/
/
/
hickory grove
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
183 Apartments for rent in Hickory Grove, Charlotte, NC
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 22 at 06:41 PM
3 Units Available
Rosecroft Apartments I
7204 Rosecroft Terrace Court, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,020
1250 sqft
Rosecroft Apartments is a 60 unit community sitting on 3.7 acres centrally located in Charlotte, North Carolina. The property was built in 2003 with 9ft ceilings and modern floorplans of large 2 and 3 bedroom units, each with 2 full baths.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3303 James Road
3303 James Road, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
1838 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:41 PM
1 Unit Available
6410 Matlea Court
6410 Matlea Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1600 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
7216 Linda Lake Dr
7216 Linda Lake Drive, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,000
1050 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Looking for a convenient and quiet place to call home? This fully renovated basement apartment has a private entry, separate parking and lots of storage!! This is a studio apartment and there is someone that lives in the main home. No pets.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6119 Windsor Gate Lane
6119 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
918 sqft
All laminate flooring downstairs with a half bath and washer/dryer hook ups. Great room, dining and kitchen open up to a private back yard. Upstairs has 1 bedroom with a loft that could be used as second bedroom, owner will partition it off.
1 of 1
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
6429 Windsor Gate Lane
6429 Windsor Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1072 sqft
This Lovely Townhouse unit features an open floor plan boasting spacious 2 master bedrooms with their own baths. Living room with a cozy fireplace to snuggle around while still getting tons of natural light in.
1 of 15
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6911 Lakeside Drive
6911 Lakeside Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1916 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom home with two living areas, large rooms, private large yard and separate dining room. Located minutes to everything in Charlotte, this home will not last long.
1 of 10
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6104 Meadow Rose Lane
6104 Meadow Rose Lane, Charlotte, NC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
6104 Meadow Rose Lane - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom in a centrally located neighborhood in Charlotte. Access to shopping. Freshly cleaned Carpets and fresh coat of paint!! Downstairs unit, has double door patio access. NO PETS.
Results within 1 mile of Hickory Grove
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
10 Units Available
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$985
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
959 sqft
A quiet, gated community in the Hickory Grove area, apartments are pet-friendly, cable ready and feature walk-in closets and garbage disposal. Enjoy 24-hr maintenance and free Wi-Fi. Easy access onto the E W.T. Harris Blvd.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
6 Units Available
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$790
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Villa Apartments is located at 6309 Montego Dr. Charlotte, NC and is managed by Wellington Advisors, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$890
474 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens with pantries, private patios and more. On-site playground, swimming pool, clubhouse and laundry. Organized social events foster community spirit among residents.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7113 Angela Marie Court
7113 Angela Marie Court, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1364 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4340 Oak Forest Drive
4340 Oak Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
This cute brick ranch is located on a large lot. Features include a kitchen with an updated sink and counter tops, and a bathroom with newer flooring. The fenced back yard with a covered patio extends the living space outdoors.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
6728 Raeburn Ln
6728 Raeburn Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1536 sqft
Charming Country Style Home With Beautifully Landscaped Yard - Large front porch greets you at this charming, country style home. 3 bedrooms and 2 and a half baths with 1536 sq ft of living space is perfect for a small family.
1 of 31
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
6217 Bandy Drive
6217 Bandy Drive, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1634 sqft
Tenant occupied, available for showings after May 15. Lovely home with large master bedroom downstairs with walk in closet and nice size bathroom. 3 bedrooms upstairs and full bath, one with a huge walk in closet.
1 of 14
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
7837 Petrea Lane
7837 Petrea Lane, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1360 sqft
Stunner! Welcoming you to this beautiful 2 Story townhouse located in convenient location in the city of Charlotte; With easy access to Mint Hill, University, Uptown, Concord, Shopping, Restaurants, Banks, Medical & so much more all right at your
1 of 17
Last updated August 14 at 10:24 PM
1 Unit Available
9517 Blue Knoll Court
9517 Blue Knoll Ct, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1841 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION - LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT, front and back yards! 3 BR + LOFT in EVANS WOODS. (**FENCE OPTION: 6' PRIVACY FENCE can be installed for $50/month + $250 installation fee.
1 of 9
Last updated August 16 at 10:38 PM
1 Unit Available
2306 Briargrove Drive
2306 Briargrove Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1445 sqft
This adorable brick ranch under the shade of mature trees makes for a cozy place to call your own! Inside, the floorplan features a living room and a family room.
Results within 5 miles of Hickory Grove
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
22 Units Available
Halton Park
17701 Halton Park Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1444 sqft
Easy access to I-485 and University City Blvd. Spacious, furnished units include all appliances, cable TV, ice maker and washer/dryer hook-ups. Business center, media room, volleyball court, pool, playground and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
65 Units Available
Blu at Northline
2508 April Liu Lane, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,010
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1174 sqft
Minutes from UNCC, Noda, and Uptown. Full fitness center, plenty of connectivity, and lots of storage space. Large, resort-like pool. Modern interiors with granite countertops and luxury flooring.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
17 Units Available
Highland Mill Lofts
2901 N Davidson St, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,285
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1279 sqft
Close to area parks and is located in the historic arts area of Charlotte. Green community and dog- and cat-friendly. Updated amenities and modern decor. Fire pit, bike storage and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
26 Units Available
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$912
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,067
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to the University area of Charlotte, with shopping, dining and entertainment nearby. Residents enjoy luxurious units with patio/balcony, laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community includes yoga, pool table and gym.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
29 Units Available
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr, Charlotte, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,090
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1454 sqft
Recently renovated homes with 9-foot ceilings and French doors. Tennis court, basketball court and gym on site. Easy access to I-85. Near University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Concord Mills Mall.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
48 Units Available
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St, Charlotte, NC
Studio
$1,156
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,090
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1179 sqft
Stylish homes with extra storage and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy the on-site game room, business center and yoga studio. Direct access to the light rail. Near entertainment venues like Neighborhood Theatre and The Evening Muse.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCHarrisburg, NCStallings, NCLake Park, NCKannapolis, NCMonroe, NC