy NYC skyline views from your private balcony and terrace.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
2331 Ocean Ave
2331 Ocean Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,522
650 sqft
Studio, 1 Bath apartment for rent at in Sheepshead Bay, Brooklyn. Pets allowed on a case by case basis. The property includes an elevator. Close to the B and Q lines. The unit has a lot of room and closet space along with great natural lighting.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
3090 Voorhies Ave, #LC
3090 Voorhies Avenue, Brooklyn, NY
Studio
$1,250
580 sqft
We are pleased to present this absolutely beautiful, large L shaped studio co-op apartment! This unit is located in a stunning building with a security guard, elevator and laundry facilities all in one spot.
