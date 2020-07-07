914 Sardis Cove Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

This ranch style condo with a very spacious and open floor plan! Included are two bedrooms(master suite has a walk-in closet), 2 baths, vaulted ceilings and fire place in the living room which opens to a dinning area, and an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, stove, fridge, and laundry area. Sliding glass doors off the living room give access to a private patio.



Sardis cove is a well kept condo community adjacent to Sardis Woods neighborhood and conveniently located near lots of SE Charlotte shopping and the town of Matthews, while still an easy drive to downtown Charlotte.



CALL SIMPSON PROPERTIES at (704)365-9222 to schedule a showing.

NC Real Estate Broker