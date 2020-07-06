All apartments in Charlotte
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7807 Heatherdale Court
Last updated November 20 2019 at 11:53 AM

7807 Heatherdale Court

7807 Heatherdale Court · No Longer Available
Location

7807 Heatherdale Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Idlewild South

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious three bedroom home with wood Fireplace
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,100 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
-

(RLNE5181372)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Heatherdale Court have any available units?
7807 Heatherdale Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 7807 Heatherdale Court have?
Some of 7807 Heatherdale Court's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 Heatherdale Court currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Heatherdale Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Heatherdale Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 Heatherdale Court is pet friendly.
Does 7807 Heatherdale Court offer parking?
No, 7807 Heatherdale Court does not offer parking.
Does 7807 Heatherdale Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7807 Heatherdale Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Heatherdale Court have a pool?
Yes, 7807 Heatherdale Court has a pool.
Does 7807 Heatherdale Court have accessible units?
No, 7807 Heatherdale Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Heatherdale Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7807 Heatherdale Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
