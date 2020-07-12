/
484 Apartments for rent in Mountain Island, Charlotte, NC
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
3 Units Available
Preserve at Mountain Island Lake
10410 Cooks Way Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,005
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! Lease your new apartment today! Preserve at Mountain Island Lake Apartment Homes is a uniquely designed, inclusive community in Charlotte, NC.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4756 Stoney Branch Drive
4756 Stoney Branch Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Baths Condo Easy Access to Interstate 485 - Spacious 2 bedroom condo 2.5 baths!!! Large open living space downstairs offering laminate flooring and closed in patio. Located off of Mt. Holly Huntersville Rd.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
4724 Keeneland Lane
4724 Keeneland Lane, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2256 sqft
Magnificent & Spacious this 2 story home is loaded with all cozy & comfort amenities.Living room with wood floorings,cozy fireplace, and not to forget the beautiful exterior nature view.
Results within 1 mile of Mountain Island
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2413 Summer Meadow Court
2413 Summer Meadow Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1547 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
7822 Royce Hall Lane
7822 Royce Hall Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1871 sqft
Big House in Wedgewood, Corner Lot, Huge Fenced-In Backyard for Fur-Babies. Note: Painting and Repairs in Progress, Move-In Ready Saturday June 6th. 3 Bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
8000 Pathway Court
8000 Pathway Ct, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1427 sqft
Remarkable home ready for move-in. Kitchen upgraded with granite countertops, lots of cabinet space and a large dining area. Open floor plan downstairs. Spacious bedrooms upstairs. This home is located in the highly desired cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
2412 Hart Road
2412 Hart Road, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1812 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
7839 Ambleside Drive
7839 Ambleside Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
2718 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6327 Woodland Circle
6327 Woodland Circle, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
WELCOME HOME TO THIS FULLY RENOVATED BRICK RANCH ON OVER 1.
Last updated March 23 at 07:15pm
1 Unit Available
8213 Ainsworth Street
8213 Ainsworth Street, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2010 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
1819 Southwind Drive
1819 Southwind Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,745
2164 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 5 miles of Mountain Island
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
42 Units Available
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,135
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1460 sqft
Access to I-77 and Lake Norman. Spacious one, two- and three-bedroom apartments have standard or carriage house layouts. In-unit laundry, hardwood-style floors, bright interiors. Bike storage, sauna, massage rooms, elevator. Pet wash station.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
20 Units Available
Residences at Brookline
8816 Aspinwall Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,121
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1241 sqft
Gated community within minutes of I-77 and I-85. Detailed kitchens with granite counters and Energy-Star chef-inspired kitchens. Ample closet space and in-unit washer and dryer.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,127
991 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1113 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments between I-77 and I-485, across street from Northlake Mall. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and extra storage. Amenities include pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area, playground and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
22 Units Available
Presley Oaks
4915 Misty Oaks Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,065
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1082 sqft
The Oaks Apartments in Charlotte, NC are just off of Highway 24 for a fast commute. Granite countertops, balconies, new flooring and updated bathrooms make these apartments a great choice for modern living.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
23 Units Available
The District
10015 Madison Square Pl, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,040
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1068 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At The District Premier Apartment Homes, you'll enjoy unparalleled luxury living.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
16 Units Available
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1305 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,610
1386 sqft
Located just minutes away from Shoppes at Davis Lakes and a short drive to nearby malls. Gated community with pet park, fitness center and shimmering pool. New appliances and bright, light-filled apartments.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
Proximity Northlake Residences
4212 Napa Oak Drive, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,585
1337 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
45 Units Available
Cascades at Northlake
8700 Long Creek Club Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$979
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1366 sqft
Just south of the Northlake Mall. Travel throughout greater Charlotte via I-77 and I-485. Two pools with beach entry, outdoor TVs and cyber lounge. Granite counters and in-unit laundry with Bluetooth-enabled appointments in select units.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
22 Units Available
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court, Huntersville, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,020
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1300 sqft
A resort-style experience awaits any resident at Waterford at the Park, Huntersville, NC. All newly renovated apartments are bedecked with stainless steel finishes and come fully furnished. Enjoy an onsite Starbucks, fire pit, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Vanguard Northlake
11010 Northlake Landing Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,133
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1196 sqft
A relaxed yet luxurious lifestyle in the heart of vibrant Charlotte. Close to I-485 and I-77. Desirable amenities include stainless steel appliances, granite counters and hardwood floors. Pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
7 Units Available
Highland Park at Northlake
7116 Finn Hall Ave, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,085
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1359 sqft
Luxury apartments feature energy-efficient construction, tech center, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Spacious apartments offer gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, alarm systems and garages. Easy access to restaurants, schools and shopping. Near I-485 and I-77.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2178 Stanley Lucia Rd
2178 Stanley Lucia Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1422 sqft
2178 Stanley Lucia Rd Available 07/17/20 Three Bedroom Farmhouse in Mt. Holly - This three bedroom, one bath farm house in Mt. Holly is a charmer.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1941 Carpenter Cabin Drive
1941 Carpenter Cabin Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2364 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
