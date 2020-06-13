/
/
secaucus
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:13 PM
3230 Apartments for rent in Secaucus, NJ📍
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
75 Units Available
The Harper at Harmon Meadow Apartments
100 Harmon Meadow Blvd, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,880
597 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,055
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,896
1085 sqft
With an on-site business center, clubhouse, gym and pool, this community isn't short on amenities. Apartments include walk-in closets, patios/balconies and in-unit laundry. It's just minutes from The Plaza at Harmon Meadow and Hackensack River.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
8 Units Available
Osprey Cove
45 Meadowlands Pky, Secaucus, NJ
Studio
$1,933
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,280
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,746
1107 sqft
Eco-friendly and spacious apartments with views of the Hackensack River. Apartments contain modern features such as walk-in closets, granite surfaces, and air-conditioning. Nearby Highway 495 runs straight into New York City.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North End
1 Unit Available
22 ACORN RD
22 Acorn Rd, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1600 sqft
3 bed, 1 bath renovated 2017. 4 large closets with 1600 square feet ! Heat and hot water included. Tenants pay for their own electric and cooking gas. There is a washer dryer hook up in the basement.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
165 FRONT ST
165 Front Street, Secaucus, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
CONVENIENTLY LOCATED Bright and SPACIOUS Two Level DUPLEX in Center of Town, approximately 2500 sq. ft., of living space, Hardwood floors, Living Room - Dinning Room, Eat in kitchen, Half Bathroom.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
709 GOLDEN AVE
709 Golden Avenue, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1100 sqft
***GREAT DEAL***NEWLY UPDATED APT. WITH NEWER KITCHEN CABINETS AND APPLIANCES (FRIDGE, GAS STOVE, MICROWAVE AND DISHWASHER). LOCATED ON A VERY QUEIT RESIDENTIAL STREET, NEAR PARKS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND NYC TRANSPORTATION.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
33 GREEN VALLEY CT
33 Green Valley Ct, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1295 sqft
RENOVATED CONDO FOR RENT- AVAILABLE NOW - GREEN VALLEY GARDENS COMPLEX W/ POOL /2 CAR PARKING INCLUDED - SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 1.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North End
1 Unit Available
26 ARN TERRACE
26 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
!! YOUR SECAUCUS NEXT RENTAL HOME OPPORTUNITY IS HERE !! Take advantage of this One Family home offering you lots of comfort! This gem offers you a large living room, eat-in-kitchen, 2 spacious bedrooms, 1 full bath, large sun porch and backyard,
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
North End
1 Unit Available
259 Grace Ave
259 Grace Ave, Secaucus, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1000 sqft
1 BEDROOM - Property Id: 254148 BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM, KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, WASHER/DRYER, 2 MINI SPLIT AIR CONDITIONERS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PARKING IN FRONT, 1 BLOCK TO NYC TRANSPORTATION AND MAJOR ROADS, IDEAL FOR
1 of 8
Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
North End
1 Unit Available
2 ARN TERRACE
2 Arn Terrace, Secaucus, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,888
3000 sqft
FULLY RENOVATED with 3 levels of living this spectacular Cape Cod in the Urban Oasis of Secaucus comes with 4 Spacious Bedrooms / 3 Full Baths. Parking for 4 cars.
Results within 1 mile of Secaucus
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
19 Units Available
Avalon North Bergen
5665 Kennedy Blvd, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,980
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1243 sqft
Sleek apartments near North Hudson Park. Tenants have access to a shuffleboard, pool table and barbecue area. Easy access to the Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Station and I-95.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
27 Units Available
The Monarch
100 Schindler Court, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,205
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Up to One Month Free on select apartments. Inquire today!
