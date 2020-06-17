All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 29 2020 at 1:57 PM

8213 Ainsworth Street

8213 Ainsworth Street · (803) 205-2558
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8213 Ainsworth Street, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2010 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to relax on back patio! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8213 Ainsworth Street have any available units?
8213 Ainsworth Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8213 Ainsworth Street currently offering any rent specials?
8213 Ainsworth Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8213 Ainsworth Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8213 Ainsworth Street is pet friendly.
Does 8213 Ainsworth Street offer parking?
No, 8213 Ainsworth Street does not offer parking.
Does 8213 Ainsworth Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8213 Ainsworth Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8213 Ainsworth Street have a pool?
No, 8213 Ainsworth Street does not have a pool.
Does 8213 Ainsworth Street have accessible units?
No, 8213 Ainsworth Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8213 Ainsworth Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8213 Ainsworth Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8213 Ainsworth Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 8213 Ainsworth Street does not have units with air conditioning.
