Last updated October 4 2019 at 10:59 AM

7801 Bridle Court

7801 Bridle Court · No Longer Available
Location

7801 Bridle Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Mountain Island

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
7801 Bridle court - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath single family

(RLNE5130526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7801 Bridle Court have any available units?
7801 Bridle Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7801 Bridle Court currently offering any rent specials?
7801 Bridle Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7801 Bridle Court pet-friendly?
No, 7801 Bridle Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 7801 Bridle Court offer parking?
No, 7801 Bridle Court does not offer parking.
Does 7801 Bridle Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7801 Bridle Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7801 Bridle Court have a pool?
No, 7801 Bridle Court does not have a pool.
Does 7801 Bridle Court have accessible units?
No, 7801 Bridle Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7801 Bridle Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 7801 Bridle Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7801 Bridle Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7801 Bridle Court does not have units with air conditioning.
