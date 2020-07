Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse dog park e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Enjoy quality living at Spectrum Apartment Homes. Located in west Las Vegas, NV, near Spring Valley. Spectrum is ideal for those seeking the ultimate in comfort and convenience.



Our one, two and two bedroom town home floor plans were thoughtfully designed with your comfort and convenience in mind. All of our apartment home rentals are appointed with a wide array of highly desirable amenities including air conditioning, spacious walk-in closets, a well-equipped kitchen, ceiling fans, intrusion alarms and more!