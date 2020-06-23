All apartments in Charlotte
9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane

Location

9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane, Charlotte, NC 28277
Raintree

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Check out this beautiful 2 bedroom townhome in the wonderful Raintree community. Relax just a few feet away at the community pool or gaze out across the large pond. New carpet, paint, granite, LVP flooring, fixtures and more make this a must see! Kitchen features slab granite, built-in microwave and stainless appliances. Laundry upstairs along with both bedrooms (new ceiling fans) with attached baths. Downstairs features powder and dining room open to living room with fireplace.

Tenant will be responsible for $12/mo for Utility Reduction Program (air filters shipped to your door).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane have any available units?
9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane have?
Some of 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane is pet friendly.
Does 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane offer parking?
No, 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane has a pool.
Does 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9106 Arbourgate Meadows Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
