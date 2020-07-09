All apartments in Charlotte
8144 Rosberg Lane
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

8144 Rosberg Lane

8144 Rosberg Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8144 Rosberg Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Live One Month Rent Free
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,007 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Friday, December 06, 2019. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offe

(RLNE5220511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8144 Rosberg Lane have any available units?
8144 Rosberg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 8144 Rosberg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8144 Rosberg Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8144 Rosberg Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8144 Rosberg Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8144 Rosberg Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8144 Rosberg Lane offers parking.
Does 8144 Rosberg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8144 Rosberg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8144 Rosberg Lane have a pool?
No, 8144 Rosberg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8144 Rosberg Lane have accessible units?
No, 8144 Rosberg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8144 Rosberg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8144 Rosberg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8144 Rosberg Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8144 Rosberg Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

