Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
7802 Ridgeloch Place
Last updated March 17 2020 at 3:16 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7802 Ridgeloch Place
7802 Ridgeloch Place
·
No Longer Available
Location
7802 Ridgeloch Place, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square
Amenities
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Freshly painted and updated 4 bedroom house located in walking distance to Arboretum plaza and available for immediate occupancy. To apply go to https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/425946
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7802 Ridgeloch Place have any available units?
7802 Ridgeloch Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 7802 Ridgeloch Place currently offering any rent specials?
7802 Ridgeloch Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 Ridgeloch Place pet-friendly?
No, 7802 Ridgeloch Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 7802 Ridgeloch Place offer parking?
Yes, 7802 Ridgeloch Place offers parking.
Does 7802 Ridgeloch Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7802 Ridgeloch Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 Ridgeloch Place have a pool?
No, 7802 Ridgeloch Place does not have a pool.
Does 7802 Ridgeloch Place have accessible units?
No, 7802 Ridgeloch Place does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 Ridgeloch Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 7802 Ridgeloch Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7802 Ridgeloch Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 7802 Ridgeloch Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
