All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like
Resort at the Lakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
Resort at the Lakes
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

Resort at the Lakes

9999 W Katie Ave · (702) 602-8530
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9999 W Katie Ave, Spring Valley, NV 89147

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2019 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 2144 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1202 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1097 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Resort at the Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
lobby
online portal
Welcome to Resort at the Lakes, a 24-hour guard gated community located just south of Summerlin. Inside our luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom, you'll experience sun-washed interiors with expansive windows, nine-foot or cathedral ceilings, media niches, full-sized washers and dryers, and optional amenities such as fireplaces or dual sink vanities. Your comfort and convenience is our top priority, which is why every apartment includes a one or two-car, direct access garage. Only steps from your front door, you can enjoy all of the resort-style amenities available to our residents; take a dip in our 24-hour heated pool, mingle in the resident clubhouse, or work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center. Resort at the Lakes is located seconds from dozens of restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment hot-spots, and with immediate access to the I-215 freeway, everything that Summerlin has to offer is only a short drive away. Contact our leasing team today to schedule your personal ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $275-$325 Admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
rent: 60.00
limit: 2
restrictions: Looking for a pet-friendly apartment community in Las Vegas? Look no further than Resort at the Lakes! We happily welcome pets and keep our community clean and free of waste by participating in the DNA doggie program. Now your pet can relax by your side and enjoy the comforts of your apartment home. Some fees, deposits, and breed restrictions apply, contact us in the office for more details.
Parking Details: Garage lot. Private garages and surface lot available. Please call us for complete parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Resort at the Lakes have any available units?
Resort at the Lakes has 6 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Resort at the Lakes have?
Some of Resort at the Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Resort at the Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Resort at the Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Resort at the Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Resort at the Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Resort at the Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Resort at the Lakes offers parking.
Does Resort at the Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Resort at the Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Resort at the Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Resort at the Lakes has a pool.
Does Resort at the Lakes have accessible units?
No, Resort at the Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Resort at the Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Resort at the Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does Resort at the Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Resort at the Lakes has units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Tompkins Cove
9475 W Tompkins Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Broadstone Flamingo West
9100 W Flamingo Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Tesora
9465 W Post Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way
Spring Valley, NV 89113
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89113
Tango Bay
7413 West Russell Road
Spring Valley, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 BedroomsSpring Valley Apartments with GymSpring Valley Apartments with PoolSpring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella VitaChateau NouveauThe Lakes Country ClubSovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern NevadaUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada