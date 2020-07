Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments e-payments guest parking key fob access online portal package receiving trash valet

Welcome to Parkside at South Tryon, a newly renovated community in Charlotte, NC. Parkside at South Tryon offers sleek, updated apartment interiors with granite counter tops, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel appliances. No matter what your design style is, you will love your new home with our soft colors, modern finishes, and beautifully landscaped views.



Residents are Parkside love taking a dip in our pool and basking in the Charlotte sun, working up a sweat in our renovated fitness center and finding their center in our yoga studio. Our community is just minutes away from I-77 and Charlotte Douglas International Airport. For those of you who commute, we are 2 miles from the Woodlawn Lynx Station. Residents enjoy shopping at the Southpark Mall just 6 miles away or exploring Uptown a mere 9 miles from Parkside. Our location can't be beat! Stop in today to tour your new home. Welcome to Parkside!