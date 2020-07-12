/
/
/
wessex square
Last updated July 12 2020 at 8:32 PM
235 Apartments for rent in Wessex Square, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,049
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located at the corner of Providence Road and Highway 51 across from the Arboretum Shopping Center, Bexley at Springs Farm sets the standard for convenient and elegant living in South Charlotte.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 09:49pm
1 Unit Available
5619 Triveny Road
5619 Triveny Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2520 sqft
Private Townhouse in a gated community with 1 car garage and private courtyard! Recent new neutral paint downstairs not reflected in photos. Flatscreen television included with the rental.
1 of 15
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6309 Cedar Croft Drive
6309 Cedar Croft Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2132 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Gorgeous 4 BR, 3 BA 4-Sided Brick Ranch for Lease in Cedarcroft S/D move-in ready for new residents.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4600 Swan Meadow Lane
4600 Swan Meadow Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$820
750 sqft
Become part of the "neighborhood" of swan run. An environment where the ease of country living meets the convenience of city life.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3327 Silver Stream Road
3327 Silver Stream Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2002 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms SF in Silver Stream, granite counter tops, open floor plan. No pets allowed. House rent without furnitures.
Results within 1 mile of Wessex Square
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,010
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1372 sqft
Recently renovated, lush landscaping and options to customize. Take advantage of custom cabinetry and the choice of stainless steel or black kitchen appliances. Sparkling pool, 24-hour gym, tennis court and car wash area.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
20 Units Available
The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$916
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,316
1247 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units with large balconies/patios, vinyl flooring, and extra storage. Pet-friendly community close to the Arboretum Shopping Center and Colonel Francis Beatty Park.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6433 Summertree Ln
6433 Summertree Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3811 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story in Providence Commons close to Arboretum and SouthPark Shops - Great 4 bedroom home - open stairs - lots of light. Basement level has full bath, kitchen/wet bar, private deck and entrance, great room, billiard room and office.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9227 Arbourgate Meadows Ln
9227 Arbourgate Meadows Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1422 sqft
Nice townhome in Raintree country club community . Perfect location. Master bedroom and kitchen overlooking the community pond/fountain and pool. Open floor plan with large great room w/fireplace.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
6614 Old Providence Road
6614 Old Providence Rd, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
2054 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1263841 Please ask our listing agent about our Jetty Surety bond Program for deposit 3/2.5 OLD PROVIDENCE AREA on .
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
611 Chorale Court
611 Chorale Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2789 sqft
611 Chorale Court Available 07/15/20 Enclave at Beverly Crest - Great S. Charlotte townhome with master down. All appliances, 2 story great room, loft and office space. All formals and private rear courtyard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5866715)
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 09:40pm
1 Unit Available
6975 Rothchild Drive
6975 Rothchild Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1414 sqft
Don't miss out on the chance to live in this stunning 3BD/2.5BA townhome at the The Preserve at Beverly Crest! New flooring throughout this open floorplan townhome. Gas fireplace in living room. Bright, white kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9905 Cambridge Forest Ct
9905 Cambridge Forest Ct, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
3479 sqft
Spectacular home located in the South Charlotte, Ballantyne area. This beautiful, CalAtlantic home, features an open floor plan.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
6408 Providence Farm Lane
6408 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contact Ross to be set up with leasing representative- (704) 502-1040. NOVEL Providence Farm is a place where people can gather and discover something new in a culinary-inspired atmosphere unlike anywhere else in Charlotte.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6532 Outerbridge Lane
6532 Outer Bridge Ln, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2581 sqft
Beautiful 4 bed, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8317 Cricket Lake Dr
8317 Cricket Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2180 sqft
Extra Large Raintree townhome with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths resting at just under 1900 sq feet. Updated flooring, this unit has lots of larger living spaces and comes with a private patio out back and a deck right of the master suite.
1 of 15
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
5913 Sharon View Road
5913 Sharon View Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2347 sqft
JUST REDUCED!!**Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Spacious 4-sided 3 BR 2 BA brick beauty, close to all that South Park has to offer! One level living with easy care floors.
1 of 15
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6713 Knightswood Drive
6713 Knightswood Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2039 sqft
***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous split level home with charm in Olde Providence, move-in ready for new residents ! 4 BR, 2 and a Half BA, move-in ready for new residents! Beautiful updated eat-in kitchen with appliances
1 of 15
Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
6908 Foxworth Drive
6908 Foxworth Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2221 sqft
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Move-in ready gorgeous 4/3 brick ranch home in Olde Providence South with updated hardwoods and carpet.
1 of 1
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
7010 Beverly Springs Drive
7010 Beverly Springs Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1658 sqft
3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area - Refreshed 3-bedroom/2.5-bath end unit townhome in the Arboretum area. High ceilings flood the spacious living and dining area with natural light.
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7907 Shorewood Drive
7907 Shorewood Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
810 sqft
Shorewood at raintree, elegant, spacious townhomes nestled within charlotte's raintree county club. Enjoy the country club's golf, tennis and swimming with no initiation fee for residents.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
2308 Howerton Court
2308 Howerton Court, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,775
3034 sqft
Incredible value for Hembstead neighborhood. This all brick home has beautiful hardwood floors on most of the first floor, fireplace in the living room, breakfast nook, separate dinning room.
Results within 5 miles of Wessex Square
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
Park 2300
2300 Village Lake Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$897
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,003
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community offers fitness-friendly features, including swimming pools and fitness center. Experience serenity with fireplaces and carpeting in every unit. Located near Andrew Jackson Highway and McAlpine Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
29 Units Available
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,210
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1200 sqft
Studio and one-bedroom apartments in South Park neighborhood. Modern kitchens with granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community offers pool, bike storage, fitness center. Walk to shopping, dining and public transit.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCWeddington, NCPineville, NCStallings, NCWaxhaw, NCMonroe, NCHarrisburg, NC