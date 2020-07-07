All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated November 21 2019 at 3:36 AM

914 Sardis Cove Drive

914 Sardis Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

914 Sardis Cove Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This ranch style condo with a very spacious and open floor plan! Included are two bedrooms(master suite has a walk-in closet), 2 baths, vaulted ceilings and fire place in the living room which opens to a dinning area, and an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, stove, fridge, and laundry area. Sliding glass doors off the living room give access to a private patio.

Sardis cove is a well kept condo community adjacent to Sardis Woods neighborhood and conveniently located near lots of SE Charlotte shopping and the town of Matthews, while still an easy drive to downtown Charlotte.

CALL SIMPSON PROPERTIES at (704)365-9222 to schedule a showing.
NC Real Estate Broker

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Sardis Cove Drive have any available units?
914 Sardis Cove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Sardis Cove Drive have?
Some of 914 Sardis Cove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Sardis Cove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
914 Sardis Cove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Sardis Cove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 914 Sardis Cove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 914 Sardis Cove Drive offer parking?
No, 914 Sardis Cove Drive does not offer parking.
Does 914 Sardis Cove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Sardis Cove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Sardis Cove Drive have a pool?
No, 914 Sardis Cove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 914 Sardis Cove Drive have accessible units?
No, 914 Sardis Cove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Sardis Cove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 914 Sardis Cove Drive has units with dishwashers.

