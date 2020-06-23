9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in the wonderful Raintree community. Relax just a few feet away at the community pool or gaze out across the large pond. New carpet, paint, granite, LVP flooring, fixtures and more make this a must see! Kitchen features slab granite, built-in microwave and stainless appliances. Laundry upstairs along with both bedrooms (new ceiling fans) with attached baths. Downstairs features powder and dining room open to living room with fireplace.



Tenant will be responsible for $12/mo for Utility Reduction Program (air filters shipped to your door).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.