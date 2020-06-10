All apartments in Charlotte
9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct.
9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct.

9404 South Vicksburg Park Court · No Longer Available
Location

9404 South Vicksburg Park Court, Charlotte, NC 28210
Park Crossing

Great Location! - **Please call National Real Estate at 7048961999 to make sure this property is still available before submitting an application**

QUALIFICATIONS-
* You will need to make 2.5 x the rent in monthly income after taxes
* NO evictions or eviction filings
* NO balances owed to previous leases or landlords
* NO serious criminal charges

*All adults residing in home must separately apply and pay the $60 non-refundable application fee*

You may view a property Monday-Friday 9am-430pm, please call the office before you are on your way to a property to check its availability.

(RLNE4822612)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. have any available units?
9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. offer parking?
No, 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. does not offer parking.
Does 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. have a pool?
No, 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. have accessible units?
No, 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. have units with air conditioning?
No, 9404 S. Vicksburg Park Ct. does not have units with air conditioning.
