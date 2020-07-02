All apartments in Charlotte
800 Pineborough Road
800 Pineborough Road

800 Pineborough Road · No Longer Available
Location

800 Pineborough Road, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
tennis court
Fantastic opportunity to lease a classic split level home with great curb appeal and mature trees. This wonderful home is perfect for those needing extra space. Home provides 4 bedrooms 3 full baths and an expansive lower level bonus room / flex space. Two master suites, perfect for an in-law-suite. Newly remodeled with appliances, granite counter tops, carpet, flooring and paint. Backyard provides privacy with large deck offering great entertainment space, outside storage, and yard offers privacy with a corner lot. Close to Mason Wallace Park, which includes tennis courts, basketball courts, and playground! Home is also a few steps away from local shops, restaurants, and East Mecklenburg High School. Easy access to uptown, 485 loop and no HOA fees!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Pineborough Road have any available units?
800 Pineborough Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Pineborough Road have?
Some of 800 Pineborough Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Pineborough Road currently offering any rent specials?
800 Pineborough Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Pineborough Road pet-friendly?
No, 800 Pineborough Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 800 Pineborough Road offer parking?
Yes, 800 Pineborough Road offers parking.
Does 800 Pineborough Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Pineborough Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Pineborough Road have a pool?
No, 800 Pineborough Road does not have a pool.
Does 800 Pineborough Road have accessible units?
No, 800 Pineborough Road does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Pineborough Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Pineborough Road has units with dishwashers.

