Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets carpet ceiling fan ice maker oven Property Amenities alarm system carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room package receiving trash valet cats allowed dogs allowed accessible guest suite lobby online portal

Situated in a sophisticated and beautiful premier neighborhood, Martin offers a gated entry, a selection of apartment homes with views of the mountains and the exciting Las Vegas Strip. It is ideally located in the heart of it all and just minutes from a variety of restaurants, eclectic boutiques, shopping centers, conveniences, and even the Wet-n-Wild theme park. Martin's collection of stylish 1 and 2 bedroom homes features stylish interiors with the latest finishes including sleek cabinetry, black energy-efficient appliances, granite-look countertops, and oversized windows. You'll enjoy a resort-style pool with cabana, fitness center and the W Lounge, where you can relax and socialize with friends and even get free Wi-Fi! Martin Apartment Home is professionally managed by FPI.

