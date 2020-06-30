All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 16 2020 at 8:06 PM

7424 William Reynolds Drive

7424 William Reynolds Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7424 William Reynolds Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 William Reynolds Drive have any available units?
7424 William Reynolds Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 7424 William Reynolds Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7424 William Reynolds Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 William Reynolds Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7424 William Reynolds Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7424 William Reynolds Drive offer parking?
No, 7424 William Reynolds Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7424 William Reynolds Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7424 William Reynolds Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 William Reynolds Drive have a pool?
No, 7424 William Reynolds Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7424 William Reynolds Drive have accessible units?
No, 7424 William Reynolds Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 William Reynolds Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7424 William Reynolds Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7424 William Reynolds Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7424 William Reynolds Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