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
10 Units Available
Hudson Mews
1305 Paterson Plank Road, North Bergen, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,870
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,305
1179 sqft
Hudson Mews is a part of vibrant North Bergen, New Jersey. Residents at the Hudson Mews can select between gorgeous studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom residents.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
3506 John F Kennedy Blvd 15
3506 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,495
1500 sqft
**BRAND NEW STUNNING 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT** - Property Id: 217247 **BRAND NEW STUNNING 5 BEDROOM 2 BATH APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Spacious and airy *Near transportation *Hardwood Floors *Tons of sunlight *Plenty of
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Union City
1 Unit Available
4008 Kennedy Blvd
4008 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Union City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
LARGE 1 BD APARTMENT MINUTES FROM MANHATTAN! - Property Id: 299184 BEAUTIFULLY SPACIOUS 1 BD 1BA APARTMENT CLOSE TO NYC!! LARGE BEDROOM! HARDWOOD FLOORING! MARBLE BATH! UPDATED APPLIANCES! AIRY! RECESSED LIGHTING! NEAR SHOPPING AND
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
3469 John F Kennedy Blvd 17
3469 John F Kennedy Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,474
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 285157 **BEAUTIFUL 1 BEDROOM APARTMENT** **NO FEE** ~APT Features~ *Granite counter tops *Stainless steel appliances *Dishwasher *Microwave *Spacious and airy *Tons of sunlight *Tiles in
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
153 Nelson Ave 11
153 Nelson Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,394
1100 sqft
**BEAUTIFUL 3.5 BEDROOM APARTMENT** - Property Id: 277500 **BEAUTIFUL 3.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
The Heights
1 Unit Available
85 Paterson Street
85 Paterson Street, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1400 sqft
Very big and clean apartment in Journal SQ / Jersey City Heights Good for 3-4 Room mates - Bus to NYC stop in front of the house 20 mins to Port authority - 3 Beds Large Living Room 2 Bath and Kitchen with Dining Room - 1 Large Master bedroom with
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:41pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 22nd Street
809 22nd St, Union City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1000 sqft
This is a gorgeous building locate on the center of union city with access to NJ Turnpike and bus to NYC. Contact us to schedule a showing.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
571 LIBERTY AVE
571 Liberty Avenue, Jersey City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1200 sqft
Property built in 2016 and occupancy from 6/15/2020.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5107 MEADOWVIEW AVE
5107 Meadowview Ave, North Bergen, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1343 sqft
Newly built in 2019. A modern exterior finish with interior designs to match. Enjoy quarantine life in this open and airy 3 beds/2 baths in North Bergen. Large modern kitchen with an oversized quartz island and beautiful subway tile.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Union City
1 Unit Available
809 27TH ST
809 27th Street, Union City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
Newly Renovated 3BR/1BTH in a great location.Brand New SS Appliances in the kitchen. Beautiful Bathroom. (1 PARKING SPOT $200)Plus Much More! Great price do not miss out!!!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1200 43RD ST
1200 43rd Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
650 sqft
Bright unit with nice floorplan. Heat and Hot water included in rent. New appliances. Updated bathroom. Laundry in blg. Great location close to transportation and shopping. Credit check applies. 1/2 month broker fee. No Pets.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
1112 27th St
1112 27th Street, North Bergen, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 bed 1 bath apartment for rent. Located in North Bergen.... This unit renovation completion will be complete very soon. All viewings are welcomed. Wonderful hardwood flooring, Open concept, Livingroom and Dining room.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
The Heights
1 Unit Available
97 BLEECKER ST
97 Bleecker Street, Jersey City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
800 sqft
Newly RENOVATED 2 bedroom apartment, with heat and hot water INCLUDED, in the sought after Jersey City Heights neighborhood! This unit boasts fresh hardwood floors, spacious living room for hosting, and completely gutted bathroom.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Secaucus, the median rent is $1,464 for a studio, $1,626 for a 1-bedroom, $1,937 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,497 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Secaucus, check out our monthly Secaucus Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Secaucus area include LIU Brooklyn, Kean University, New Jersey Institute of Technology, CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, and Essex County College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Secaucus from include New York, Brooklyn, Queens, Bronx, and Jersey City.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJ
West New York, NJHackensack, NJUnion City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJFair Lawn, NJCaldwell, NJWestfield, NJChatham, NJBergenfield, NJEast Rutherford, NJ