Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Spectacular home located in the South Charlotte, Ballantyne area. This beautiful, CalAtlantic home, features an open floor plan. The kitchen includes granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances and opens up to a huge family room with gas log fireplace. 1st floor guest bedroom/ In-law suite. Huge Master bedroom and bath and huge walk in closet that is hard to describe. Level Fenced Backyard. Near a variety of Ballantyne area Shopping and Restaurants.