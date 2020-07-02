800 Pineborough Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court parking playground tennis court

Fantastic opportunity to lease a classic split level home with great curb appeal and mature trees. This wonderful home is perfect for those needing extra space. Home provides 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and an expansive lower level bonus room / flex space. Two master suites, perfect for an in-law-suite. Newly remodeled with appliances, granite counter tops, carpet, flooring and paint. Backyard provides privacy with large deck offering great entertainment space, outside storage, and yard offers privacy with a corner lot. Close to Mason Wallace Park, which includes tennis courts, basketball courts, and playground! Home is also a few steps away from local shops, restaurants, and East Mecklenburg High School. Easy access to uptown, 485 loop and no HOA fees!