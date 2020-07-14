All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Martin

6655 S Fort Apache Rd · (702) 466-1062
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6655 S Fort Apache Rd, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 233 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,131

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 224 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,176

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 762 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1212 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Martin.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
carpet
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
guest suite
lobby
online portal
Situated in a sophisticated and beautiful premier neighborhood, Martin offers a gated entry, a selection of apartment homes with views of the mountains and the exciting Las Vegas Strip. It is ideally located in the heart of it all and just minutes from a variety of restaurants, eclectic boutiques, shopping centers, conveniences, and even the Wet-n-Wild theme park. Martin's collection of stylish 1 and 2 bedroom homes features stylish interiors with the latest finishes including sleek cabinetry, black energy-efficient appliances, granite-look countertops, and oversized windows. You'll enjoy a resort-style pool with cabana, fitness center and the W Lounge, where you can relax and socialize with friends and even get free Wi-Fi! Martin Apartment Home is professionally managed by FPI.
See important COVID-19 updates here.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50.00 per applicant
Deposit: 500 O.A.C.
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $50
rent: $35
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $35
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot. Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Martin have any available units?
Martin has 3 units available starting at $1,131 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Martin have?
Some of Martin's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Martin currently offering any rent specials?
Martin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Martin pet-friendly?
Yes, Martin is pet friendly.
Does Martin offer parking?
Yes, Martin offers parking.
Does Martin have units with washers and dryers?
No, Martin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Martin have a pool?
Yes, Martin has a pool.
Does Martin have accessible units?
Yes, Martin has accessible units.
Does Martin have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Martin has units with dishwashers.
Does Martin have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Martin has units with air conditioning.
