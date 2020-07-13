Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking hot tub lobby online portal

Welcome to Resort at the Lakes, a 24-hour guard gated community located just south of Summerlin. Inside our luxurious one, two, and three-bedroom, you'll experience sun-washed interiors with expansive windows, nine-foot or cathedral ceilings, media niches, full-sized washers and dryers, and optional amenities such as fireplaces or dual sink vanities. Your comfort and convenience is our top priority, which is why every apartment includes a one or two-car, direct access garage. Only steps from your front door, you can enjoy all of the resort-style amenities available to our residents; take a dip in our 24-hour heated pool, mingle in the resident clubhouse, or work up a sweat in our 24-hour fitness center. Resort at the Lakes is located seconds from dozens of restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment hot-spots, and with immediate access to the I-215 freeway, everything that Summerlin has to offer is only a short drive away. Contact our leasing team today to schedule your personal ...