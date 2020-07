Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub tennis court valet service yoga cats allowed accessible parking 24hr maintenance guest parking internet cafe package receiving trash valet

We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.Set among rolling hills and rich landscaping, Willow Ridge Apartments in Charlotte, NC provides exceptional comfort and style in a peaceful village atmosphere.Select a wonderful new apartment home from a collection of outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom designs offering superior features and amenities like the graceful charm of French doors, the drama of vaulted ceilings and the solitude of private terraces. Our apartment homes include a variety of must-have appliances from full-sized washers and dryers to frost-free refrigerators with icemakers – as well as lifestyle services that help make life at Willow Ridge a truly delightful experience. Take a swim in one of our four swimming pools, relax in our hot tub or play a game of tennis on our lighted court.